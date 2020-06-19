There is a high possibility that Dine will not break its "default" debt covenant.

Recovery is currently not being priced in even when comp sales have been improving as COVID's impact passes on with time.

Applebees' performance which have been a drag have shown signs of improvement with comp sales improving.

Dine's share price has declined by ~-50% due to COVID and we believe the share is worth buying at the current level due to 3 reasons.

Current Situation

Dine Brand's share price has dropped from USD 90 (March 5, 2020) to USD 17.69 (Mar 18, 2020) due to COVID-19 negative impact to restaurant sales. The shares have now rebounded back to USD 49.28 (June 12, 2020). We believe this is an attractive buying opportunity based on 3 reasons:

Pre COVID, Dine’s performance have actually been improving, particularly at Applebees (Applebees have been a drag to the share price in the past) The market is currently not pricing in recovery Dine’s debt level is currently safe at the current level and debt covenant will most likely not be breached

1. Improving operations

Before COVID, Dine’s stock has been highly volatile primarily due to unstable performance primarily caused by both declining restaurant sales in Applebees (both franchisees and company operated) and comp sales (reported sales/average # of stores).

Total Restaurant Sales ('15-'19,USD Bn) and Comp Sales ('15-'19 , USD Mn/Store):

Source: Company's 10-K, Author

Restaurant Sales declined by -1.3% CAGR from 2015-2019, mainly caused by Applebee’s underperformance(-3.5% CAGR).Applebee suffered both declining # of stores and declining comp sales. While IHOP’s sales have grown by 1.8% CAGR due to higher # of stores with comp sales relatively stable.

Total company comp sales have declined by -1% CAGR from 2015-2019 caused by Applebee’s with comp sales declining by -1.4% CAGR.

However, performance have been improving from 2017-2019. In the time period, Applebee’s comp sales have increased by 3.5% CAGR. According to management, the comp sales increase was driven by their strategy to redefine Applebee’s brand identity and culture. If it was not because of COVID, the positive comp sales trend would have continued as reported by in recent earnings call that Applebee’s comp sales improved by 3.2% YTD March.

However, reported sales still decreased but this was mainly due to the lower # of stores operated (cumulative ~-200). The decline in # of stores is part of management plan to close down brand damaging and unprofitable franchises. Going forward the estimated decline is about ~-10 per year.

Comp Sales (2015-2019, USD Mn/Store):

Source: Company's 10-K, Author

2. Recovery is currently not being priced in

COVID has heavily impacted the restaurant sector due to state shut-ins and lower consumer expenditure. However, there are already signs of improvement with Applebee’s comp sales improving from -76% YoY in March to -64% YoY and IHOP from -81% YoY in April 5 to -75% YoY in April 26. Coupled with macro news that retail data has increased by 17.7% in May MoM and states are already re-opening. We expect that operations and sales will start to improve.

We built a 5-year DCF valuation model and arrived at ~USD 68 fair value, with some key assumptions noted below:

Both Applebee's and IHOP's sales per franchise store to decline by -50% YoY in 2020, +40% YoY recovery increase in 2021 and full recovery in 2022-2024 to historical levels (same methodology for Company owned sales per store)

Applebee's # of franchise to decline -10 yearly as per management guidance and starting to increase ~5-10 from 2022-2024

IHOP's # of franchise to increase 125 from 2020-2024 (avg yearly increase of ~25; with most of the growth coming starting from 2022)

Company's operated Applebee's restaurant to decline ~5-10 starting from 2022

G&A fixed cost reduction in 2020 to USD 150mn (management guidance is ~USD 140mn/$35mn quarterly)

Projected Financial Statement (2019-2024, USD Mn):

In our bearish scenario, we are forecasting sales to decline by ~-45% to USD 495mn and EBIT to decline ~-50% to USD86mn in 2020 and to slowly recover to 2024. As comparison, consensus is expecting revenue of ~USD 635mn and EBIT of USD 101mn in 2020.

Source: 2019 data is from 10-K, 2020 onward is Author's estimate

Our DCF analysis using an estimated ~8% WACC and 2% terminal growth rate (implied ~13x EV/EBITDA multiple), which is line with historical multiple resulted in an implied fair value of ~USD 68.7 (~+40% upside from current price level)

Free Cash Flow Projection:

Source: 2019 data is from 10-K, 2020 onward is Author's estimate

DCF: Source: 2019 data is from 10-K, 2020 onward is Author's estimate

3. Debt covenant will most likely not be breached

The biggest risk in investing with DINE is that it has high debt levels. DINE has ~USD 1.5Bn of Debt (USD 1.3Bn has blended interest of ~4.3% and USD 220Bn of revolver it just withdrew in response to COVID). While this was rarely an issue back then due to strong cash and profit generation, COVID might impact DINE’s repayment ability. We checked DINE’s debt covenant and did an analysis on whether Dine will break its covenant into default or not.

Covenant detail is as follows (from 10-K):

If DSCR (Principal + Interest) is below 1.75x, a cash flow sweeping event will be triggered If DSCR (Principal + Interest) is below 1.20x, a Rapid Amortization event will be triggered if Interest only DSCR is below 1.20x, a Manager Termination event will be triggered If Interest only DSCR is below 1.10x, a Default Event will be triggered -> most important

Based on our financial projection(which we think is already quite bearish), DINE’s is in quite a secure position to not breach their debt covenant into default. Keep in mind that based on our projection, covenant #1 will be breached and cash flow sweeping event will be triggered (Dine is required to retain 50% of excess Cash Flow in a restricted account)

We also did an analysis at what has to happen for DINE to breach the covenant #4 (default event). For it to happen, DINE’s revenue has to decline by -55% and for EBITDA to decline by -80% YoY.

Conclusion

We believe Dine's stock is worth a buy given the potential upside as pre-Covid Applebees' operations have been improving, recovery not being priced in and high possibility of Dine not breaking its "default" covenant.

Coupled with the fact that macro wise there is already signs of improvement as shown by the increase in retail spending in May.

However, keep in mind that the stock movement will be volatile as the restaurant sector is part of the "re-opening" play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We might also buy DIN put options