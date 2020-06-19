Four months ago, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha discussing the value proposition of CNX Resource (CNX), namely that it would generate approximately 70% of its then-current market capitalization in free cash flow over the following three years, largely irrespective of the prevailing gas price. Since publication, CNX is up 63% while the S&P 500 is down 8%. Despite the interim share price appreciation, I believe today's valuation is just as compelling as company-specific and industry trends are more favorable than originally envisioned. First, natural gas production is declining at a rapid pace with a deficit expected in the later part of this year and into 2021. Second, CNX's cost structure is lower than originally anticipated. In my previous article, I wrote that CNX could achieve just over $3/share in free cash flow at $3 gas, I now believe $3/share is possible at $2.75 gas. Additionally, CNX has lowered both leverage and their cost of capital in recently announced transactions. As a result of these changes, I believe $30/share is a reasonable long-term target, or 10x my free cash flow estimate at a $2.75 gas price. Perhaps of greater importance, a large in-the-money hedge book and declining leverage limit downside at current prices, setting up an incredible risk/reward dynamic.

This article is not the format for an exhaustive discussion of natural gas fundamentals, nonetheless, it is important to at least have a snapshot of current industry dynamics. On the supply side, natural gas supply has trended down in 2020 at an accelerating rate. In late 2019, production briefly reached 97 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), whereas over the last week production has averaged just over 89 bcf/d. Some of this decline is the result of a year-over-year decrease in gas directed rigs from 181 to 78. More recently, the lion's share of supply losses has come from a decline of "associated gas," or gas that is produced from formations where crude oil is the primary targeted hydrocarbon. As the current oil price makes shale drilling uneconomic and producers are capital constrained, I expect these supply losses to continue for some time. Moreover, should the oil price rally materially higher, OPEC+ is likely to reverse ~10 million barrels per day of supply cuts rather than cede market share to higher-cost US shale producers.

On the demand side, two factors have weighed on near-term prices. The US has become a significant exporter of liquified natural gas "LNG," with exports reaching nearly 9 bcf/d earlier this year. Given subdued economic activity and elevated inventory levels in Europe, LNG exports recently collapsed to ~4bcf/d. Additionally, natural gas used in industrial end-markets fell in April and May but has since rebounded to average levels. These sources of demand declines have largely offset supply declines, which alongside elevated domestic inventories, have kept short-term pricing under pressure.

While the current supply/demand picture is mixed, the longer-term view is far more bullish. Lower imports and production in Europe are starting the inventory normalization process, US industrial demand is already bouncing back to the 5-year average, and the current oil and gas rig count levels are sufficiently low to guarantee production declines. My model of natural gas production indicates that lower-48 supply should decline by ~1.6 bcf/d per month at current activity levels. This plays perfectly into CNX's positioning. They have hedged 95% of their expected current year production at prices significantly higher than the current strip, but have incrementally increasing levels of unhedged production from 2021 where prices are far more bullish given the steep contango of the price curve. (Presentation pg. 31)

In addition to a more favorable long-term supply industry backdrop, CNX also has several positive company-specific trends working in its favor. First, CNX has legacy firm transportation agreements with pipeline companies to move their gas out of the Appalachian basin that are expiring in coming years.

Over the long-term, we begin to rollout of some of our legacy FTE contracts. There is a number of those that date from really, all the way some of them date all the way back to the Dominion acquisition if you guys can remember that. Some of those were higher cost. And so as those begin to roll off that overall GP&T portion of that - of operating costs begin to decline and so that's really a big driver of that decreasing operating expense over time. Q1 Transcript

For example, CNX spent $55 million for unused firm transportation in 2019 alone (10-k pg. 49). Additionally, they should realize better field-level unit costs as new contracted volumes should be moved at a lower price given pipeline capacity coming out of the Marcellus. Second, CNX's interest expense will decline materially in 2021 as significant amounts of debt have either been paid off or refinanced at lower interest rates (e.g. recent convertible debt financing). Given this refinancing and repayment, CNX indicated that interest expense will be 40% lower in 2021 relative to 2018, or ~$49 million in savings by my calculation.

Another topic that deserves discussion is CNX's ownership stake in CNXM. For those not familiar with the backstory, CNX exchanged its general partner incentive distribution rights & GP ownership for a series of cash payments and CNXM units, making it the majority holder of outstanding units. Only one quarter later, CNXM cut its distribution by 80%, citing lower expected volumes and a desire to lower leverage. It could be argued that CNXM overpaid CNX to eliminate the IDRs given the IDRs would be worth far less now than what they were at the previous distribution level. I think that is an understandable view, however, the world really did change in the 1st quarter, with materially lower natural gas and liquids pricing, ensuing volume curtailments, and a renewed focus on lowering leverage levels. Regardless, as most MLP investors are yield-focused, the distribution cut caused a significant decline in the unit price. This may provide an opportunity for CNX to consolidate its ownership position at a favorable valuation level. I say favorable, as I expect CNXM's EBITDA and distributable cash flow to rebound sharply as volume curtailments (much of which are CNX's own volumes) are reversed in 2021.

Turning to valuation, below is my estimate of CNX's cash generation at a $2.75 gas price - note that the current 2021 strip is $2.64. As shown, I derive $566 million, or approximately $3/share, in standalone free cash flow. This appears to be in the relative proximity with the figures that CNX put with their Q1 presentation (pg. 28), in which they would expect average free cash flow of $630 million on a consolidated basis at $2.75. Note that the "consolidated" figure includes proceeds from anticipated asset sales, cash flows generated by the minority portion of CNXM that it does not own but which are included on CNX's financial statements given accounting rules, and the figures were given before recent convertible issuance and debt paydown. Below is a summary of my valuation with major assumptions noted:

Normalized Estimate Px Volume Comment: NYMEX $ 2.75 Basis Differential $ (0.30) Realized (mmbtu) $ 2.45 Conversion factor 1.084 MCF $ 2.66 510 NGLs $ 16.00 5 40% $40 WTI Normalized Condensate $ 24.00 0.3 60% $40 WTI Normalized Total (mcfe) $ 2.66 542 LOE (0.11) Taxes (0.05) T, G & C (0.90) Modestly lower given better FT G&A (0.10) Modestly lower Cash Op Cost (1.16) Op. Margin per mcfe $ 1.50 Operating margin 812 Other operating (NET) (10) Lower unused FT, Rig commitment EBITDA 802 CAPEX (270) Per presentation - standalone EBITDA-CAPEX 532 CNXM Dist. 102 ~$2/unit est.normalized distribution Cash Interest (78) 40% decline per press release Entity FCF 556 Shares outstanding 187 No convert dilution FCF/Share $ 2.97

So while CNX's valuation has appreciated markedly over the past four months, the value proposition remains compelling. After years over unconstrained debt-fueled growth of both gas and oil, these trends sharply reversed, which will prompt the market to tighten significantly over the coming months. This tightening is already reflected in the futures market where CNX begins to take on unhedged exposure to the gas market. At a $2.75 gas price, which I believe is a reasonable educated guess at a long-term equilibrium price, CNX trades at an estimated ~3.5x levered free cash flow. Given the strong hedge position, liquidity, leverage profile, and in the context of the 10-Year Treasury yielding less than 1%, this massive free cash flow yield makes little sense and provides superlative downside protection - even if the market remains distressed for some time. On the other hand, even using a conservative 10x free cash flow multiple on a reasonable estimate of equilibrium gas prices, CNX is a triple. While the recent appreciation and outperformance relative to S&P 500 have been noteworthy, I believe it is early innings for the CNX story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNX, CNXM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.