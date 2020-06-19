Thesis Summary

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is one of the main players in the 5G space and will surely benefit from its increased adoption. Not only will this be a tailwind for revenue growth, but I also expect Nokia to improve its profitability and start generating a lot more cash in the next two years. With plenty of revenue yet to come from 5G and China, I rate Nokia a strong buy and see the share price going to $8 in the next couple of years.

Source: Arstechnica.com

Company Overview

Nokia has had an interesting and colorful past. Most of us remember first seeing the Nokia logo on phones. Nokia was one of the first companies to mass-produce and sell smartphones. Back in 2010, Nokia was responsible for ⅓ of smartphone sales worldwide. Of course, we all know how that story ends. By 2012, with smartphone sales at 1.6 billion units, Nokia had only 5% of the market, having lost ground to Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones and Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) Android-powered smartphones.

Much has changed since then. Nokia doesn't even manufacture phones anymore; sold this division to Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2013. Nokia is now essentially a network-provider, offering infrastructure and related services and technology. Let's have a look at how Nokia has been doing more recently:

Source: 20-F (Annual Report)

Above we can see the performance for the last three years. Overall, sales growth has been slow, barely increasing 1% since 2017. On top of that, the gross margin has been falling, although the company reported an operating profit in 2019, thanks to a smaller tax burden and unusual items. The company has also been depleting its cash reserve as it invests in the transition of its network to 5G. Despite this though, the balance sheet is still strong with a D/E of 0.3 and enough assets to cover liabilities. The company hasn't been expanding its debt load too much, and financial leverage has been falling since 2017.

The good news is net sales did increase substantially, and some segments such as IP Routing had double-digit growth. The real problem Nokia is facing is not growth, but profitability. The annual report explicitly says that the company's objective for 2020 will be to generate more cash, but the question remains - can Nokia stage a comeback?

Riding the 5G wave

Nokia is now one of the big players involved in the 5G market. Together with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Huawei, each of these companies represents about ¼ of the total 5G RAN market by some estimates.

As I already covered extensively in my Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) article, 5G technology will power inventions of the future such as IoT, AI, and driverless cars. But more significant, at least in the near-term, will be the growth in mobile broadband users.

Source: Statista

Not only are users growing, but the rate of growth is also improving, and we can expect this to be accelerated thanks to the enhanced functionalities of 5G. But let's get into the specifics. How does Nokia stand to gain from this?

Firstly, Nokia will benefit by providing the infrastructure on which 5G relies. More specifically, the company is and will continue to build Radio Access Networks. According to Allied Market Research, the RAN market could grow at an 11.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, pushed by higher data needs from consumers. This will certainly help boost Nokia's revenues, but on top of that, we could see profitability increasing.

Firstly, Nokia has the potential to increase revenues from its licensing business. These already accounted for over $1.6 billion in 2019, and we could see the importance of this segment increase as Nokia expands into the Chinese market. Furthermore, the change to 5G will be a tailwind for Nokia software and could even help reduce costs associated with deployment of network-related services, making it easier and cheaper for Nokia to do business.

Source: Investor Presentation

Lastly, we can expect margins to improve. Thanks to ReefShark, Nokia's SoC-based 5G product portfolio should significantly reduce production costs and the company is on track to reach 100% "5G PBR" by 2022. By next quarter, we will likely get a better idea of how this is improving margins, as there is a lag between shipping and impact on financial results. This will be an important metric to watch out for.

Risks

Of course, there are plenty of challenges that Nokia will face on its road to profitability. Firstly, it is likely that competition will intensify as 5G attracts more players to the sector. Another problem is that 5G infrastructure takes time to install and it is a costly process. Even if Nokia is successful, it will take time for this to materialize in its finances.

There are also reasons to believe that Nokia won't be able to benefit from any M&As in the near future. It is unlikely that the Finnish will allow Nokia's assets to be bought out and the EU has some strict regulations regarding mergers in such an oligopolistic market.

Lastly, while Nokia has secured some good deals with China so far, this could change quickly if trade tension continues to escalate between the East and the West. This is a very real risk which could put a dampener in Nokia's future revenues.

Peer Comparison

In the table below, we will compare Nokia in terms of valuation, growth, and profitability metrics with its peers - QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Samsung, and Ericsson. The most relevant comparison to Nokia here would be Ericsson, but I have included other companies that are also involved in the 5G network sector in one way or another.

NOK QCOM SSNLF ERIC Price to Book (TTM) 1.40 33.28 1.48 3.76 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 17.55 12.13 7.36 20.77 Revenue 5 Year (CAGR) 14.03% -2.09% 3.17% -0.51% Net Income Margin 1.45% 16.36% 9.12% 0.90%

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, Nokia trades at the most favorable P/B ratio of only 1.40. Based on cash flows, the company is expensive but is still a better value than ERIC. Looking at growth over the last five years, the company has outperformed even QCOM, which has been performing very well in the last year. The real weakness Nokia has is its profitability, as we can see by the 1.45% net income margin.

Takeaway

Given the changes and developments that 5G will bring, I expect Nokia to continue to have strong revenue growth and, most importantly, to begin seriously generating cash. The company is still cheap, and I think we could see the share price explode in the next year. If Nokia performs as I expect it to, the share price could double over the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.