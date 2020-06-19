It's been a busy start to the year for gold juniors working on getting economic studies out, as the best time to showcase projects is when metals prices are sitting at multi-year highs. The most recent company to release both an updated resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] is Gold Springs Resources (OTCQB:GRCAF), a junior miner whose focus is its Gold Springs Project on the Utah-Nevada border. While the updated PEA comes with a 67% higher After-Tax NPV (5%) compared to the 2015 PEA, the initial capex is significantly higher, dictating a costlier path to moving into production. In addition, the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio is also underwhelming compared to peers at 1.83. Based on the relatively sub-par economics at Gold Springs, I see the stock as an Avoid in favor of development peers with more attractive projects that are further along the development curve.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Gold Springs Resources released an updated resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment last week, bringing its total resource at its Gold Springs Project to 831,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] at an average grade of 0.62 grams per ton gold. This was a 15% jump in total resources from the previous 2017 resource estimate, though grades dropped slightly in the Measured & Indicated categories. Meanwhile, the updated PEA saw a significant improvement in the After-Tax NPV (5%), with the After-Tax NPV (5%) improving to $153.6 million, a 67% jump from the 2015 PEA. Let's take a closer look at the company first:

(Source: Company News Release)

For those unfamiliar with Gold Springs Resources, the company's flagship project is the Gold Springs Project, a 7,800-hectare property that sits on the Utah-Nevada border. The company's resource comes from four different deposits: Grey Eagle, North Jumbo, South Jumbo, and Thor, with the resource split across both state lines. The two largest deposits are North and South Jumbo, which are in Utah, with a combined gold resource of over 475,000 ounces. Meanwhile, Grey Eagle is on the Nevada side with additional targets surrounding it, with a current gold resource of 148,000 ounces. While the resource grade is quite low, the deposit is amenable to heap leaching, and these deposits can work at grades as low as 0.45 grams per ton gold, as we've seen with SSR Mining's (SSRM) Marigold Mine in Nevada.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the close proximity of all the resources and multiple targets, there are satellite opportunities here if the company can make new discoveries. The company has recently begun to explore its Homestake target, which lies 700 meters northeast of Grey Eagle, and managed to report a few impressive intercepts. HS-19-007 intersected 72 meters of 0.72 grams per ton gold, as well as 6.1 meters of 21.88 grams per ton gold from near-surface, and HS-19-012 intersected 38 meters of 0.63 grams per ton gold. This target is in too early of a stage even to begin to estimate a potential resource, but these are encouraging results from a first-pass. For now, however, the current resource at Gold Springs remains a little underwhelming, given that the company has been working on it for over five years, and it's still below 1-million GEOs. Therefore, while further resource expansion is possible, we're not seeing it moving at a brisk pace, especially compared to some juniors that are adding 50,000 ounces a month of resources to their projects. Let's look at the PEA below:

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Notes)

The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment released last week envisions annual throughput of 550,000 tons per annum, an 8-year mine life, and average annual gold production of 68,000 GEOS per year. All-in sustaining costs for the project are expected to come in at $837/oz, well below the industry average, with the initial capital expenditures to build the mine have been estimated at $83.5 million. On the surface, this looks like an exceptional project, and it certainly isn't a bad project by any means; however, if we stack the project up against other development projects worldwide, the project leaves quite a bit to be desired.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Data)

As we can see from the chart above, Gold Springs has the lowest initial capex of all of the above projects, which would typically be a great sign, as the less it takes to get into production, the better. However, the project also envisions average annual gold production well below the peer average of 118,000 ounces per year, and this more than offsets the lower capex expected at Gold Springs. Generally, larger producers with production profiles of 100,000 to 150,000 ounces per year are valued higher than junior producers, so this is already a minor knock against Gold Springs. However, if we compare Gold Springs to another peer like Capricorn Metals (CMM.A), we can see that the company requires only 25% more initial capex ($103 million), for a mine capable of producing almost 60% more ounces per year. Therefore, while the previous 2017 PEA was quite attractive at just $55 million despite a smaller production profile, this current PEA doesn't stack up great against other 75,000-ounce to 125,000-ounce development projects.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Data)

If we take a look at the project from an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex Ratio standpoint, we can see that Gold Springs is inferior here as well, with its ratio currently sitting at 1.83. This is 20% below the peer average of 2.30 at a gold price of $1,450/oz, suggesting that there are many more attractive projects per dollar spent in capex. Some examples of these are Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Railroad-Pinion with a ratio of 2.14 in Nevada, and Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Valentine Project with a ratio of 2.11 in Newfoundland. When it comes to smaller projects, Kore Mining's (OTCQB:KOREF) Imperial Project in California. This inferior ratio of 1.83 for Gold Springs is not meant to undermine the project or to question its economic viability; it is merely to point out that there are much better projects out there currently in the development space. To ensure that these comparisons were as close to apples to apples as possible, I used a $1,450/oz gold price for all projects.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the recently released Preliminary Economic Assessment and updated resource estimate for Gold Springs is a step in the right direction, financing the project won't be easy either. This is because it is not an easy task for a sub US$25 million junior miner to raise US$83.5 million to build a project. Therefore, in addition to the project being inferior to other development projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions, it's also going to be more challenging to finance unless we see a dramatic improvement in the company's valuation in the next year or two. Based on a relatively underwhelming low-grade resource at Gold Springs and an only satisfactory updated PEA, I see Gold Springs as an Avoid currently. This doesn't mean the stock can't rise if the gold price continues to make new highs, but I believe the stock will likely remain a sector under-performer, and it remains a very high-risk, and high-reward opportunity in the gold space. I prefer low-risk, high-reward opportunities that will be in production in the next two years to benefit from these high gold prices, so I'm sticking to more advanced developers.

