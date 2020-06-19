The past three months have proven a torrid time for a lot of individuals and businesses. Many staff have been furloughed, governments have been forced to offer trillion-dollar bailouts to keep businesses and economies afloat, and half a million people have died as a result of the biggest pandemic in living memory.

However, the past three months have been kinder to some of the biggest names in the global business world.

A race between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the current market leader, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), hot on its heels, has emerged. A race to see which of these giant enterprises will reach a $2tn market cap.

With considerable momentum on its side, though, Amazon has also entered the fray. And they could have the strongest case, despite having the furthest to go.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has enjoyed a bumper 3 months, culminating in a current market capitalization of $1.3tn. On March 12th, the day after the WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, global markets went into meltdown. The ecommerce giant's share price was $1,675. Just over three months later, its price is $2,575, an increase of more than 50%.

Although the majority of Amazon's money comes from their ecommerce arm, they are making strides in the streaming market with Amazon Prime. Comscore data, as reported by The Motley Fool, shows that Amazon, along with Netflix and Disney, saw an increase in streaming hours on their platform during the crisis.

For all of Amazon's incredible ecommerce market share, it is Amazon Web Services (AWS) that likely holds the key to their success. In fact, in 2019, AWS accounted for nearly double the operating income compared to their ecommerce ventures. It also has substantially higher margins and operating costs.

Although unlikely, as most countries are coming out of lockdown, if Amazon kept up this pace of growth, it would surpass the $2tn market capitalization sometime around October 2020: a time of year when the company has seen substantial growth thanks to Black Friday sales and holiday shopping.

Apple

Apple currently leads the way in market capitalization with a value of $1.5tn. Although their share price had slipped from $325 in the middle of February to $225 a month later, the consumer technology brand also benefited from the coronavirus. Millions of people around the world took to working from home, buying new phones, tablets, and computer equipment. As a result, their price peaked at $350 last week.

While the home office buying rush may have ended, Apple is set to launch a host of new iPhones later in the year.

September 2019 saw the launch of the company's most recent flagship handset, the iPhone 11. Their share price rose 85% in the five months after the launch. While a successful handset launch could push Apple over the $2tn mark by March of next year, a new handset is no guarantee of success. Apple's share price remained roughly stable in the months following the November 2017 launch of the iPhone 10. The company generates approximately 50% of its revenue from iPhone sales.

Microsoft

Microsoft's share price story is similar to that of Apple, albeit a little flatter. It peaked at $190 in February, slumping to $135 in March, before bouncing back to a new high of nearly $200 last week. Their current market cap is $1.46tn.

The company's revenue is split evenly between cloud computing, personal computing, and business services. Their Azure and Office subscriptions bring in a lot of their revenue, and with more people working from home, revenue in this area is only likely to grow in the foreseeable future.

The technology giant is also slated to launch the Series X console in November, but the launch of the previous generation of console, the Xbox One, had little impact on the company's share price.

Alphabet

It would be remiss to overlook Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) completely, despite the fact that their $960bn capitalization puts them some way behind the big three. They own Google, the world's largest search engine, and YouTube, the largest video sharing website, among a host of other brands.

The problem for this online behemoth is that revenue comes primarily from advertising. It's true that some businesses will be looking to ramp up advertising efforts as the world leaves lockdown. But millions of businesses have folded. Millions more will be operating with severely restricted budgets. Therefore, Alphabet's ad revenue is likely to suffer, rather than benefit.

The group has shown, historically, that they struggle to produce and launch physical products - Google phones and tablets have never taken off, while their share of wearable and home technology gadgets remains minimal. The Stadia, which is a game streaming console, has failed to ignite interest in consumers. Alphabet has struggled to surpass and maintain a $1tn market capitalization, and this trend looks likely to continue. They shouldn't be written off completely, but Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon each seem to have a stronger case.

The Race to $2 Trillion

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people live and work. We are more likely to watch new releases at home, work from home, and conduct more of our shopping from home.

Amazon not only has a robust streaming service with growing membership numbers, but it powers billions of websites around the world. It also has a virtual monopoly on ecommerce, and it has seen the most significant growth of the companies above. While it might currently have the smallest market capitalization, comparatively speaking, it also has the greatest potential to reach the $2tn mark, especially if fears of a second wave of COVID-19 come to pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by our author Chris Bibey. He doesn't have any positions in any stocks mentioned in this article.