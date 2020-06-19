The consumer review site cut out $70 million in quarterly operating expenses while up to $100 million in annual expenses appear to be permanent cuts due to the layoffs.

The economic shutdown from the coronavirus had a huge impact on the businesses that advertise on Yelp (NYSE:YELP). The consumer review site was required to make massive layoffs back in April to realign the business with the new realities that customers in the retail and restaurant space won't reopen some stores. As Yelp looks to restart its business, investors can build on my bullish case on the cash-flow machine with the stock still down $10 from the pre-virus levels.

Restarting

The consumer review site has calculated some dire metrics regarding businesses on the platform. Yelp data shows 143,000 businesses are closed with 35% of them listed as permanent closures. Of those industries hit hardest, restaurants account for 48% of those businesses closed permanently.

Source: CNBC

Yelp has historically obtained a substantial amount of revenues from the restaurant sector. By the end of March, the restaurant sector page views and searches were down 60%. The key Services sector saw a 40% decline.

Source: Yelp Q1'20 shareholder letter

What can't really be captured is whether these closures are being replaced by new restaurants or if other restaurants are capturing sales. Ultimately, consumers will venture out into restaurants and utilize Yelp to find what locations are open now. The service could actually start garnering more demand as all of retail restarts, but the business had to dig out from a big drop in business by early April.

Cheap Got Cheaper

Yelp was part of a handful of stocks entering the COVID-19 crisis trading at relatively cheap valuations. The stock traded at a high of above $39, but Yelp regularly traded around 15x forward EPS estimates as a lot of financial websites didn't correctly factor in stock-based compensation expenses into calculations.

On the rebound to $25, the stock is only worth $1.8 billion now for a business previously generating over $1 billion in revenues and 21% EBITDA margins. Yelp was headed towards an EBITDA approaching $250 million in 2020.

In the process of the crisis, Yelp laid off 1,000 employees and furloughed another 1,100 employees with the forecast of cutting Q2 operating expenses by $70 million in comparison to Q1. The company spent $248 million on operating expenses in Q1 while analysts have the company only hitting sales of $150 million in the current quarter.

So at the worse of the downturn, Yelp has revenues declining $100 million sequentially with operating expenses down $70 million, leaving the company only $30 million in the hole on the toughest economic period possibly in history.

This is where the stock gets very interesting as the company was already becoming more efficient with growing revenues while cutting sales reps. Somewhere above $100 million in annual expenses appear permanent cuts due to the layoffs while analysts now have 2021 revenues rebounding to $928 million followed by over $1.0 billion in 2022.

Data by YCharts

Yelp still generated $17 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 despite the weak revenues caused by states shutting down economy mid-March. When the consumer review site returns to $250 million in quarterly revenues, the opportunity exists to have $30 million to $40 million worth of operating costs stripped from the business to accelerate the path to 30% EBITDA margins.

Another way of looking at the financials. Yelp generated $1.0 billion worth of sales in 2019 with an EBITDA of $213 million. The opportunity exists to return to the same revenue level without up to $100 million in operating costs to boost EBITDA to $313 million for a 31% margin.

The consumer review site is flooded with cash and spent $481 million on share buybacks last year alone. Yelp even ended Q1 with $491 million in cash on the balance sheet, leaving the enterprise value at only $1.35 billion. The stock only trades at an EV of 4.3x 2022 EBITDA estimates on lower costs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp now trades with a forward EV/S multiple of 1.5x. The stock has always been dirt cheap at this multiple as the market constantly overlooks the cash-flow machine of the business and overplays the threats from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The stock is cheap here at $25, and investors should use any weakness due to a second coronavirus wave to load up on Yelp.

