We expect the company to grow north of 20%+ for the next three years at a minimum, the net expansion rate to remain 120%+, and margins to expand via leverage.

It is well-positioned to grab market share in the fast growing and fragmented monitoring market (applications, infrastructure, network, user experience, and logs) that is consolidating to a single tool.

Dynatrace has one of the newest and most efficient software-intelligence platforms in the industry, created to address hybrid multi-cloud, serverless, micro-services, and container environments.

Digital transformation trend to drive Dynatrace's growth

Digital transformation (DX), which Dynatrace (DT) makes easy to manage, is a major, long-term information technology (IT) trend. Benefiting from this trend, DT is a long-term buy in our analysis.

Digital Transformation, a top priority of CEO/CIOs, is increasing the complexity of IT infrastructure. Enterprises are now running applications in multiple public clouds such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google GCP, in private clouds such as Salesforce/Veeva, and on premises-based data centers, simultaneously, creating an infrastructure sprawl. This infrastructure sprawl creates complexity and troubleshooting problems as they come up, a major challenge for IT administrators. Adding to this, new technologies such as containers, micro-services, and serverless computing increase the complexity. Performance monitoring solutions built to address legacy workloads and premise-based data centers do not work in a hybrid cloud and container world, which was the case with Dynatrace's previous software monitoring tools.

To tackle hybrid cloud and containers, Dynatrace took about four years to re-write its entire software stack and launched a new version in 2016. Gartner considers this new version of software the best in the industry and not surprisingly enterprise customers are embracing it. Dynatrace software offers a unified solution to monitor applications, infrastructure, and user experience in addition to Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and business analytics. The following chart illustrates the breadth of the software offering from Dynatrace.

Source: Dynatrace S1

Why Dynatrace now?

Dynatrace is best positioned to benefit from Digital Transformation, accelerated greatly by COVID-19. As more employees work from remote settings, enterprises are increasing the use of public cloud providers, in addition to applications hosted in the cloud such as Workday, Veeva and Salesforce etc. Dynatrace software monitors the entire stack where ever located, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation, to ensure systems run as expected, and deliver outcomes as expected. With the advent of micro-services, serverless and container technologies, the complexity of enterprise software has increased exponentially.

Making sense of data and deriving answers to performance problems in real time is very important for an enterprise. Monitoring problems after they occurred are expensive to trouble shoot. Dynatrace built a new software stack that not only gathers data continuously but makes sense of the data and provides answers before problems impact the systems and the business. Some of the largest enterprises in the world currently use Dynatrace to monitor their enterprise stack.

How does Dynatrace work?

According to Dynatrace documentation on its website, the key components of Dynatrace platform consists of a software agent (OneAgent) that is deployed across multiple coding languages and clouds, Smartscape, a piece of software that maps the entire enterprise layout and a proprietary AI engine called Davis.

OneAgent: Dynatrace uses a single agent to collect all relevant metrics from servers, applications, services, databases and across each layer of the software stack (containers, micro-services etc).

Dynatrace uses a single agent to collect all relevant metrics from servers, applications, services, databases and across each layer of the software stack (containers, micro-services etc). Smartscape: To understand how all the components of an enterprise interact with each other in near real-time, Dynatrace built a technology that it calls Smartscape. Smartscape visualizes all the services that are running in the customer environment and how these components interact with each other. It provides a visual map that helps DevOps professionals identify bottle necks and resolve issues fast.

To understand how all the components of an enterprise interact with each other in near real-time, Dynatrace built a technology that it calls Smartscape. Smartscape visualizes all the services that are running in the customer environment and how these components interact with each other. It provides a visual map that helps DevOps professionals identify bottle necks and resolve issues fast. Davis AI engine: We believe Davis AI, is one of the key differentiators of Dynatrace platform. Davis analyzes all the data that is collected by OneAgent. It looks for relationships and dependencies between elements of the infrastructure and when it sniffs out a problem, it provides the answers on what the root cause of the problem is and even suggests how to fix it. Dynatrace also has automated remediation tools that are provided with the software to pinpoint problems before they begin to impact the operations.

How is Dynatrace different from its competitors?

Dynatrace is a largely automatic, scalable, and AI-driven full stack platform. Given that the software was designed for cloud-native architecture, it can scale greatly and is designed for demanding enterprise environments. The Davis AI engine can process billions of data points in milliseconds and can provide answers to questions quickly. The solution is fully automatic, critical in web-scale environments.

Who is the competition?

Dynatrace's competitors include DataDog (NASDAQ:DDOG), App Dynamics (owned by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)), New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), in addition to legacy players such as Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). We believe that the most relevant competitors would be App Dynamics, New Relic and to a lesser extent DataDog. While we believe other vendors have some of the same features, in terms of usability of the platform, Datadog and Dynatrace stand out. We believe Splunk is working to improve the usability of the platform, while Elastic remains far behind. The following proprietary chart illustrates how Dynatrace stacks with relative to its competitors.

Legend: Best = ↑↑↑↑, Very Good = ↑↑↑, Good = ↑↑, Ok = ↑

Source: Author's proprietary analysis based on data available on company websites and Gartner Magic Quadrant

Who are the customers?

Dynatrace targets enterprise customers, those whose annual revenue is at least $750 million. Dynatrace estimates there to be about 15,000 such large enterprises world-wide. DT also defines SMB customers as those with revenue in the range of $250-750 million per year. DT counts over 2,300 out of total 15,000 enterprises as its customers. The following chart illustrates a sample of Dynatrace customers.

Source: Dynatrace Investor Presentation

What is the total addressable market?

Dynatrace is focused on enterprise customers, which DT estimates to be about 15,000 worldwide. DT believes that each of these customers can generate about potentially $1 million in sales, implying a total addressable market (TAM) of about $15 billion. In addition, the company believes that they are adjacencies that it can tap into, such as User Experience, Business Analytics etc., that add another $5 billion in TAM for a total of about $20 billion in 2020.

Dynatrace offers products that include Infrastructure & AI Ops, Network Monitoring, Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Based on the IDC and Gartner data for the aforementioned segments, we believe the TAM is expected to grow to $25.5 billion by 2023. The following table illustrates the size of each market segment and their growth rates.

Source: Created by Author with data from Gartner & IDC

Geographic revenue distribution: During F2020 (fiscal year ending March 31st), Dynatrace generated about 58% of revenue from North America, 28% from EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and 11% from APJ (Asia Pac) and the rest from Latin America. The following chart illustrates the growth rates and revenue contribution from various geographies during the prior three fiscal years.

Source: Company 10K Filing

Revenue growth strategy

To grow its revenue, Dynatrace expects to sell more products to its existing customers, and add net new customers each year. Initially a customer lands with an average annual recurring revenues (ARR) subscription of $94K. The customer subsequently buys more products after a year. The ARR for customers after a year is greater than $200K, or an average net expansion rate greater than 120%. DT generated about 41% of its revenue from existing customers and the remaining from new customers. We expect revenue from existing customers to steadily increase over time driven by upsell of additional licenses and expanding the use of the product to more hosts and use cases. We expect revenues generated from existing customers continue to increase over time, giving the company solid revenue visibility.

Currently Dynatrace is only 15% penetrated out of its 15,000 world wide customer (TAM). DT expects to add anywhere between 500-600 customers per year, on a conservative basis. During FY20, it added 601 new customers. In a competitive bake-off, the company's win rate was around 80% and we expect this to remain stable and perhaps even increase in the next two to three years. In order to keep the pipeline of opportunities growing, the company will continue to make investments in sales and marketing, strengthen its cloud partnerships and expand its platform capabilities. In order to reach its customers globally, the company also engages with a number of value added resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. With consolidation of vendors occurring in the marketplace, we expect Dynatrace to be a leading contender to replace a number of point products, boding well for its growth trajectory.

Attractive LT model

Dynatrace already operates within its long-term operating target model. We believe with continued investments in sales and marketing, we expect revenue growth to remain consistently north of 20%. The following chart illustrates DT's operating model and its performance over last thee fiscal years.

Source: Company Presentation

Our estimates versus the consensus

We believe Dynatrace will likely beat on revenues, given that demand is strong and estimates are conservative. The company has a history of being conservative with its guidance and beating estimates. Therefore, we remain above consensus estimates for both the current quarter and for the full year.

Source: Created by Author with Data from Thomson Reuters

Outlook for F1Q21 - Quarter to date better than feared

Dynatrace management noted at the William Blair conference that business fundamentals continue to remain solid and are better than feared. Many of Dynatrace customers are accelerating their digital transformation and this leads to increased sales activity, renewals and cash collections that is better than anticipated. Given management conservative guidance philosophy, we expect Dynatrace to report solid numbers when it reports in August time frame.

Risks of investing in Dynatrace

Dynatrace is fairly expensive (trading at 15.3x EV/C2021 sales) when compared to SaaS/Subscription peer group that is trading at 14.5x. In the event of a sell-off in the market due to external factors such as macro economic weakness, Dynatrace stock could move down more than its peers. In addition, any spending slowdown driven by macro or other shocks to the business environment could also impact revenue and earnings. In addition, some of DT's competitors such as Cisco and Splunk have bigger balance sheets. These companies can use their balance sheets to sell their products at discount even at losses, forcing DT to match the prices. This price matching could impact revenue growth and earnings, triggering a sell-off in the stock. In addition there may be other risks that are less likely to occur in our view or which we may not be able to currently anticipate.

How to invest in the stock:

Given the lofty valuation, trading at 15.3x C2021 sales, we would be buying the stock on any market sell-off. Given that it is impossible to predict how high the valuation might go, a safer way to buy this stock is in small increments and over time. Generally, the company is very prudent in issuing guidance, hence beat and raises are possible. We expect the company to report numbers that are ahead of consensus when they report results in the July/August time frame. If the stock sells off due to a revenue miss or guidance, we would recommend readers to take a bigger position, given that the stock should rebound within a quarter or two. If there is any increasing volatility in the market due to COVID-19 second wave concerns, investors should take a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.