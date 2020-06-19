Natural Gas Needs Hotter Weather And Lower Production

In order for prices to move higher in the near term, we would need to see lower production and hotter weather.

Natural gas production didn't drop as much as we had thought at the beginning of the oil production shut-in.

Welcome to the hot and low edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Our NG bull thesis was predicated on the idea that once US shale oil producers shut-in production, the proportional amount of associated gas production will be lost. Since US oil production fell from ~12.5 mb/d down to ~10 mb/d, this drop of 20% should've translated to ~6 Bcf/d of production loss in associated gas production. Instead, we've only seen a drop of ~3 Bcf/d.

The difference between the ~86 and ~89 Bcf/d in Lower 48 production is sizable. How so? This ~3 Bcf/d delta is the equivalent of a very hot summer but without the volatility of the weather gods.

What we mean by this is that the market can still achieve the equivalent of an ~86 Bcf/d production level, but only if CDDs pick-up materially going forward.

There are signs that the 15-day outlook has the potential to be significantly warmer than normal, but this needs to happen soon.

The other route to price recovery would be for production to drop to ~86 Bcf/d, but with US shale oil producers already restarting shut-in production, this appears to be a very low likelihood event.

The only thing now, and has always been the case, that will drive production lower will be from lower drilling/completion activity. This is a structural trend and won't change on a dime, which is why we still see much lower production going forward. But the recent resilience of production leaves us to believe that ~85 Bcf/d is much more achievable than ~83 Bcf/d. We will need to assess the drilling activity in H2 2020 to solidify this estimate, but we are still very confident that production is set to drop materially from here.

All-in-all, one of these two things need to happen soon. Production needs to drop below ~88 Bcf/d in the near term with Northeast producers doing all the shut-ins. Or mother nature needs to pick up the slack left behind by producers.

Without either one, prices will remain in the gutters. But if the combination of both takes place, then we see prices surprising to the upside.

LNG economics provide near-term potential upside, which points to $1.94 to $2.22. August cargoes are going to be done within a week, so the September limit becomes the upside.

