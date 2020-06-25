Emerging Opportunities In Emerging Market Funds

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on June 10, 2020. All data herein is from that date.)

Emerging markets have been beaten down for some time or have been dead money. This is the total return for the MSCI EM index for the last 10 years vs. the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

So far this year, the index is down 10.3% through June 3.

Data by YCharts

Valuations of EM vs. Developed is about in line with longer-term average.

And here is GMO's constructive views on the EM with the best forecasted returns of any asset class.

(Source: GMO)

Rising Risks Compared To Two Decades Ago

Apart from China, most EM countries do not have much in the way of healthcare infrastructure - at least to the magnitude needed to deal with a pandemic. Additionally, these countries (26 of them in the MSCI EM Index) are far more indebted and far more reliant on foreign capital flows. This means they need money from outside of the country to continuously be investing in the market.

Over the past decade, the official debt for the 30 largest emerging countries has risen 168 percent, to more than $70 trillion. Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, almost $100 billion of foreign capital has fled from emerging markets. Falling income, higher interest costs, and capital flight will make servicing and refinancing the debt difficult. With a significant proportion of the debt denominated in foreign currency, devaluation of emerging market currencies exacerbates the problem.

The other main risk is the reliance on commodities and globalization. You can break down EM countries into two different types: Commodity miners and good exporters. Commodity miners do just that, mine and produce some sort of commodity. Whether it's oil with Russia, gold from South Africa, or copper in Peru, these countries need higher commodity prices to flourish. That's something that just isn't the case right now though may be recovering.

The other type of country is a goods manufacturer. You can obviously think of China for this but others as well like Vietnam, India, and Mexico.

Both of these types have their own risks including lower commodity prices and anti globalization. If the US and Europe onshore more of their manufacturing production, it would hurt these countries tremendously.

Opportunity

The opportunity rests in the eventual fall in the dollar. The US dollar has been in strength mode for more than a decade other than a couple of individual years, the most recent being 2017. The reason the dollar is important is you need to translate the foreign currency back to US dollars when calculating the total return.

Here's an example. You buy 100 shares of ABC Corp domiciled in Brazil. The shares trade a 5 reals each. To purchase the shares, you need to take your dollars and convert them into Brazilian reals. If you are purchasing 100 shares, you need 500 reals. The current exchange rate is roughly 5 reals per dollar.

You take you $100 and you convert them into 500 reals. You can then purchase the 100 shares of ABC Corp.

A year later. Shares of ABC Corp are trading at $2. You made 100% on your money so you sell. But wait, now you have 1,000 reals. You want dollars.

The dollar strengthens and the current exchange rate is now 7.5 reals per dollar. So you convert and you now have 133 dollars. Your return instead of being 100% is just 33%.

Conversely, what happens if the dollar falls. It's a year later and ABC Corp is trading at $2 (100% return!) but now the exchange rate is 3.5 reals per dollar. Instead of a 100% return, the total return is $285 or 185%.

This demonstrates how much currency movements, especially against high fliers like free-floating Latin American or African countries, can do to your returns. In some respect, it becomes a currency play.

To show that, below shows the EM equity index (blue line) graphed against the US dollar index (orange line). The relationship is very clearly highly negative.

Data by YCharts

So you definitely want to have a negative view on the dollar for EM to work. But even though there are far more dollar bears than S&P 500 bears, I consider them similarly. Long term the natural tendency for the S&P 500 is higher. Sure, there are periods when it's overvalued but the long-term trend is higher. I believe the same could be said for the US dollar. Long term, it's likely to head higher. People will cite the looming, ever larger debt levels here but just about every country has the same problem.

Fund Options

(Source: Ycharts)

Above are the top EM funds (open-end and exchange traded funds) from the screen out of YCharts. Please note it's using the institutional share class for most of the open-end funds which may have high minimums and/or trade restrictions. Each brokerage can be different so make sure you check before purchasing.

Top selections:

(1) Artisan Developing World Investor (MUTF:ARTYX), $2,500 minimum, no load, 1.36% fee.

This is a higher-risk EM equity fund that also invests in some stocks that benefit and/or have significant operations in emerging markets. For example, the second largest holding at 6.7% is Visa Inc (V).

(Source: Fidelity)

(2) The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ), no minimum, no load, NTF.

Another higher-risk, higher-return structured fund with a focus on technology companies. You will see a lot of the same holdings in the fund as the Artisan fund above. Just over 60% of the exposure is to China, followed by 9% to South Korea and 8% in South Africa.

The commonality of the top funds on the above list are the overweight to technology and the higher risk.

If we screen more for risk, then the list changes except number one.

We have three different scoring models. The third column, "EM Low Risk," focuses on draw down, standard deviation, and alpha (risk-adjusted returns). You can see those scoring models below in the first three columns after the name of the fund.

(Source: Ycharts)

For EM Debt funds, here's the same list:

(Source: YCharts)

I like looking at charts rather than tables of data. Here are the top EM equity OEFs/ETFs:

Data by YCharts

Here are the top EM bond OEFs/ETFs:

Data by YCharts

Closed-End Fund Options

I've never been enamored with the CEF options in this space. There's only a few options and they are mostly dogs. Here are the funds labeled Emerging Markets Income in CEF Connect sorted by five-year performance.

EM Income:

(Source CEF Data.com)

Asian Equity:

(Source: CEFdata.com)

And then there are several other funds that have a mix of global equity or debt with emerging markets mixed in. This is why it makes it more difficult to find pure-play options.

(1) Morgan Stanley EM Debt (MSD): A top performing EM debt fund with a 5.54% yield and compelling discount of -12.1%. The portfolio is primarily sovereign (country) debt with Russia, The Philippines, and Ukraine being the top holdings.

(2) Aberdeen EM Equity Income (AEF): As the name suggests, this equity fund with high-flying tech stocks based primarily in China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Brazil. The yield is only 2.7% but the discount is over -14%. The five-year NAV return is one of the best.

(3) Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF): Another tech-focused fund with large allocations to China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Those three countries represent about 57% of the total portfolio.

(4) Voya EM High Div Equity (IHD): Another China-focused fund with large tech holdings. China, Taiwan, and South Korea make up 63% of the holdings. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are 12% of the portfolio. The fund pays a distribution of 11.4% (obviously not earned) and trades at a -11.5% discount.

Blended Options:

(1) Lazard Global Total Return & Inc (LGI): This is a Flex holding with about one-third of the portfolio in EM and the rest in global equities. It's also a top-performer on a total return NAV basis. There's a small amount of leverage (12.2%)

What's not on the list:

Stone Harbor EM Total Income (EDI) and Stone Harbor EM Income (EDF): These are popular funds in the EM space thanks to their juicy yields that are unearned. The funds typically trade at large premiums to NAV. We owned EDI in the Core long ago when it traded at a -10% discount and had strong NAV performance. We sold near par and the fund kept going as investors wanted the strong yield. But the NAV performance is one of the worst- a reason why you can't just look at yield!

Data by YCharts

Concluding Thoughts

Having some capital in emerging markets makes some sense. Using capital market assumptions, a 5%-7% allocation, a slight overweight to the 3.5%-5% base allocation, would be the target amount. That can be broken down between equity and debt. I do like the debt side a bit better. I have a small allocation to EMB, the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond ETF. I will likely swap that to the Vanguard fund or MSD.

For international stocks, which have been an underweight in my portfolio, I've mostly held First Trust Dynamic Europe (FDEU), Lazard Global Total Return (LGI), and Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ). In EM, I've held Baron Emerging Markets (BEXIX) and the JP ETF mentioned above, EMB.

I want to perhaps add some small allocations to MSD and AEF while likely swapping my Baron OEF position to the Artisan Developing World OEF.

AEF looks attractive with a -1.6 one-year z-score along with FDEU at -1.7. Both of those funds look compelling here with strong NAV momentum and wide discounts. On FDEU, an international developed fund, they cut the distribution last month by nearly half which is likely the cause for the weakness. But again, I want to note, the fund was not earning the distribution. It's simply a return of capital. It makes no difference so to sell it off because of that makes zero sense.

Top Picks:

(1) MS Emerging Markets Debt (MSD)

(2) Artisan Developing World Inv (ARTYX)

(3) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity (AEF) (just cut the distribution - maybe larger opp)

(4) Lazard Global Total Return (LGI)

(5) Vanguard EM Bond (VEGBX)

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGI, , ARTYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.