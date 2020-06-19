Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Misbehaving Markets as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

The remaining movie slate for 2020 has been severely weakened due to movie studios pushing back some movies to 2021 and sending other movies to direct streaming platforms. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) faces negative cash flow until at least late November and will need to rework its balance sheet. AMC's stock price already reflects the optimism of the movie theaters opening back up and should be avoided as the market is missing how weak the remaining 2020 slate is.

As per AMC's 10-K:

AMC is the largest theatre operator in the world. As of December 31, 2019, AMC operated 1,004 theaters and 11,041 screens in 15 countries, including 636 theaters with a total of 8,094 screens in the United States and 368 theaters and 2,947 screens in European markets and Saudi Arabia.

AMC is the largest domestic theater operator with domestic film revenue of $2.38B in 2019, which represents approximately 21% of the overall $11.4B domestic film sales in 2019. Regal comes in second with $1.9B and Cinemark (CNK) third with $1.4B. AMC also has a smaller, but still significant European business that did $913m in revenue in 2019 spread throughout the following countries: Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal and Germany. Additionally, AMC has a small, but growing operation in Saudi Arabia.

AMC's Business Model

AMC earns revenue in two ways, with significantly different profit margins for each revenue stream.

2019 2018 2017 Film Sales $3,301,000,000 $3,385,000,000 $3,229,000,000 Cost of Film Sales $1,699,000,000 $1,710,000,000 $1,604,000,000 Net Profit Margin 48.53% 49.48% 50.33%

Source: AMC SEC Filings

The film sales are based on ticket prices and attendance. As you can see, since 2017, AMC has seen a declining net profit margin on its film sales. As more "tent" pole movies are released by an ever shrinking number of studios, AMC has less leverage to negotiate their portion of these film sales. For example, any of the Star Wars movies probably has Disney receiving around 60% of the film sales, but a smaller horror movie, like Halloween, might be split on a 45/55 basis (for the benefit of AMC). Since the Disney/Fox merger, we can expect this trend to continue as the combined Disney/Fox studio represents approximately 50% of the box office receipts over the past two years. Additionally, as discussed below, the direct to consumer option gives the studios more leverage in negotiating a higher percentage of the ticket sales.

AMC, however, makes a large portion of its profit (approximately 50%) from its sales of concessions. As you can see, the net profit margins on the sales of overpriced popcorn and candy is truly amazing.

Concessions $1,719,000,000 $1,671,000,000 $1,548,000,000 Cost of Concessions $278,000,000 $270,000,000 $252,000,000 Net Profit Margin 83.83% 83.84% 83.72%

Source: AMC SEC Filings

The table below illustrates that AMC has been able to sell more concessions to each person, increased the average concession AMC sells to each customer from $4.46 to $4.82 over the past two years.

Per Cap Concession Concession Sales $1,719,000,000 $1,671,000,000 $1,548,000,000 Attendance 356,443,000 358,901,000 346,763,000 Per Cap Concession $4.82 $4.66 $4.46

Source: AMC SEC Filings

Does Revenue Translate into Cash Flow

One big question behind the financial valuation of AMC is whether its revenue numbers can truly translate into free cash flow. Theaters generate enormous amounts of cash given their profit margins and steady revenues (in non-COVID-19 times), however, there is a slight catch to that cash. Continued reinvestment into the theaters has many investors questioning whether the cash flow truly belong to the owners or not.

2019 2018 2017 Operating Cash Flow 579 523 537 Capital Expenditures 518 576 626 "Free Cash Flow" 61 -53 -89 Cumulate Free Cash Flow -81

Figures in millions.

As you can see from the table above, AMC has produced a significant amount of operating cash flow over the past 3 years, however, on a net basis, cumulative free cash flow is negative $81. AMC has reinvested in its theaters to upgrade its seats to the fashionable recliner seats that are present in a large majority of theaters today.

Approximately 10 years ago, this same "investment" phase occurred when movie theaters across the nation were required to upgrade their theaters with digital projectors. CEO Adam Aron has recently said the following regarding capital expenditures:

You may recall, last year we were spending over $400 million, two years before that we were spending around $600 million and we gave guidance that capex would be $250 million to $300 million this year, we always said that if we needed to turn on the brakes and turn capex off immediately, we have the ability to do it. And if anybody doubted that we could pull that off, well we just pulled that off because capex this year is going to be $130 million to $160 million in total.

Although AMC will undoubtedly spend less on capital expenditures this year, it is unclear if this reduction is something that can be maintained or whether next year, when AMC's competitors start to spend on capital expenditures to maintain their theaters, AMC will once again have to ramp up those "investments." The underlying reason for AMC reducing its capital expenditures this year is merely a function of AMC not having the cash to spend. This idea of "investing" in your theaters is common sense if you think about your own attendance at the movie theaters. You may will be willing to attend a theater that isn't as nice as the other theaters, which are farther from you, but at some point, if the theater becomes dilapidated or doesn't have those updated recliner seats, you may decide to drive a little farther.

What the Market Is Underestimating with AMC

I believe the market is underestimating the future problems for the movie theaters industry, specifically the debt-burdened AMC. Movie theaters are inherently dependent on movie studios to provide them with product. If AMC opens its door, but has no new movies, the AMC will operate at a negative cash flow situation. This is the reason AMC has not reopened its theaters, despite being allowed to in many states throughout the country. However, even when movie studios start to send new films, the studios have already pushed back so many movies to 2021, that that rest of the upcoming movie slate for 2020 remains so bleak that AMC will most likely operate in a cash flow negative situation until late November.

The list of delays fall into two categories, movies that have been delayed till 2021 and movies that have or will be released directly to streaming platforms, either video on demand or subscription services (Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max). The delayed movies represent deferred revenue that will impact AMC's ability to be cash flow positive for the rest of the year, whereas the direct to consumer movies represent completely lost revenue to AMC.

The following moves have been delayed until 2021:

"F9" (the "Fast and Furious" franchise)

"In the Heights"

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

"Malignant"

"Minions"

"Moribus"

"Peter Rabbit 2"

"Raya and The Last Dragon"

"The Tomorrow War Tom & Jerry"

The following moves are direct-to-consumer titles:

"Artemis Fowl"

"The Lovebirds"

"Trolls Worldwide"

"King of Staten Island"

"Hamilton: The Musical"

"Scoob"

"Bull"

"Irrestible"

"My Spy"

The reason this matters is that AMC will essentially burn cash for the rest of the year even with a few blockbuster movies set to come out. The bleak remaining slate, even if there are no future COIVD-19 scares coming doesn't bode well for the cash flow of AMC. Without continued blockbusters, the high operating leverage in AMC's business model will force them to operate at a cash flow negative situation for the rest of 2020. With continued interest and rent payments, this will force AMC to scramble for cash or eventually file for bankruptcy to help them renegotiate their lease or debt payments.

Direct to Streaming and Leverage

The rise of direct to streaming is negative for AMC in two ways. First, the movies that go direct to streaming obviously starve theaters of product they need to bring movie goes in. However, the underappreciated risk is the profit-sharing dynamic that will be affected. Studios have been forced to send movies directly to theaters quite some time. However, with the rise of streaming platforms, Disney+, HBO Max and Netflix have become viable alternatives to the movie theaters. This marginal customers that Disney+ and HBO Max gain through sending new movies directly to their streaming platforms become very valuable over the long term if that customer stays on the subscription service for years to come.

You can clearly see this strategy in Disney's decision to send Hamilton directly to Disney+ and bypass the theaters entirely. Disney paid a reported $75m for the distribution rights to Hamilton and Disney decided it would be more valuable to itself to send this movie directly to Disney+. These options given the studios negotiating leverage with movie theaters in their profit sharing agreements. Typically, movie theaters get about 45-55% of the ticket sales (Disney/Fox command a slightly higher percentage). You can currently see this fight playing out in real time between Universal and AMC. Universal has been quite successful with Trolls Worldwide and is using this success as a negotiating tactic with AMC to get a higher portion of the ticket sales from any future releases.

The Potential for a Second Wave

A second wave does not actually have to occur for the fear of a second wave to significantly impact AMC. "Tenet" is now slated for a July 31 release date, with a few smaller movies set for the rest of August. If the month of August does not bring back the movie goers in significantly large numbers, movie studios will essentially scrap the rest of 2020 slate. It must be understood that movie studios only get one chance to release large budget movies, and if even a hint of fear is still in the public regarding attendance at movie theaters, studios will be hesitant to spend huge marketing sums and risk their large tent pole movies in 2020. In August, the NBA will be playing with zero fan attendance, so naturally people may assume, if it isn't safe to attend an NBA game, it might not be safe to attend a movie theaters in the midst of a global pandemic.

When we look to China for their experience, China actually reopened its theaters in late March, only to close a few days later. Furthermore, in early June theaters were again slated to reopen only to be delayed again by a further outbreak. China's movie theaters still no have firm time table for reopening. The experience of China is important for two reasons. First, we could have a similar resurgence here in the U.S. and even if politicians don't shut down businesses again, movie studios will be reluctant to send their new movies to theaters, such that movie theaters will either be forced to shut down due to lack of new product or run at significantly high cash burn levels.

Second, China's importance in the global box office has grown significantly in the past few years. Let's look briefly at two examples. "Ironman" was released in 2008 and did approximately $318m in global box office revenues. A mere $15m came from China, or roughly 5%. Fast forward to 2019 and the final installment of the "Avengers" did $2.75B in global box office revenue. Of that total amount, China accounted for $614m, or roughly 23%. The U.S. domestic box office only accounted for slightly more, $858m or 31%.

Another great example of China's rising influence on the box office decisions is the latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "The Fate of the Furious." This movie did $226m domestically, but $392m in China, or 18% domestically vs. 31% for China. China's theater status will have an outsize impact on the decisions of studios for the rest of the year.

As China has grown in relative importance, studios must look to whether China has reopened its movie theaters when it makes its decisions about when to release its movies. This is importance because of piracy concerns with new release. New releases need to happen somewhat simultaneously around the global, otherwise a significant portion of revenue can be lost to piracy.

Cash Flow Impacts

It's going to be difficult to correctly estimate the impact of a weak slate and potential future "delayed" film releases, however, you can look at AMC's financial and quickly surmise that the significant amount of operating leverage will be hard to overcome in the face of weak revenues.

The key idea to remember with businesses with significant operating leverage is that if you are breakeven with 10 customers, you are cash flow negative with only 8 customers. Alternatively, if you are 12 customers, those two additional customers are highly profitable. For movie theaters, they typically have certain months where they are getting to that "12" customer threshold and other months where they are consistently at 6-8 customers. February, March, August and September are 6-8 customer months and the summer and year-end months (May, June, July, November and December) are 12 customer months.

Since AMC will miss out on the entire month of July, I suspect that AMC will continue to burn around 100m per month until November, despite opening its doors. AMC has indicated that they are currently burning about $100m per month and only have cash until November at their current rate. What I believe the market does not yet realize is that once AMC opens its door, it will still burn a similar amount because of its high fixed costs. With a weak upcoming slate and a continue safety fear surrounding theater attendance, I expect revenue in the second half of 2020 to be down approximately 30-40% from 2019 levels (11% will come right off the top since they will be closed or without new movies for the entire month of July).

I have put together a rough estimate of solely cash costs that will be paid by AMC through the second half of the year, starting July 2020. As of April 30, AMC has $718m cash and was burning $100m per month. I anticipate this balance declining to $400 by the end of July and depending on the remaining slate of movies, AMC could burn between $200-$500m for the rest of the year. Either way, AMC will most likely need more cash before the end of the year to provide some cushion going into the early weak period of 2021.

Revenue 70.00% of H2 2019 60.00% of H2 2019 Film $1,171 $1,004 Concession $600 $514 Other Theater $162 $139 Total Revenue $1,933 $1,657 Film Cost $609 $522 Concession cost $96 $82 Rent $483 $483 Operating Cost $843 $843 Interest $168 $168 Total Expenses $2,199 $2,098 Loss -$266m -$441m

AMC is currently attempting a note exchange as described quite well in the following article on Seeking Alpha:

AMC is offering ~$2.4 billion subordinated notes to exchange into a 12% Cash/PIK second-lien (2L) notes at ~52 cents on the dollar. Concurrently, AMC is letting the Silver Lake 2.95% convertible notes up-tier into a first-lien (1L) position, sharing the collateral with AMC's credit facilities and the newly issued 10.5% first-lien notes. As a pure tactic to get more noteholders to accept the exchange, the exchange is structured in such a way that there's a $640 million cap to the face value of the 2L notes, but if the exchange offer is accepted by the majority of each of the four subordinate notes, the cap will be removed so that every subordinated notes will be exchanged to the new 2L notes. This is a pure tactic because the pro forma capital structure with the cap in place doesn't solve the leverage and liquidity issue nearly enough. Total debt is reduced by ~$90 million ($5,287,200 - $5,197,235) with interest cost saving just over $70 million a year (because AMC doesn't have to pay coupon on roughly half of $2.4 billion subordinated notes). However, if all ~$2.4 billion Subordinated Notes accept the exchange, ~$600 million debt will be shaved off the balance sheet, and that comes with an interest saving of ~$144 million a year.

The deadline for this debt exchange has been extended from Friday, June 19 until Monday, June 22. This debt exchange would benefit AMC because the PIK toggle feature allows AMC to pay in additional debt if AMC does not have the cash to pay the interest on the notes. This feature is a double-edged sword since it provides a longer runway to begin generating more cash flow, but the PIK feature adds additional expensive debt (12% interest) to an already burdened balance sheet. And CNBC is reporting that AMC is getting push back from the bondholders regarding the debt exchange.

Conclusion

AMC future is murky with the second half of the box office releases in substantial doubt. Each new delay or the studios deciding to send a new release directly to streaming platforms robs AMC of much needed revenues and cash flows. A second half with box office revenues falling more than 30% could be AMC in a perilous financial position. AMC should be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.