I compare the new IPO with all fixed-rate investment-grade "babies" and all other baby bonds that have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

Usually, it's not common for a bank to issue exchange-traded notes. Currently, from a total of 114 exchange-traded fixed-income securities, issued by a bank, only 7 are baby bonds. Hancock Whitney Corp.'s (HWC) newest Baby Bond will become the 8th one, and in this article, we want to look at it in more detail and to evaluate whether it will be of interest to us or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Hancock Whitney Corporation - the prospectus.

For a total of 6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Hancock Whitney Corporation 6.25% Subordinated Notes due 2060 (NASDAQ: HWCPZ) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new issue bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, it is callable as of 06/15/2025, and is maturing on 06/15/2060. HWCPZ is currently trading at its par value at a price of $25.00 and has a 6.32% Yield-to-Call and a 6.28% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.26% and 5.23%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Hancock Whitney Corporation, formerly Hancock Holding Company, is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas. The Bank operates across the Gulf South region, which consists of southern Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The Bank offers a range of traditional and online community banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services and investment brokerage services, among others.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, HWC:

The 2020 Q1 and Q2 common stock dividends of $0.27 translate into an expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 of $1.08. With a market price of $22.00, the current yield of HWC sits at 4.91%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $95.74M in dividends yearly.

In addition, HWC has a market capitalization of around $1.86B (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Hancock Whitney Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, HWC had a total debt of $2.90B and with the newly issued HWCPZ, the total debt of the company becomes $3.05B, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 1.63, which is a quite high ratio, meaning the company is highly leveraged.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $130M for the TTM with $40M paid as interest expense (to which another $9.4M yearly interest expenses for the newly issued baby bond must be added) that translates into a ratio of 2.63, which looks much better against the previous number. Despite, it has almost 2x times more debt than equity, the company manages to maintain good coverage of its debt payments. This can be also confirmed by the steady annual results for the past several years:

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The Hancock Whitney Corp Family

There is one more outstanding baby bond, issued by HWC: Hancock Whitney Corp., formerly the Hancock Holding Co., 5.95% Subordinated Notes due 2045 (HWCPL)

HWCPL also pays a fixed interest, at a rate of 5.95%, and bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, just like the newly issued subordinated notes. However, its call date is as of 06/15/2020 (meaning it is anytime callable now), and it is maturing as of 06/15/2045, 15 years earlier than HWCPZ. HWCPL is currently trading at a price of $25.10, translating into a Yield-to-Call (its Yield-to-Worst) of 5.58%. Although, if the company redeems the 2045 notes at its maturity, the bondholders will receive their Yield-to-Best of 5.95%. Generally, there is no room for comparison here, but still, if we compare the two HWC's baby bonds, HWCPZ is definitely the best choice, having higher returns, a longer maturity, and this without bringing any call risk in it.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between HWCPL and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). After the two have traded relatively close to each other, at present, after the COVID-19 crash, HWCPL outperforms PFF with more than 5%, the biggest divergence for the last year between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all baby bonds, regardless of the type of interest they pay, issued by a bank. It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. Currently, there are only 7 more issues in this group, 4 fixed-rate and 3 fixed-to-floating "babies."

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Five issues currently trade above their PAR, and the Yield-to-Maturity is their Yield-to-Best. Also, the F2F bonds change their nominal yield after their call date, which will be significantly lower than the current one whether we will look at the LIBOR or the SOFR (the LIBOR replacement for the dollar-denominated loans and securities). INBKL, INBKZ, and CUBB, in turn, are trading below their PAR, and the Yield-to-Maturity will be their YTW. For the INBK's baby bonds, the return to maturity may deviate a lot, after they switch to a floating rate after a year for INBKL, and three years for INBKZ. However, let's see the other point of view, a comparison of the group by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call. For this purpose, MER-K has to be excluded, after it is the only callable issue, carrying a call risk.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date between 30 and 50 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemptions

The Notes may be redeemed at the issuer's option:

in whole, but not in part, at any time, within 90 days after a change or prospective change in law occurs that could prevent the Issuer from deducting interest payable on the Notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

in whole, but not in part, at any time, within 90 days after a subsequent event occurs that precludes the Notes from being recognized as Tier 2 Capital for regulatory capital purposes; or

in whole, but not in part, at any time, within 90 days after the Issuer is required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Source: FWP Filing by Hancock Whitney Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from the sale of the Notes offered hereby of approximately $144,625,000, after deducting underwriting discounts and our estimated expenses and assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option. If the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full, we would receive an additional $21,791,250 of net proceeds. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, including any net proceeds from any exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, for general corporate purposes, including providing capital to the Bank if and when deemed appropriate by the Company.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Hancock Whitney Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, HWCPZ is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company is a mid-sized bank with pretty high leverage, as its debt is 60% more than its equity. However, steady financial results for the past years provide a good level of coverage of the company's debt payments. When comparing the new issue, to the company's outstanding subordinated notes, we can see HWCPZ be a lot better than the "older" baby bond, which in turn is anytime callable. If we look at the sector, despite the imperfection of the comparison with respect to the fixed-to-floating issues, among the small number of bonds, issued by a bank, HWCPZ currently has the highest Yield-to-Worst from the investment graded ones.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HWCPZ, ZIONL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.