DDI is well positioned for further growth and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth considering.

The firm designs and markets casual video games for mobile and Web-based users worldwide.

DoubleDown Interactive has filed to sell $198 million of its and a selling shareholder's shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) has filed to raise $198 million for the company and the selling shareholder in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company creates and markets online games for casual gaming markets worldwide.

DDI is positioned well to accelerate its growth and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Company & Technology

Seoul, Republic of Korea-based DoubleDown was founded to develop a family of gaming titles for casual gaming enthusiasts.

Management is headed by director and CEO In Keuk Kim, who has been with the firm since leading the acquisition of DoubleDown by DoubleU Games and has extensive executive experience in the cloud computing, trading and corporate M&A industries.

Below is a brief review of DoubleDown Casino game by a user:

Source: LEON HOUSE

The company’s primary offerings include social casino games including DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Fort Knox, DoubleDown Classic and Ellen's Road to Riches.

DoubleDown has received at least $345 million from investors including DoubleU Games and STIC Special Situation Diamond.

Customer/User Acquisition & Market

The company obtains customers through all manner of online acquisition, including mobile game app stores, search engines, and social earned visibility.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 19.1% 2019 13.1% 2018 15.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose from 0.2x to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.5 2019 0.2

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2020 market research report by Mobile Marketer, in 2019, mobile games accounted for 60% of revenue for global video game activity, generating $49 billion in revenue, profit of $16.9 billion.

The mobile gaming market is forecast to grow at a 2.9% annual rate through 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are more capable smartphones able to generate more compelling and sophisticated game experiences and continued investment by mobile game developers in innovative display presentation and game dynamics.

Financial Performance

DoubleDown’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and higher gross margin

Stable operating profit

Increased net income

Uneven but strong cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 76,061,000 11.3% 2019 $ 273,610,000 2.5% 2018 $ 266,880,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 49,185,000 15.0% 2019 $ 173,990,000 6.9% 2018 $ 162,833,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 64.67% 2019 63.59% 2018 61.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 17,321,000 22.8% 2019 $ 68,298,000 25.0% 2018 $ 54,944,000 20.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 12,860,000 2019 $ 36,325,000 2018 $ 25,052,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 14,090,000 2019 $ 76,662,000 2018 $ 74,526,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, DoubleDown had $36.5 million in cash and $405.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was an impressive $78.9 million.

IPO Details

DDI intends to sell 5.5 million shares and the selling shareholder, STIC Special Situation Diamond will sell 5.5 million shares of ADSs at a midpoint price of $18.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $198 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.09%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We believe that our funds and the proceeds from this offering will be sufficient to continue our business and operations as currently conducted through 2021; however, changing circumstances may cause us to consume capital significantly faster than we currently anticipate. The amounts and timing of our actual expenditures will depend upon numerous factors, including the progress of our development and commercialization efforts, whether or not we enter into strategic collaborations or partnerships, and our general operating costs and expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Macquarie.

Commentary

DDI is seeking to IPO in the U.S. to fund its expansion plans and for a major shareholder to sell a significant portion of its holdings.

The firm’s financials show increasing revenue growth, gross profit and gross margin improvement, increased net income but lowered operational cash flow.

However, free cash flow for the previous 12 months was very impressive.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its sales and marketing efficiency rate has increased.

The market opportunity for casual games is quite large and expected to grow at a nearly 3% rate through 2024.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 72.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation to Activision Blizzard, which is admittedly inexact, the IPO appears priced at one-third to one-half ATVI’s metrics; for a growing company, the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Management has highlighted its higher-than-average ARPDAU of $0.70 for the three month ended March 31, 2020 versus $0.53 for its three industry peers as evidence of its superior ability to maximize game title monetization.

DDI appears well-positioned to take advantage of the growth in casual gaming worldwide and the IPO appears reasonably valued for that potential growth.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 30, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.