Even if MSFT may be valued richly today, I believe that the price is consistent with the quality of the company and the stock.

I look at four key criteria in my assessment and conclude that Microsoft probably is, fundamentally, the better company.

FAAMG stocks have been perma-winners. Today, I dig into the Big Tech group to determine which company might be "best of the best."

It does not matter what time horizon you pick: FAAMG stocks made up of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) have been perma-winners. This has been true of the bull decade of 2009 to 2019 as well as the COVID-19 bear months of 2020 - see first couple of charts below.

I have recently addressed FAAMG as a group and took a shot at explaining why they have performed so well, even in the face of adversity. First, the companies have been beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy. Second, the market sees a safe-haven play of sorts in cash-rich companies that are undisputed leaders in the most productive sectors of the economy.

Today, I dig deeper into the FAAMG group to find out which company might fundamentally be "best of the best." To make the assessment, I look at four key financial metrics that I believe provide visibility into whether the companies:

Have been finding growth opportunities

Can "do more with less"

Have been squeezing cash out of the business

Have their houses in order, from a balance sheet perspective

It seems evident to me (spoiler alert) that Microsoft is a nose ahead of the competition. At least from a business fundamentals point of view, I believe that the Redmond-based company is the best FAAMG name of them all, and I will explain why.

Source: Stock Rover

Finding opportunities

To assess whether each FAAMG member has been finding enough growth opportunities, I looked at the ratio between recent revenue increase and the five-year average sales growth rate. I'm calling it the growth acceleration ratio, and believe that the metric speaks to how successful the companies have been at maintaining top-line momentum at scale.

The graph below summarizes my findings. Microsoft has been, by far, the best at growth acceleration. This is probably true because the company has been making great progress on two fronts simultaneously: Migrating productivity software to the cloud (e.g. Office and Dynamics 365) while building up the cloud infrastructure business (e.g. Azure). It does not hurt that even Microsoft's lower growth sub-segments, namely Windows OEM and personal computing hardware, have been holding up fairly well lately.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Doing more with less

When it comes to efficiency, I chose to look at a straight-forward metric: Sales per employee. In my view, this number should give me an idea of how well each company has managed to create more output with less input.

Microsoft scores poorly on this metric in absolute terms, beating only e-commerce giant Amazon. But because each of the FAAMG business models are unique (e.g. retail vs. online advertising vs. tech devices) and often hard to compare, I focused on sales per employee improvement over the past five years. That way, I can at least understand which companies have been doing better at increasing efficiency.

Here, Microsoft took the gold medal once again. The same trends in cloud adoption that impact sales growth are likely behind the efficiency gains, since cloud is a more scalable business. With revenues in each of Microsoft's cloud services (Office, Dynamics, server, Windows commercial) having increased by at least 15% ex-FX in the most recent quarter, the opportunities for further improvement seem plentiful.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Squeezing cash out of the business

Running a fast-growing and highly-efficient business is not enough. Also important to me is a company's ability to turn P&L performance into cash in the bank. For this purpose, I looked at free cash flow to revenues.

Microsoft lost to Facebook in this category, but only by a whisker. Still, a ratio of over 30% is quite impressive. Microsoft seems better at turning sales into cash than its peer Apple, traditionally known for running a very tight ship and masterly controlling its operating assets (e.g. inventory).

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Keeping the house in order

Lastly, I looked at the balance sheet. Here, I generally pay close attention to debt levels, especially since Corporate America has been (perhaps irresponsibly) ramping up leverage in the past several years. My metric of choice was net debt to asset - see graph below, and note that a negative number represents a net cash balance.

Sure, Microsoft is far from being the best in this category. But swimming in a pool of cash that's 100 vs. 150 feet deep does not make that much of a difference. What's more important is that Microsoft has plenty of dry powder to weather whatever pandemic, recession or doomsday scenario may come its way. The same is true of all other Big Tech names.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Last few words

Around this time last year, I called Apple "my FAAMG stock for the rest of 2019." Shares shot to the moon very fast, and I shifted my preference to Amazon in 2020. Although it too has climbed up the wall in the past three to four months, I still think that Amazon's more aggressive modus operandi will lead the company to the $2 trillion valuation first.

That said, I see in Microsoft a more sensible bet for investors that are looking for better risk-adjusted returns. The company seems to be doing all the right things since CEO Satya Nadella took over, in 2014. The cloud-heavy, recurring-revenue business model means that Microsoft's financial results will likely continue to improve steadily. Even if shares may be valued richly today, at a forward P/E of nearly 35x, I believe that the price is consistent with the quality of the company and the stock.

Microsoft has produced about one-fifth of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth's returns since inception. One other mega-cap name has been responsible for an even larger portion of the portfolio's gains, which have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below).





Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.