By Felipe Bijit

Costamare's (CMRE.PE) preferred shares offer something very interesting in today's markets: substantial and reliable yield. Under-girded by an industry with fundamentally improved economics due to IMO regulations, evident in massive charter rate growth last year, Costamare's preferred shares offer a yield above 9% from a business that will be sustained by long duration charters and a robust business backlog with limited counter-party risk. With lockdowns of important port areas now over, their ships are entirely fundamental to the workings of global trade. Owning a mid-sized fleet also protects them from secular risks that might impact larger trading vessels, which could become less efficient on average if activities are on-shored in lieu of vulnerabilities revealed in globalized networks. Trading below pre-COVID-19 levels, implying the debt-equivalent of a CCC+ rating and non-negligible default probability for a security covered by a healthy business, we think that Costamare's Series E preferreds are undervalued, and should be pounced on for that fantastic yield.

IMO and Charter Rates

IMO 2020 is a regulation that is aimed at reducing pollution from tankers and other shipping vessels. This has caused a huge decline in demand for high-sulfur fuel which, in most tankers, produces harmful SOx emissions above what is permitted by the IMO 2020 regulations. It has also caused a demand for scrubbers to be able to make vessels that use high-sulfur fuel compliant with IMO 2020. Fuel costs are a pass-through cost, so unless vessel owners like CMRE and its peers want to speculate on the high-low sulfur spread, the cost for scrubbers falls on the charterers.

More importantly, the IMO 2020 regulations have spurred a new policy for vessels to travel slower and in a more fuel-efficient manner, as they are now consuming more expensive low-sulfur fuel. This has resulted in longer charter times and critically in less vessel availability, driving up charter rates arranged by shipping brokers which is the main driver of value for vessel-based businesses. Since it takes years for these ships to be built, going from a supply low of low scrapping rates to a rise in supply will take a long time, allowing for currently positioned container-ship companies like Costamare to capitalize extensively.

Route Exposure

Costamare operates a mid-sized fleet. Depending on the extent of re-shoring of operations, certain long-distance trade routes may become less emphasized. For example, routes from the Mediterranean to China through the Suez Canal could become less popular over the medium term if companies bring more of their manufacturing locally. These routes typically are represented by the largest of ships in terms of TEU. Thankfully, mid-sized fleets offer greater flexibility, which reduces route exposure as charterers can make use of Costamare ships even if there is a reconfiguration in trade routes. For now, the risks of different trade routes is in the hands of the charterers like Maersk, and CMRE is still entitled to overall 3.5 years of chartered backlog equaling $2.2 billion with vessel charter extensions still coming in although more modestly than before.

Preferred Shares

There are several preferred shares series due to frequent preferred share issuances over the last decade. Although subordinated to debt, all these preferred shares are pari passu. There are 24.6 million preferred shares issued of the 100 million available for issuance.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Together with the normal equity, the stock market cap is at ~$1.2 billion, which is subordinated to $2 billion in contractual obligations. Because of the increases in charter rates following the IMO regulations, Costamare revenue has improved substantially from its previous baseline. This has translated into higher profits due to high operating leverage. The payout ratio is around 80% for preferred shares on consolidated 2018 net income and the liquidation preference on Series E shares is $25 per share, meaning a $25 liquidation guarantee ahead of common stock in a bankruptcy. Given that there are about $2 billion of contractual obligations against the company, and the liquidation value of the fleet (including ships owned through JVs) is over $4 billion assuming current container-ship market conditions, this means a high probability of total repayment even in the worst circumstances.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Liquidity

The liquidity situation is rather manageable. Consider that CMRE has $268 million of liquidity available and was capable of generating $140 billion in operating cash flow in 2018, before the fundamental improvement to $240 million in 2019. This is to combat a rather bloated maturity of $368 million expected within 2020. We think that given that charter rates took a substantial hit at the beginning of the year falling to 2019 levels, operating cash flow is likely to be lower than in 2019, but nonetheless higher than 2018 where coverage was still good.

(Source: Q1 2020 CMRE Presentation)

As trade begins to pick up again, with supply chain disruptions becoming resolved with the lifting of lock-downs, we expect that these charter rates should recover somewhat from April lows to make a year of robust results.

Valuation

To discuss valuation, consider what a 9.8% yield implies for what is basically a debt instrument.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

It implies a CCC+ rating assuming a 0.8% risk-free rate for a stock that produced 5x the dividend in operating cash flow in 2019, and 3x that in 2018. Considering that charter rates will certainly be higher on average this year compared to 2018, we can expect something in between those figures for operating cash flow. Considering the high margin for sufficient coverage, as well as a massive marketable fixed asset base, a CCC+ equivalent rating based on credit risk premium seems a little excessive.

Final Remarks

Although there is pressure on charter rates due to the halting of economic activity in China followed by the US, with the order book also falling steadily through April, the situation with charter rates should make somewhat of a recovery, ending at an improved level from 2018 where they were still more than able to sustain the preferred dividends. With charters still being extended in this environment, the charters of 3.5 year average duration should roll over favorably. With a contractually guaranteed backlog of $2.2 billion from high quality companies like Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF), the risks are more on the liners whose tonnage are the first to be temporarily retired than they are on Costamare. With preferred shares trading at levels lower than their liquidation preference despite having a valuable fleet, there is even a value proposition on top of the fantastic 9.8% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.