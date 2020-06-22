Investment thesis

Mytilineos' cash flows are underpinned by its metallurgy assets, which has competitive cost on a global scale (in the first quartile of the global cash cost curve), and its most efficient CCGTs in Greece. The company’s growth outlook is driven by its new 826 MW CCGT which could contribute €60-70mn per year (FY19 Group EBITDA was €313m) starting from 2022 and its Storage Development Business Unit has started to gain from the substantial growth of photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage projects worldwide.

Company description

Mytilineos is one of Greece’s leading industrial companies with activities in Metallurgy, EPC, Electric Power and Gas Trading. It owns Aluminum of Greece, the only vertically integrated aluminium and alumina producer in the EU. Its Power & Gas Unit, operating under the brand name Protergia, is the country’s largest independent electricity producer and generates electricity from both thermal plants (1.2 GW capacity and 826 MW under construction) and Renewable Energy Sources (211 MW capacity).

Metallurgy: COVID-19 impacts aluminium prices

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp reduction in global demand for aluminium leading aluminium prices to fall below the $1,500/ton mark bouncing back to over $1,600/ton in June. Nevertheless, Mytilineos’ competitive asset base (one of the lowest cost producers of alumina and aluminum worldwide) remains profitable, and additional operational efficiency initiatives should lead to a strong recovery when aluminium prices are on the uptrend again.

Power & Gas has defensive characteristics

Being energy sector-related, the Power & Gas segment (both representing c. 35% of EBITDA in 2019) has defensive characteristics which are compelling in the current challenging economic environment. Despite lower electricity price and a decline in electricity consumption in Greece, the Power & Gas segment managed to improve its financial performance in 1Q20, benefiting from substantially lower natural gas prices. Moreover, the recently created storage business unit will focus on photovoltaic and energy storage projects which are expected to grow substantially over the coming years.

All of Mytilineos’ thermal plants have remained fully operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, due to their superior efficiency and their use of natural gas which emit lower CO2 emissions, the CCGTs continued to rank first among thermal energy producers. Mytilineos’ power generation amounted to 1.228TWh in 1Q’20 decreased by 3.5% yoy, representing almost 12% of the total electricity generation in the interconnected system. On the retail side, Protergia, which sells electricity and natural gas, increased its market share in March 2020 to 6.5% and its customer base was close to 250k households and businesses. Most importantly, as per Mytilineos’ latest trading update, the Power & Gas segment’s profitability improved in 1Q20 vs. the corresponding period last year, despite significantly lower electricity price (averaged €50.4/MWh in 1Q20 vs. €68.1/MWh in 1Q19) owing to substantially lower natural gas (input cost) prices. The clean spark spread increased by an impressive 55% y-o-y in 1Q20 on the back of Mytilineos’ scale and access to competitive and diversified natural gas supply.

The company’s competitive gas cost is underpinned by its agreement with Gazprom. On June 1st 2020, Mytilineos signed an agreement with Gazprom export LLC for a long-term contract for natural gas supply. The contract provides for annual deliveries of pipeline natural gas for the period up to 2030. According to management, the agreement will further enhance the competitiveness of Mytilineos' gas position in the region and contribute significantly to the maximum efficiency of its industrial and power generation facilities.

I think that the gas agreement offers three important advantages:

It secures Mytilineos’ natural gas supply up to 2030 at competitive prices pointing out that with the start of the new 826 MW CCGT in 2022, the company’s natural gas needs will increase dramatically.

It generates large savings both in the Metallurgy and Power & Gas segments thanks to stable and low natural gas costs.

It creates trading opportunities for its Gas Trading Business Unit and gives Mytilineos a competitive edge in third parties’ natural gas markets.

Therefore, I believe the Power & Gas segment should continue to benefit from favorable natural gas prices going forward while electricity demand in Greece should recover gradually with the reopening of the economy and the increase in consumption from industrial customers ramping up production.

The construction of the new 826 MW CCGT, the most efficient in Europe with a thermal efficiency of over 63%, continues as planned and is on track for commissioning during 4Q21 according to Mytilineos’ latest trading update. Mytilineos has a first mover advantage noting that no other CCGT is planned for construction in Greece in the near future. I forecast a €60-70mn per year EBITDA contribution from the new CCGT starting from 2022 resulting in Power & Gas EBITDA jumping to €183mn in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Net debt stood at €530mn at the end of March 2020. Mytilineos indicated that there were no major maturities until 2022, that it retained a cash balance of €700mn and a total liquidity of c. €1.5bn (€700mn in cash, plus c. €800mn in stand-by facilities). I expect new debt in 2020 and 2021 due to 1) the financing of the new 826 MW CCGT, 2) additional investments in wind park capacity and 3) new projects in the EPC segment. Leverage should remain at reasonable levels with net debt to EBITDA at 1.6x in 2020-2021.

Valuation

Despite a near term challenges from Covid-19, the company’s power business continues to grow earnings and its Metallurgy business remained profitable amidst weak aluminium and alumina prices. This short-term challenges reflected on the share price as the company now trades on a P/E of 7.5x vs its 5 year average P/E of 9.8x. This discount also doesn’t capture material growth expected from new CCGT from 2022 onward. Thus, I believe the stock offers a good entry point for patient long-term investors with 2-3 years of investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.