While it does not pay a dividend, it buys back stock and has compounded book value at a decent clip over the long term.

Seneca Foods is an under the radar food stock with defensive characteristics, which should hold up well in a recession.

Seneca Foods (SENEA) is a small-cap packager of food products (frozen and canned vegetables etc.) which caught my attention as it is trading below tangible book value and has been compounding book value per share for over 20 years.

Market Cap: $: 326.13 Mil Enterprise Value: $: 646.84 Mil P/E (TTM): 14.44 P/B: 0.75

Seneca does a lot of private labels and contract packaging (i.e., for the Green Giant brand now owned by BGS) and also has some owned brands such as Libby as well as a small snack food business. The stock has been bid up recently due to the COVID-19 lockdown and resulting pantry loading by consumers but seems to be settling down now.

This popped up on my screen when I was looking for companies whose market cap is below that of working capital. As you can see below, the company has grown tangible book value at a rate of 5.8% for 20 years. I think this is pretty interesting as I did not expect this with such a company in a sleepy sector.

Tangible Book Value

The company stock is trading well below tangible book value.

Debt

The company has low leverage with equity-to-asset of 0.47 and debt-to-equity of 0.76. The company has deleveraged quite substantially from 2018.

The following is the maturity schedule.

Working Capital

Most of Seneca's capital is deployed in inventory as shown in the chart below. In fact, inventory exceeds the market cap.

Source: Author with data from gurufocus.com

Inventory turnover (Cost of Goods Sold ÷ Average Inventory) is important obviously given the amount of capital deployed. This metric had dipped considerably in recent years but looks like its recovering nicely. With epic pantry stocking this quarter, it should look even better in the future.

Control

Seneca is a family-controlled corporation. The Keyser and Wolcott family exercise voting control via super-voting, non-listed, B shares, and preferred shares. Each super-voting share has 20 times the voting power of publicly-traded A-shares. The following table lays out the equity structure.

Class of Shares Vote Shares weight Control % 1 A 0.05 7,605,049 380252.45 12% 2 B 1 1,874,861 1874861 57% 3 Six Percent (6%) Cumulative Voting Preferred Stock - Par value $25 1 200,000 200,000 6% 4 10% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 1 407,240 407,240 12% 5 10% Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 1 400,000 400,000 12% Total - all classes 3262353.45

There are both advantages and disadvantages of family control. Generally, family-controlled companies are more long-term oriented in their capital allocation and more aligned to shareholder value. However, there could be a misalignment of interest between majority and minority shareholders especially in dual-class share structure, such as in the case of Seneca where management is entrenched and cannot be displaced by an activist.

Valuation

Seneca's earnings or cash flow are not consistent as it's in a high volume, low profit, mainly agriculture commodity business. Vagaries of weather and produce prices are not compatible with consistency. This apparently turns off a lot of investors. Valuing the company on cash flow or earnings stream is not ideal.

As a result, in spite of increasing book value, investors are paying a lower price to book multiple. The stock is currently trading at a price to book value of 0.75 which is about 89% of the median book value of 0.84 over 20 years. If you take the 0.84 median price to book value for the stock and work out the justified stock price using the formula:

Book Value Justified Price (Fair Value) = Current Price X ( median P/B ÷ current P/B) you get a value of around ~40. With the current price at around ~$32 for the "A" share, the current margin of safety of 20% is not enough, in my view. I think we should wait for at least a 30% margin of safety.

While COVID-19 will definitely help this company in the quarter ahead (particularly if a second wave emerges), I believe the market recognizes that this is the case with all food stocks and is now moved on to riskier sectors. I expect Seneca's stock price to settle down in the weeks ahead and will reach the "buy zone". While the company does not pay dividends, it has been buying back stock over the last 6 years. Shares outstanding has gone down by about 20% over this period.

In closing, this is good defensive stock to keep in mind if the margin of safety widens. I would definitely consider this if the stock price falls another 10%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.