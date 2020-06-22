In its short history as a publicly-listed company, HelloFresh has continued to positively surprise the market with its ability to over-deliver on growth, in most cases through better-than-expected customer acquisition as the category gained traction faster than the market anticipated. Q1-20 was no exception; even prior to social distancing measures that resulted in an increase in demand in the last two weeks of March, HelloFresh was growing at rates above 40% in January and February. I believe the company was functioning at full capacity in most markets in April and May, restricting its ability to take on more customers but this is easing as capacity gets added and order rates trend towards normal conditions. This may signal that Q2 could be another solid quarter, paving the way for an H2 that could make the current full-year outlook appear conservative.

Business Description

Berlin-based HelloFresh provides its 1.3m online customers in 10 markets across the globe personalized fresh food at home. The company delivers a box of pre-portioned ingredients, along with recipes that the customer selects, to prepare home-cooked meals on a weekly basis.

Q1 Recap: Growth and margin expansion in all segments

HelloFresh's Q1 revenue of EUR699m was up 66% yoy (+64.5% CC). Growth was driven largely by the US (up 82% yoy) with International markets also up 45%. Margin expansion was supported by better gross margins and marketing leverage.

As a reminder, as HelloFresh delivers more orders, it benefits from better procurement conditions from suppliers which aids gross margins as a whole. Group gross margins in Q1 reached 65.6% from 63.8% the previous year and I think it can continue to expand. Fulfillment costs on the other hand, increased as a percentage of sales as higher production costs related to COVID-19 and related to the new markets HelloFresh has entered into, impacted costs. Nevertheless, contribution margins were flat yoy due to the improving gross margin.

The ultimate driver of margins in Q1-20 was the marketing cost line. In relative terms, aided by the higher portion of reactivations and the resulting lower customer acquisition cost, marketing costs as a percentage of sales lowered to 17% from 31% the previous year leading to the positive EBITDA margin of 9% reported in Q1-20 vs. the -6% in Q1-19. I expect Q2 might see higher fulfillment costs due to social distancing measures required in the production lines, resulting in a slightly lower contribution margin but again, in the mid-term, HelloFresh expects this to be in the range of 32% which would support overall margin expansion.

Following its impressive customer addition over the past three quarters, I think the economics per meal would continue to be attractive for the rest of 2020 even with the increase in production costs. As a result, I now expect margins for full-year 2020E could amount to ~10%.

Feedback from Berlin Conference

Outlook for 2020 confirmed: Management reiterated the 40-55% yoy revenue growth expected for 2020 and confirmed there is sufficient capacity on the ground to meet this growth. HelloFresh will continue to build out capacity in 2020 nevertheless, bringing forward some of the capex earmarked for 2021E – the capex budget this year is thus likely to be above the EUR60m previously expected (>EUR70m), but I believe this is easily digestible by their balance sheet.

Q2 margins to benefit from lower marketing even though fulfillment will be up: Reiterated the mid-term EBITDA margin guidance of 10% driven by better contribution margins and better marketing leverage. As a reminder, Q2 contribution margins could be slightly lower due to the new COVID-19 related safety measures and the resulting lower labor productivity but marketing would continue to see tailwinds such as the higher organic traffic on the portal which would help margins be better than Q1.

Management believes there is more potential for double-digit growth beyond 2021: Looking beyond 2020, although it is early days and the economic environment in H2-20 may play a part, I found it positive that management continues to target ~20% growth driven by investments in service levels, new meal opportunities and a wider TAM which given the current scale is impressive.

Focus on sustainability continues: On ESG, management stressed they focus on lowering food waste (already much lower at 0.5% vs. the 20-25% in supermarket verticals), reducing the carbon footprint (70% less carbon emissions on average), and lowering the packaging waste (~90% of the packaging is already recyclable).

New market potential: New markets such as Sweden and France are performing well and the focus would be to drive growth organically. Markets like Sweden in the Nordics have attractive characteristics as the consumer population is already aware of the meal kit category. Markets like these potentially take less time to break-even. Markets like France on the other hand, need more consumer education but have the benefit of being large standalone markets.

Key Takeaway

Despite HelloFresh’s strong growth momentum, I believe the market has already priced in strong growth potential with the shares now trades at around 2x Fwd EV/Sales which is much higher than its long-term average Fwd EV/sales of 1.2x. I recognize that the company’s improving profitability on top of strong growth rate may justify some level of re-rating but the current valuation seems fair if the company could continue to grow at double digit rate over the next few years. That said, I believe some part of today’s growth has been brought forward by Covid-19 which may disappear if people start to go out for meals once restriction on social gathering is relaxed. Thus, this stock is a hold for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.