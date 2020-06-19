Investment Thesis

Gap (NYSE: GPS) is going through severe financial difficulties by operating at an almost $932 million loss, however, they can weather this crisis. Gap offers a range of clothing that no other retailers in the industry offer, with affordable pricing and good quality clothing. And despite their mounting debt, and 43% sales decline for the quarter, they do have some cash on hand and their online sales increased 13% for the quarter indicating customer interest. Additionally, many of the losses are a result of inventory impairment charges and store related impairment charges that severely impacted merchandise margins and SG&A expenses. With all this being said, Gap could be considerably undervalued as their P/E ratio is around 9, and their Price to Book ratio is nearly 1.7. The current share price is around $10.76, but it recently hit a low of $5.50 on April 2, which means Gap has nearly doubled its share price since that low. And with further uncertainties with the upcoming back-to-school season and the holiday season, Gap could go back down to low of $5.50.

Data by YCharts

Clothing

Gap's greatest strength lies in the fact that it is different from most retailers in the market. They offer affordable clothing that still looks trendy, but remains aesthetically different from its peers. They aren't trying to compete with the likes of Brandy Melville or Dolls Kill (millennial brands) but they are sticking to their strengths of appealing to all ages and demographics and creating clothes that look put together but also stylish.

(Source: Gap.com)

(Source: Gap.com)

And while COVID-19 decimated Gap's store sales and margins, the foundation of the business is solid as the clothing they offer remains relevant to consumers and if they can make it through this year, I believe they can capture market share in upcoming years.

Financials

Gap had a 43% sales decline in the quarter with a 61% drop in store sales, but a 13% growth in the online business for the quarter. Online sales grew by 40% in April, and by nearly 100% in May. The growth in the online business is encouraging as it shows that consumers still want Gap merchandise, however, Gap is in a precarious place financially. Their stockholders' equity dropped by over $1 billion, and while they have over $1 billion in cash, they have drawn significant amounts from their revolvers. First quarter gross margin was 12.7%, down 23.6% from last year. Merchandise margin accounted for half of the decline and was down 13.7% due to a $235 million inventory impairment charge, the margin also decreased due to higher promotional spending across all brands.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Rent and occupancy was deleveraged by 9.9% and SG&A expenses increased to $1.5 billion or over 71.8% of sales mainly due to the $484 million non-cash impairment charge related to stores. And overall, Gap is operating at a loss with operating margin down nearly 60% in the quarter, and net income was a loss of $932 million. Gap is in dire straits financially, but the core business is sustainable, and while other retailers have weathered this crisis better, Gap has the potential to see the end of this crisis and benefit from it. They have drawn nearly $500 million from their revolver, and while that obviously constitutes more debt, it should hopefully hold them over till the year end. And while the Board of Directors suspended the $1 billion share repurchase program of which $800 million remains till the end of Fiscal 2020, that program may need to be suspended altogether in an effort to conserve cash.

Data by YCharts

But the reason why Gap has the chance to be incredibly successful, is that the issue doesn't lie with the general clothing assortment. As when there's a problem with the clothing assortment and no one wants to buy your clothes, that's a much deeper issue, which is why if Gap can remain above water till the end of the year, which is when hopefully economic growth will begin to rise again (although that is very questionable considering the state of the economy) or at least are able to grow online sales further to make up for the disparity caused by store sales declines, the Gap could be put in a position with which they are poised to take market share away from competitors.

Old Navy

Old Navy suffered the smallest sales decline losing around 10% of sales compared to Gap and Banana Republic who lost nearly 50%. In the Gap earnings call for the quarter they mentioned that Banana Republic's formal work clothing was in less demand, since the pandemic created a flood of work from home positions, creating less of a need to dress up for work.

Old Navy with its ever affordable standard quality remains a shining jewel for Gap. In most times, it's almost impossible to go wrong with Old Navy as it remains a back-to-school season staple (but once again the pandemic has put school openings altogether in jeopardy) and gives consumers value for their money. There is truly not much I can say about the Old Navy as they keep up with the consumer at the best and worst of times and remain fashionably relevant and price conscious.

(Source: Old Navy)

Conclusion

Gap has some troubling financials with its overwhelming debt and lack of cash, but Gap's overall uniqueness in the industry could allow them to remain competitive and Old Navy's inherent brand value in being a go to store for affordable clothing could keep the Gap enterprise afloat until they are able to regain sales. Currently, the stock is around $10.76 and has nearly doubled from a low of $5.50 on April 2. Therefore, with the changing environment Gap stock could reach that low once more, and it may be imperative to hold off, as the stock hasn't bottomed out yet.

