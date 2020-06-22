Co-produced with Trapping Value

We turned bullish on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) back in March as it got battered along with the rest of the market. Good bargains make us salivate and those were there for the picking when the broader market was screaming bloody murder earlier this year. Even then, we were not a fan of Sabra's propensity to issue stock to manage its leverage metrics to appease the demigods of debt (rating agencies). However, we felt that due to the cratering of prices, the REIT would be ripe for a sale or go private rather than issue more stock at those abysmal price levels. Yes, it was vulnerable due to its exposure to senior housing (or SHOP) and yes, we felt a dividend cut was long overdue, however, the market appeared to have priced that in, twice, because it was in a season ending sale mode. We review the developments since then and assess our standing on the REIT today.

The REIT

Sabra is a healthcare facilities REIT with a focus on skilled nursing centers and senior housing. Within senior housing it has both triple net (leased) properties and managed properties.

Source: Sabra Presentation — June 2020

The company has been focused on trying to develop the best possible portfolio by pruning out the bad operators and low rent coverage properties. It has had setbacks though, as some tenants failed rather abruptly and forced liquidation of properties at rather high cap rates.

Recent events

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has definitely created some interesting gyrations for its investors. The stock meandered for most of 2019 and early 2020, and then dived as the pandemic broke out. We have been rather price sensitive on this one and argued that the dividend was in danger in our Feb 2020 article. Sabra's dividend had rather poor coverage even before the impact of COVID-19 and things started going south when the full impact was discerned. While we did not expect the dividend to be preserved, we did expect the stock to have the potential for serious capital gains when we updated the thesis on March 12.

SBRA's senior housing facilities look rather vulnerable on that front. But SBRA is a REIT and equities should be valued on the basis of a long-term cash flow stream rather than a possible short-term downturn. The stock has sufficiently cratered in our opinion. We are doing a two-level upgrade here from Sell to Buy. We do caution investors that irrational markets go further than anyone thinks possible, so buys should be in limit orders and over time. Source: Sabra Health Care: Priced For A Sale

Needless to say, a lot has happened since then.

Dividend cut

SBRA cut its dividend to 30 cents a quarter (from 45 cents a quarter) and commented that they were doing so to enhance liquidity in these unprecedented times.

This reduction in the quarterly dividend expected to be declared in May 2020 would generate approximately $30 million of cash savings per quarter, which the Company expects to use to manage its leverage and fund operations as needed. The Company’s availability under its revolving credit facility today is $895 million and the Company has no significant debt maturities until 2024. Source: Sabra press release

While SBRA would like to think this was just COVID-19 driven, its coverage was rather bad and we projected a 105% payout from funds available for distribution or FAD, even before the pandemic began. When you begin with zero cushion, you will be forced to cut, especially in the face of a pandemic.

Tenant Distress

For the longest time investors have focused on some REITs being cheap simply based on price to funds from operations (FFO) multiples. While that logic held in the short term, on a longer-term horizon the biggest driver of returns was and will be tenant quality. Sabra certainly has had its problems with Senior Care Centers, which was back then its largest tenant, falling behind on rent without warning. Today, Sabra is not much better off and most of its tenants barely make rent coverage.

At first glance investors may think that we are joking. Sabra's tenants outside of Avamere seem to have healthy coverage.

Source: Sabra Q1-2020 supplementary

But a good part of this is a switch from EBITDAR to EBITDARM coverage reporting. Both metrics look at rent coverage before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAR though also subtracts out management fees. When Sabra last reported using the more stringent measure, we saw that several tenants had dangerously bad rent coverage.

Source: Sabra Q3-2019 supplementary

Occupancy declines have now been confirmed across all properties as move-ins have been delayed and operators have been forced to conduct virtual tours. Alongside this, expenses have risen rather rapidly and increasingly stringent measures for cleaning and disinfecting are directly hitting the bottom line. An offset to this has been the CARES program which provides cash flow across the board for operators hit by the pandemic.

Source: Sabra Q1-2020 supplementary

While the overall amounts appear impressive, it's unclear as to exactly how much they would help each of Sabra's tenants. Management did expect this to only be a partial mitigation, but at this point the industry will take any help it can get.

The bottom line from Sabra's point though will be the amount of rent relief it will have to dole out. So far, all rents have been paid on time but we expect Sabra to offer rent relief to its hardest hit clients as soon as Q3-2020. We are uncertain whether this will be a true reduction or if it will be added to the back end of the lease, but on a cash flow basis we expect at least 10% rent reduction on the overall portfolio for the next four quarters. This should reduce FFO by about 15%.

Managed Portfolio

The one bright spot for SABRA over the last couple of years has been its Enlivant investment. That has really defied the skeptics and produced a strong growing income stream Unfortunately the managed side also will see setbacks from the pandemic.

So since month to-date average for February, occupancies for SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) is down 160 basis points through the last week of April. The first week of April, however, saw the largest drop and it hasn't been dropping to that degree since then. Our triple net senior housing occupancy was down 130 basis points from the February average to the last week of April. So our senior housing has really held up pretty well, while admissions is slowed down, there has been a slowdown in the back door. And really what's happened is the number of our residents who are able to leave or whose families might consider taking them out feel more secure having them in the facilities and from a practical perspective simply may not be able to provide the care they need outside of the facilities. So that's mitigated some of the occupancy to a certain extent. Source: Sabra Q1-2020 transcript

When we combine the managed portfolio's occupancy reductions alongside the rent relief Sabra will give its tenants, we estimate FFO could likely come in at $1.30 annualized rate over the next four quarters.

Valuation

Sabra is likely trading at about 13X next four quarters of cash flow and at about 10-11X longer term cash flow metrics. Neither is particularly expensive in this zero interest rate world but we are not too excited about it either. We also estimate that Sabra trades fairly closely to the liquidation value of its properties (at about $17/share) and we generally want to buy it with a margin of safety.

Dividend Yield and Safety

The recent price fluctuation alongside the dividend cut has pushed the dividend yield now to 8.3% (at the time of writing this article, the price was $14.46). Even if we exclude the pandemic madness, the 8.3% is at the mid-range for the stock over the last seven years. The following chart shows data from Jan. 1, 2013, to Jan. 1, 2020.

Sabra's cash flow though is more than adequate to deal with the rent relief required and it shows a moderate level of danger (15-33% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months) on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Conclusion

We have been bullish on Healthcare Property REITs. Among our best picks are Medical Properties (MPW) and Welltower (WELL), both of which are in our Core Portfolio. We have also recently highlighted Physicians Realty (DOC) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) as a great buys.

Sabra has a nice dividend yield and it is well covered by FFO today. Sabra should likely make it through without further dividend cuts. But the valuation feels so-so at the moment and we are rating this stock as neutral today. Investors looking to buy with a margin of safety should aim to purchase this under $14/share.

