The company has cost advantages as a manufacturer and is trading for cheap. The company also has some growth opportunities due to the electric vehicle market.

The market has been on quite a run lately and looking for undervalued stocks with good growth prospects has become more difficult. GrafTech (EAF) is a company that came to my attention via my usual stock screens as it is trading with a single-digit P/E multiple. I wanted to do some due diligence on the company to see if there is an opportunity here.

Just a brief background on the company, GrafTech is a manufacturer of graphite electrode products. These products are used in the production of steel using an electric arc furnace ("EAF"). Steel made using an EAF tends to be more economical as it's made from scrap steel as opposed to the traditional basic oxygen furnace ("BOF") made steel that needs raw material inputs (such as iron etc.). While comparable in quality to normal steel, EAF made steel is better for the environment as it results in fewer carbon emissions and more recycling. EAF steel also requires less capital to set up a manufacturing facility, leading to less "buyer power" as there are multiple customers for GrafTech's products. The company forecasts the demand growth for EAF steel to be about 3%.

Electric Arc Furnace picture

GrafTech investor presentation

The key material in making graphite electrode products is petroleum needle coke. GrafTech has vertical integration as it can manufacture and source its own petroleum needle coke for its products via its fully owned subsidiary. This type of vertical integration provides a cost advantage for the company vis-à-vis its competitors because it can source its materials cheaper.

Petroleum needle coke manufacturing is a highly concentrated industry and GrafTech is one of the largest producers. In fact, as of 2019, GrafTech had approximately 19% of petroleum needle coke production capacity excluding China, and is one of five suppliers outside of China. The immense amount of capital and technological expertise required to build new petroleum needle coke facilities is a "moat" for the company.

Petroleum needle coke production capacity - Seadrift is a fully owned subsidiary of GrafTech

While traditionally indirectly used for steel production (via graphite electrode products), petroleum needle coke has found an alternative source of demand in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are primarily used in electric vehicles which could see massive demand in the coming years. The petroleum needle coke market is expected to reach $5.85 billion by 2027 due to demand from lithium-ion batteries driven by the growing electric vehicle industry and standard EAF steel production. This represents a great long-term opportunity for the company considering its market share of production capacity for petroleum needle coke.

The steel industry is cyclical

In terms of Q1 2020 results, net sales were $319 million vs. $475 million in the same period last year. This is a steep decline of 32%. Among the reasons the company gave were the lower steel production levels and the preliminary impact of the coronavirus crisis. This result is still surprising though given that a majority of the company's sales are under long-term "take or pay" contracts. A "take or pay" contract typically means that buyers will need to buy the volume specified if produced. The current crisis shows that such contracts are not immune to things like default and deferrals.

GrafTech has contracted to sell 142,000, 125,000 and 117,000 metric tons in 2020, 2021 and 2022. These take or pay contracts tend to be for three to five years and include significant termination payments. However, as we can see in the Q1 results, these contracted volumes can change based on customer circumstances. The company has 83% of total volume under contract but I believe these are not as fixed as they seem. Typically, manufacturing companies like to highlight that their future production are all under contract and thus less risky. However, the Q1 results show that you can't fully remove the risk from a cyclical industry like steel manufacturing. The company noted that steel production levels are down significantly due to the pandemic and that it expects deferrals, shortfalls, and losses in the next few months.

Looking at the 2019 results, which was a more "normal time", we can see that GrafTech's customer base is slightly fragmented with its largest customer making up 10% of total revenues and the top ten 10 customers making up 38% of total revenue. More than half (around 58%) of the company's revenue comes from outside the US, specifically from APAC and EMEA.

Company 10-k

The steel industry is largely dominated by China and this can be seen in the revenue of the company which is like a rollercoaster. EAF steelmaking declined between 2011 and 2015 due to Chinese producers taking market share with their BOF steel. In 2017, Chinese steel exports fell by 30% as the Chinese government began limiting Chinese steel production. The company took advantage of this situation ramping up production capacity and "right-sizing" operations. This resulted in the massive rebound in revenues and earnings that we see in 2018. I expect the company to continue on this trend of high growth once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Data by YCharts

Note: the company was taken private in 2015 and listed once again in 2018.

Valuation

Before starting the valuation, I would like to point out that the company is 74% owned by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) who acquired it in 2015. This means that Brookfield pretty much has full control of the company and there is a risk investing in this company as a minority investor. Another major risk of the company is that it has a substantial amount of debt. The long-term debt of the company is $1.8 billion against Total assets of $1.5 billion resulting in negative stockholders' equity of $680 million. Luckily, the company is not at the risk of facing a liquidity squeeze due to having sufficient cash liquidity of about $400 million and having debt due on 2025.

Investor presentation

In the last two years, the company generated enough cash flow from operations to support this high level of debt, $805 million and $836 million in 2019 and 2018 respectively. However, the 2019 environment was only possible due to China reducing its steel exports. Given the current coronavirus pandemic, China could reverse course and start flooding the steel markets once again, or conversely, countries could band together to impose trade restrictions on China. The latter is especially true if Republicans win this November.

The geopolitical situation regarding trade with China will only become more tense post-coronavirus as the US mulls the strategic disadvantage of losing crucial manufacturing capability to China. This may benefit GrafTech if countries mull steel-related trade restrictions against China. Furthermore, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a slowdown in the global economy could lead to less demand for steel overall. However, I believe this is only temporary and things will eventually return to normal.

In 2019 GrafTech had an EPS of $2.58 while the company had an EPS of $0.45 in Q1 2020. Using 2019 earnings, the company has a P/E ratio of 3.1x and TTM yield of 3.4%. The company has cost advantages as a manufacturer and is trading for cheap. However, it comes with a lot of risks such as being dependent on steel which is a cyclical industry, a high amount of debt, and the geopolitical uncertainty tied to the steel industry. Another not often discussed risk is that the company has Brookfield as a controlling shareholder. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as Brookfield would want to maximize the value of its holdings but may do so in a way that is not entirely aligned with minority shareholders.

Despite the risk, the valuation and potential upside due to indirect exposure to the burgeoning electric vehicle market give me enough buffer. As mentioned above GrafTech controls roughly 19% of production for petroleum needle coke which could see high growth should the electric vehicle market take-off.

GrafTech gets a speculative buy rating from me at these prices. I expect GrafTech to revert back to a long-term mean P/E multiple of around 4.0x, implying a price target of $10.32 and around a 30% upside.

GrafTech historical P/E

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.