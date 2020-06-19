Thanks to its dominant position in the gaming and online education fields in China, NetEase has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in months to come.

NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) stock so far hasn't been heavily affected by the increasing hostility between China and the United States. Since the beginning of the year, the company's stock briefly declined during the overall market selloff that occurred in March, but later quickly regained its momentum and now is up more than 30% YTD. Thanks to its dominant position in the gaming and online education fields in China, NetEase was able to benefit from the lockdown that was imposed in the country earlier this year, as online traffic surged. Since gaming and online education markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% each in the next couple of years, NetEase has all the chances to continue to create additional shareholder value in months to come. The company has a healthy balance sheet, continues to pay dividends, and by trading at P/E of 16.65x, is considered to be an attractive investment in the current volatile market environment.

Trade War Is Not a Problem

Back in August of 2018, I wrote an article about NetEase, where I said that the company is a perfect hedge against the ongoing trade war between China and the United States. While many companies from both countries greatly suffered due to the implementation of new tariffs, NetEase prospered, as its stock didn't experience any major headwinds in late 2018. Since the publication of that article, NetEase's share price nearly doubled from $224 per share in 2018 to more than $400 per share in 2020. Considering this, I believe that the company will once again be able to create value amid the worsening of relations between China and the US.

NetEase's latest earnings results showed that the company has been able to benefit from the movement restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of COVID-19. As China's GDP in Q1 declined by 6.8% Y/Y, NetEase was able to increase its revenues by 18% Y/Y to $2.4 billion during the same quarter. Gaming continues to be its major source of income, as it accounts for nearly 80% of the overall revenues. However, the company's expansion into the online education field also has been successful. Its education platform Youdao (DAO), in which NetEase has a 59% ownership stake, increased its revenues by 139.8% Y/Y.

When compared to its peers from the gaming field, NetEase continues to trade at a discount, as its P/E of 16.65x is below the industry's median of 28.4x.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

In addition to an attractive valuation, NetEase's stock has a lot to offer to international investors. The company already established itself as a dominant player in the Chinese gaming market. At the same time, it has very little exposure to international markets. This helps NetEase to avoid any tariffs or sanctions from the US, which a lot of Chinese companies might face in the foreseeable future.

At the moment, NetEase is the second biggest gaming publishers in China after Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Both companies have a presence in different gaming genres and, therefore, are not in a confrontation with each other. This helps both of them to expand in different directions without the need to fight each other for consumers.

In 2019, the Chinese gaming market generated over $36 billion in revenue and became the biggest gaming market in the world, surpassing the United States. Over the next few years, the overall gaming market will increase by more than 25% and the Chinese market alone will continue to generate one-fourth of all of the industry's revenues. This will help NetEase to create additional shareholder value in the upcoming years, as it has no real competition in a market that is constantly growing.

When it comes to online education, NetEase's learning platform Youdao has been able to show record growth since the beginning of the year. In Q1, its revenues surged nearly 140% Y/Y and were $76.5 million. While the platform is too small for now to have a real impact on the company's overall financials, its future looks promising. Right now, Youdao is one of the most popular education platforms in China with more than 100 million monthly active users. In late 2019, Youdao went public on NYSE, and since its IPO, its stock appreciated by nearly 200%. Such growth could be contributed to an increased demand for online education in China, as the overall market in the country in the last four years was growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 21%. The global pandemic will undoubtedly increase interest and the demand for online education in China, and NetEase will be one of the first to benefit from it.

Considering all of this, NetEase has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in years to come. While I don't consider the worsening of the relations between China and the United States as a major risk to the company, investors still need to be cautious. The passage of the legislation that gives the United States government the ability to enforce the delisting of overseas companies from US exchanges will make it harder for institutional investors to acquire shares of foreign entities. While it's unlikely that NetEase will face this issue since it has been trading on NASDAQ for more than 20 years already, the company already made a secondary listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and was able to raise more than $2 billion earlier this month.

Another problem that NetEase is currently facing is a slow approval of its games back at home. Right now, China prohibits the distribution of entertainment products on the mainland until the Communist Party approves them first. Due to the regulatory hurdles, the approval process of video games in the last few months has been very slow in comparison to previous years, and there's no guarantee that the issue will resolve anytime soon.

Nevertheless, I still believe that there are more upsides in investing in NetEase than there are downsides. Over the last decade, the company has been relentlessly hoarding cash for a rainy day, and as a result, it was prepared to face the current economic recession. At the end of March, NetEase had nearly $11 billion in cash on its balance sheet, while its total debt is less than $3 billion. Thanks to the surge of online traffic, the company will continue to benefit from the increased demand for its digital products. It will also help it to establish an even stronger position in the gaming and online education fields, which will continue to grow in this time of uncertainty. At the same time, NetEase decided to continue to pay dividends to its investors, and the next payment of $1.16 per share will be made later this month. As rating agencies and advisory firms begin to increase the company's ratings, I decided once again to purchase NetEase's stock. It is unlikely that its stock will be affected by the trade disputes between China and the United States, as its business has very little international exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.