On top of that CLX is one of the strongest businesses in the industry and one of the best long-term picks in the home and personal care space.

The effect of the pandemic, however, would provide a much longer lasting tailwind than many suspect.

Many are now seeing this high return as unjustified and are therefore avoiding the stock.

Clorox was one of the best performing companies in the consumer staples space over the recent months.

Source: cnbc.com

Overview

Since I last wrote about the company back in February, Clorox (CLX) has had an amazing performance even in relation to other strong names in the consumer staples segment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock returned 26%, compared to less than 4% for the S&P 500 and 3% for the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR fund (XLP).

Data by YCharts

Is excitement running too high?

Surely, good businesses could run ahead of their fundamentals as excitement is running high, and bad ones could also overshoot on the downside as investors' emotions take hold.

Source: wsj.com

With a large part of the company's top line dependent on disinfecting products, such as wet wipes, bleach and fabric sanitizer, Clorox branded products have seen a lasting shortage across the retail network as customers were loading up on everything that could kill the newly emerged virus. Pantry loading has further supported this trend, as most of Clorox's products have a long shelf life.

Q3 sales increased by strong double-digits behind broad-based growth across the portfolio, with all-time record shipments of Clorox disinfecting wipes, Clorox ToiletWand, Clorox cleanup disinfecting spray, Clorox disinfecting bathroom cleaner, Clorox Scentiva products and Clorox toilet bowl cleaner. Source: CLX Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Many of Clorox branded products are still out of stock in major online and brick and mortar retailers as of June.

Source: walmart.com

As a result, the average daily volume of CLX in 2020 has exploded to more than two times its average daily volume throughout 2019. As a comparison, most of CLX peers saw an increase of between x1.0 and x1.5.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

CLX average daily volume as a percentage of the company's total shares outstanding has also exploded to more than 1.6%, compared to an average of 0.4% for its large cap peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

In spite of the volume skyrocketing, it comes as a bit of a surprise that, even through the worst period for the market (20th of February to 23rd of March), when the S&P 500 declined more than 33% and all of CLX peers fell as well, CLX actually returned 4%.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

Retail investors on Robinhood also seem to have embraced the narrative of precious disinfectant products, and the number of users on the platform has increased nearly fivefold over the period.

Source: robintrack.net

Just a comparison, number of users holding PG has only doubled.

Source: robintrack.net

As a result, CLX is priced for perfection, both on free cash flow and EBITDA basis.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance

Over the short term, CLX appears overpriced with exploding number of new retail investors, sky-high trading volumes, and the highest multiples in the segment.

Clorox remains the best-in-breed

Even though the recent extreme excitement around CLX might provide somehow lower returns over the short term, the company remains as one of the best picks in the sector.

Source: authors' calculations based on companies annual and quarterly reports

CLX's high return on capital employed comes mostly as a result of its high asset turnover, with one of the highest inventory and fixed asset turnovers within the peer group.

Source: authors' calculations based on companies annual and quarterly reports

On top of that, the company's gross margin is close to the peer average, with further room for improvement as the company is expanding the share of its high margin product segments - Cleaning and Lifestyle. The former is where CLX has the strongest competitive advantage with its iconic Clorox brand, and the latter is where most bolt-on acquisitions were made with Burt’s Bees, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light.

Share of CLX revenue earned from these two segments increased significantly over the past 10 years, while lower margins segments noted a much lower top-line growth.

Source: authors' calculations based on companies annual and quarterly reports

As the company is putting more focus on the Clorox brand and its household penetration and newly acquired brands in the personal care space, these two segments should take a larger share of the company's top-line in the future.

Why having strong brands matter so much

The company's most popular brand - Clorox is one of the strongest in the U.S. home care space, being ranked ahead of one of P&G's iconic brands - Tide.

Source: gartner.com

Clorox leading position has also been unrivaled tor the past 7 years.

Source: gartner.com

This matters a lot in the current environment one reason:

strongest brands have the highest conversion ratio from brand awareness to customer loyalty and recommendation

As a result of the pandemic, the Clorox brand awareness has skyrocketed. Online searches on Google for the word "Clorox" noted an increase never seen before.

Source: Google Trends

Even though the company does not run an online shop, website traffic for clorox.com also exploded.

Source: similarweb.com

All this implies one thing - massive surge in brand awareness. A feature that companies usually acquire slowly in time through massive amounts of advertising spend. In the case of Clorox, the company got this for free and in a matter of months instead of years.

At the same time, we are seeing new households entering several of our categories, and we will invest strongly to turn many of them into loyal consumers. Most prominently, early indications are that the heightened awareness of the role disinfecting products play in public health brought about by this pandemic may be more lasting than following past global health crisis and will provide a meaningful long-term growth trend for our company. Source: CLX Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Why this increased awareness matters so much is twofold. Firstly, strong brands have much higher awareness conversion ratios, meaning that the funnel shown below is much wider at the bottom when compared to weak brands. In other words, increased awareness results in a much larger loyal customer base.

Secondly, the nature of the Clorox is characterized with high stickiness. Meaning that loyal customers are less likely to switch to a different brand.

CLX management seems to understand the size of this opportunity quite well.

So we are not going to be a company that’s going to cut advertising. For us, advertising is a long-term investment. And as you say, we have a unique opportunity now to turn trial into loyal users. Source: CLX Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Here is also where the company's conservative capital structure comes in handy. CLX has one of the lowest debt levels in the peer group and highest quick ratios. Thus, it has the resources available to invest heavily and grab market share in the right moment. At a moment when many companies are reducing costs and having to deal with over-leveraged balance sheets.

As indicated during the last conference call, the company will be spending more both capital expenditures to increase capacity and on advertising to support its strong brands. At the same time, management will focus on expanding the company's online presence.

The strong results in this quarter are allowing us to invest further in building our fast-growing online presence to capitalize on the ongoing shift to this channel. Source: CLX Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Finally, it is also important to recognize that CLX's leading market share position in most of its product categories also gives the company higher bargaining power with retail chains in spite of its relatively smaller size than other large names in the industry.

Source: Clorox Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Clorox is one of the highest quality businesses in the home and personal care space. High and stable return on capital employed is a justification for the quality of the business, while the company's strong brands provide a wide moat around it that would allow it to retain its above average returns.

As the stock price has been running hot over the past couple of months, many are now questioning the rationale behind such a premium valuation. Even though this skepticism might seem justified for very near-term oriented investors, the company's long-term investment case remains intact.

Moreover, the effect of the pandemic would most likely provide lasting tailwinds for the Clorox brand. Having one of the strongest brands in the space allows for a high rate of awareness conversion, which will attract many new loyal customers. This in combination with the company's ability to increase spending at the right moment further supports the long-term thesis for CLX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.