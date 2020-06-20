ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) recently announced it is moving forward with the commercialization of its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) device in Europe. The TAEUS device is essentially a point of care (POC) or field diagnostic hybrid of an ultrasound and MRI that can monitor the progression of one of the largest unmet medical needs worldwide. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH) or the early stage of the disease called Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), affects over 1 billion people worldwide. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the one thing that we all learned about was the importance of testing. With all those COVID-19 briefings pounding on the need to test, it's hard to believe that 1.0 billion people are estimated to have NASH/NAFLD, and no viable diagnostic device exists. Like COVID-19, the challenge with this disease is that it is asymptomatic in the early and moderate stages. If the disease progression is left unchecked, it will develop into fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even cancer. This is why a cost-effective POC diagnostic is the ideal front line weapon in the fight against this epidemic. The device actually looks like a high-tech weapon to track the fat content in your liver and quantify it. TAEUS represents a platform technology that has a CE approved liver application. In addition, they can leverage entrenched relationships with General Electric Healthcare (NYSE:GE) to support commercialization in Europe and the U.S., once FDA approval is secured.

Prevalence of NAFLD and NASH

NAFLD-NASH - The Global Epidemic

When looking at the prevalence of the disease, it's not hard to see that NAFLD/NASH is a ticking time bomb. When 1 in 4 people in the world have this disease, it makes COVID-19 look like an allergy attack. It is so serious an issue that the FDA set up the guidance in 2018 that will identify "therapies that will slow the progression of, halt, or reverse NASH and NAFLD will address an unmet medical need." Fortunately, the disease is not being ignored by big pharma because there are many drugs in the development pipeline which is going to create demand for a simple, informative diagnostic device that is cost-effective. The market is large, and drug companies are racing to find a solution because, according to Medscape, the direct lifetime costs of NASH are projected to be $222.6 billion.

What is NAFLD/NASH

The difference between NAFLD and NASH comes down to the severity of the disease. What happens in people with assorted conditions - obesity, diabetes, Hep-C, HIV - is that eventually, the liver starts to accumulate fat and that fat leads to a ballooning of cells, which leads to cellular injury and chronic inflammation. This is the NAFLD stage of the disease. This eventually turns into NASH, which is graded by different levels of inflammation as the liver starts to lose its functionality. Eventually, some NASH sufferers progress to fibrosis (scarring), which can further progress to a cirrhotic liver which will result in death if they cannot get a liver transplant.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: A Pathological View

Introducing Thermo Acoustic Enhances Ultrasound (TAEUS)

The TAEUS device is a cross between an MRI and ultrasound. The probe-like TAEUS device uses a combination of ultrasound with radio frequency signals to determine the composition of the area scanned, the overall functionality of the tissue, and temperature. It's basically doing many things an MRI does, but at 50 times less cost than an MRI. The end product is a report that evaluates different sections of your liver to reveal the overall percentage of liver fat. The company partnered with General Electric Healthcare, a large manufacturer of ultrasounds, who plans to offer it as an add on to existing ultrasounds.

The device was awarded the CE mark in April 2020 for the TAEUS FLIP (Fatty Liver Imaging Probe) System. The CE Mark is the FDA equivalent of a 510(k) application for devices. CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). The CE marking is also found on products sold outside the EEA that have been manufactured to EEA standards. It is essential to have this mark for commercialization in Europe. The CE Mark represents regulatory approval in Europe. The 510(k) application in the United States should be approved in the back half of 2020. The plan is to submit it during Q2 which is now drawing to a close. In April, the TAEUS also received strengthened patent protection via a utility patent for "method and system for monitoring tissue temperature."

Filling the Market Void

There is presently no practical diagnostic tool to diagnose NAFLD/NASH. ENDRA Life Sciences envisions bringing a cheap safe easy to use POC to market. In order to contain this epidemic in NAFLD/NASH, it's critical to screen people and monitor before, during, and after therapy. Liver biopsies are painful, inherently dangerous, and should be used sparingly. In a liver biopsy, a needle is inserted into the liver, and a small nodule of tissue is extracted through the needle. This is a very invasive procedure that has a risk of complications such as infection, excessive bleeding, and piercing an organ. The biopsy can only take a small sample of the liver, so it cannot give a true picture of the extent of the disease. TAEUS is a non-invasive diagnostic that is easy to use, safe, and cost-effective for widespread screenings. In addition, the report delivers more actionable data than what can be gleaned from biomarkers taken at the POC like a blood test and BMI.

ENDRA Investor Presentation - The Pipeline of Therapeutic Trials Spurring Massive Demand for Fast and Accurate Testing

Many companies are developing therapeutics for early-stage fatty liver disease. ENDRA is agnostic to the pharmaceutical winner(s). As long as they need to measure liver fat, ENDRA's TAEUS product will be a valuable tool to help clinicians monitor the progression of the disease. The first expected drug slated for approval is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) drug Ocaliva. This is an FXR Antagonist that modulates the farnesoid X receptor, which is a nuclear receptor that regulates bile acid levels in the liver. ICPT was supposed to get guidance from the FDA advisory committee meeting (AdCom) for Ocaliva in the treatment of liver fibrosis due to NASH. The meeting was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and is expected to be pushed out beyond ICPT's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 26, 2020. In the last quarterly call, it was abundantly clear that ICPT was not shy in spending money in anticipation of NASH approval. In the quarterly conference call, Intercept CFO Sandip Kapadia, said their SG&A increased "$21.4 million over the prior-year quarter and was driven primarily by organizational growth and our NASH launch preparation activities." The company plans to target 15,000 hepatologists and gastrointestinal specialists for the launch. In addition, the company plans to triple its sales force. Although this drug is facing some delays, it is likely going to be approved in late 2020.

Resmetirom, which is manufactured by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), works by interacting with a thyroid hormone receptor. The target is called THR-Beta, and it selectively speeds up the metabolism of the liver allowing for a normalized level of liver fat. Clinical trial results have shown a 50-60% reduction in liver fat and biomarkers are indicating a reduction of collagen deposition, which should translate into antifibrotic activity. The drug has an impact on two of the three pillars of NASH, so there is much optimism surrounding its approval. In the same category is a drug from Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). VK2809 is also a THR-Beta agonist, but this is only in phase 2 trials. They are planning on enrolling 340 in their phase 2b and looking for a primary endpoint of liver fat content as measured by MRI, proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). Their first phase 2 trial was encouraging and met its primary and secondary endpoints by reducing fat content in the liver and plasma lipid levels.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been hard at work repurposing its GLP-1 drug in diabetes for NASH. Over half of the NAFLD population is diabetic so it makes sense there is some overlap in the drug. Ozempic is a weekly Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) therapy. In April, they finished their phase 2 trial. This was a 72-week trial of 320 people at 3 dosage levels. The primary endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis was met. In the drug arm, 59% of patients had NASH resolution versus 17% in placebo. The company appears to have enough data to move to a phase 3 trial.

An exciting new entrant to the field of NASH is leronlimab, a drug manufactured by Cytodyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY). They have a CCR5 inhibitor. Stellate and Hepatic cells express CCR5, and the concept is that blocking them prevents the migration of pro-inflammatory cells to the site of inflammation. In mouse models, this inhibited fatty liver development, but anecdotal data from metastatic cancer and COVID-19 trials using this inhibitor are proving out this mechanism of action. They have initiated their phase 2b trial of 90 patients with a 22-week dosing period. Cytodyn just filed a BLA for HIV, so should they get approval for one of their 3 other indications, like COVID-19, they might be able to pull off a label extension for NASH. This is one to watch. Due to the focus on the fat component, this clinical trial could be a key diagnostic prospect for ENDRA.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) also has a CCR2/CCR5 agonist called cenicriviroc (CVC). This was obtained when they purchased Tobira for $1.7 billion, even though it failed to meet its primary endpoint for NASH. The next readout for CVC will focus on more severe patients. The rationale behind the earlier trial failure was that the patients were not sick enough to show a difference from the placebo group. CVC is expected to read out in Q4.

There are over 35 drugs in phase 2 or 3, and close to 60 drugs in development. Almost all are focused on NAFLD, the early stage of the disease. Belapectin, manufactured by Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), is the only company focused on late-stage NASH cirrhosis. If their drug is successful, they are perhaps the only long-term threat to the NAFLD drugs. If Belapectin is able to stop gastric varices, then payors would be less inclined to pay for the NAFLD drugs. Belapectin has solid clinical data but is years away from a readout. GALT management suffered a setback when they had to redo their trial design and have yet to initiate their phase 3 clinical trial. GALT, like CYDY, has the potential for other indications, e.g. cancer. However, while CYDY is actively developing HIV, cancer, and COVID, GALT has put other indications on hold.

All other NASH drugs like Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) firsocostat and Emricasan from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a joint venture with partner Conatus have failed to meet their endpoints. The biggest failure in NAFLD was from Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) when elafibranor failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints. Regardless of who wins the race to develop a therapeutic, a diagnostic is sorely needed.

Commercialization Strategy

Commercialization is ultimately about selling the device. From an investor's perspective, the risk is ENDRA's ability to break open this enormous market. It's abundantly clear this epidemic is here and growing, and as a minimum, we are going to need a cost-effective way to measure and monitor the disease accurately. This is where clinical awareness and relationships come into play. ENDRA has been to 13 trade shows in the past 3 years, conducted outreach through social media, and conducted online education seminars. They targeted three groups of potential clinical customers: the radiologists, the gastro-hepatology, and endocrinologists. Each of these potential customer bases has its own particular nuances. For example, the radiologists are imaging experts, facing growing pressures from artificial intelligence on their core image-interpretation role, so they are eager to have new imaging techniques to apply. But TAEUS won't need a radiology expert to interpret liver scans; the intuitive output is designed for easy interpretation by a wide range of clinically trained staff. ENDRA Life Sciences has put a lot of critical thought into its commercialization strategy.

ENDRA Investor Presentation

With a CE Mark, the company is beginning commercial sales in Europe this summer. Later this year, they hope to receive FDA approval, which is another key step for the commercialization of the device. One of the biggest weapons in ENDRA's commercialization arsenal is their relationship with GE, which is committed to introducing ENDRA's technology as an add-on to increase the utility of GE's ultrasound systems. If the full weight of GE Healthcare was behind this and offered an upgrade option, TAEUS could see a significant tailwind.

Financial Analysis

The company had $3.1 million cash on hand at the end of Q1. On the last conference call, the company indicated the burn would likely be $1.8-2.0 million quarterly. The market capitalization of the company is $10.5 million. There are 8,190,225 of cash-exercise warrants at an $0.87 strike that represents a continued path of funding. These warrant holders recently netted the company $7.9 million in December 2019 via a preferred stock offering. It's reasonable to think that these investors will continue to support the company and exercise their warrants which could potentially yield another $7.0 million.

Investment Summary

In terms of diagnostic opportunities, ENDRA Life Sciences represents a front-row seat to the largest epidemic in the world, NAFLD/NASH. In the short run, only the market for COVID-19 diagnostics represents a bigger opportunity. The thing that is so appealing about ENDRA is that they have a first-mover advantage. They are the first to come to market with a practical clinical solution to tackle the diagnostic challenge facing NAFLD professionals. There are some competitors in the space, but they don't possess the right balance of diagnostic value, access, convenience, and safety to get deep penetration of the marketplace. ENDRA has a very balanced yet aggressive marketing plan that appeals to multiple stakeholders. The management team, directors, and scientific advisors are almost the dream team of diagnostics and entirely capable of executing the plan. The company has 70 IP assets and excellent connections to GE Healthcare. The CE approval greatly de-risks the investment. However, there is still execution risk as they start up their sales cycle in Europe this summer. The company has enough cash to execute their plan, but based on their burn rate, additional funds will need to be raised. The cash-exercise warrants could play that role. There are significant catalysts in the coming year that could be transformative for the company. The stock has been consolidating for a long time and in my opinion represents a good value at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY, GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in NDRA.