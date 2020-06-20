In the short term, success or failure in the COVID-19 trials will determine the price action of the stock.

Initiation of a Phase 2 NASH-trial, INDs for Phase 2 studies in Alzheimer's and MS mark the beginning of an aggressive long-term strategy to realize the full value of leronlimab.

The mild/moderate trial in COVID-19 has been fully enrolled; top-line data together with interim data from the severe/critical trial should be available by mid-July.

Let everyone follow his own belief, for, as you know, there is an immense variety of opinions and freedom of judgement. - Petrarch, Secretum

In July, Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is facing a key binary event, two readouts on the COVID-19 trials it initiated back in April. Strong positive results on either trial promise significant short-term upside, despite the strong run-up during the last months. If the COVID-19 trials should fail or results turn out to be lackluster, long-term investors focused on leronlimab's prospects in HIV, cancer, NASH and immunological/inflammatory diseases might find a very attractive entry point.

I will briefly discuss some of the most important items and takeaways of the recent conference call and then close with some remarks on the interim analysis of the severe/critical and the chances of the mild/moderate COVID-19 trial.

Updates from the recent conference call

The recent conference call provided a comprehensive business and pipeline update, underlining Cytodyn's impressive resolve and ambition to test its lead-candidate and potential "pipeline-in-a-drug" leronlimab in a variety of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases.

Enrollment update on the COVID-19 trials

The mild/moderate trial (m/m trial) has been fully enrolled and will report higher enrollment than anticipated. The severe/critical trial (s/c trial) has now enrolled 69 (out of 390) patients. Data from both trials (full data from the m/m trial and initial/interim data of 51 patients of the s/c trial) will be available around mid-July.

Initiation of the Phase 2 NASH study, INDs for MS and Alzheimer's

In the light of encouraging pre-clinical results, the company has finally decided to initiate its Phase 2 NASH study, a 22-week study that will enroll 90 patients in three arms (30 patients on placebo, and 30 patients each on 525mg and 700mg of leronlimab). The submission of an IND for a Phase 2 study MS in the light of positive animal study data, as well as a Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's at the request of a doctor at Montefiore Hospital has been announced.

The company thus appears highly committed to examine different lucrative indications where the (supposed) MOA (reducing inflammation and calming the cytokine storm) and/or pre-clinical data support the use and study of leronlimab.

However, it is equally important to focus on enrollment of existing trials like GvHD, where there is a quick path to approval, and the FDA has been highly interested in seeing interim data from the first ten patients. Having a dozen Phase 2 trials ready will not in itself increase the value of the company if they take ages to enroll.

Also, we need to keep in mind that unless new patents are issued in the future, the main IP protection will be the 12 years' data exclusivity for Biologics after the first approval (which would be for HIV combination end of this year or early next year). Since trials in NASH, MS, and Alzheimer's will take several years, rapid enrollment needs to be a top-priority once enough cash is available.

BLA status

The company has received additional questions from the FDA regarding manufacturing, which will be answered by 12 June, and expects to get a PDUFA date by July 10 as previously guided.

Manufacturing

In 2020, about 1.5m vials of leronlimab will be ready, which could treat up to 375,000 patients, and provided approval for COVID-19 after positive results, might generate about $2b in revenue for the company assuming competitive pricing. In 2021, up to 6m vials could be produced if necessary.

Distribution deal

Cytodyn has signed an NBA for a distribution deal with a reputable company, is in the final stages of negotiations, and hopes to announce something definitive soon.

Cancer trials

Interest and enrollment in the trials have picked up considerably, five patients have been enrolled into the basket trial, while the screening of a big number of additional patients is underway. This should generate a considerable amount of data for the upcoming BTD meeting with FDA, at which the company will seek guidance from the FDA for the steps necessary to be granted BTD in cancer.

Creation of an advisory board with KOLs

Cytodyn's CMO, Dr Scott Kelly, is committed to establish a top-notch scientific advisory board for the different immunological and inflammatory diseases which leronlimab might be able to treat.

Licensing/Partnering

Dr Scott Kelly and Dr Rae are in partnering and licensing discussions with pharmaceutical companies around the globe, but the remarks of the CEO suggested that the interested parties will want to see (MORE) data (on COVID-19 and other indications) first, and I take the initiation the NASH study as a sign that either Cytodyn is asking for too much and/or that in the light of the recent failures by Genfit and others, BP is more cautious in striking deals in this difficult space and that a lucrative licensing deal for NASH is at least a year away and contingent on positive Phase 2 results.

Funding/Uplisting

The company is currently exploring and has already initiated the first steps of an uplisting process at NYSE under standard 3 or 4A. An informal engagement letter has been signed with a top-bank, although there is no bigger financial deal planned until the SP reaches a level that more appropriately reflects the value of the company.

The additional 100m shares of the planned increase in A/S will be used cautiously, while the more than 100m unexercised warrants with a weighted-average price of 0.63 (being deeply in the money) could provide $60m in funding over time if exercised, potentially limiting the dilution significantly (having tracked the share structure at OTC markets, from April to June alone, about 40m warrants have been cashed in already).

However, the remarks by the CEO that he declined offers to raise $25m at $3 without warrants strike me as overly confident and improper risk management, given the weakness of the balance sheet; in the world of biotech, companies raise money when they can, not when they need to. Given that the short-term development of the SP hinges on positive readouts in the COVID-19 trials, I think it would have been wise to issue 8-10m shares (which would represent minimal dilution) in case the trials don't achieve statistical significance, which, given the low-sample size of the trials, is a non-negligible possibility in my eyes.

A potential statistical significance "problem" with the s/c trial

The last point directly leads me to my concern regarding the interim analysis of the s/c trial. While I strongly believe in leronlimab's MOA as explained by Dr Patterson and others on numerous occasions, I am not convinced that the n = 51 sample size for the interim analysis in the s/c trial is adequate and will yield results that are already statistically significant.

Using a binomial distribution calculator (two-sample, one-tailed test, normal approximation), I have tried to calculate the p-values for different scenarios/outcomes of the trial (with big caveats, as e.g. pointed out by a statistician posting on IH, that the results are just a more or less accurate approximation, since the calculator works (better) with larger, simple random samples, and that the statistical analysis Cytodyn's CRO Amarex will perform will likely differ substantially). Gradually increasing the numbers of deaths n/the death rate in the placebo arm, I have assumed that n-1, n, n+1 die in the leronlimab arm. The results are available here.

As a quick look at the results shows, the interim analysis at n = 51 will most likely yield a statistically significant result ONLY IF (i) the mortality in the placebo group is high (above 40%, which is definitely possible - studies differ substantially between 30%-80%, while more recent papers suggest a ~30% mortality rate, depending on the population); and (ii) the mortality risk reduction in the leronlimab arm is dramatic (more than 50%, preferably more than 60%).

While I very much hope for such an outcome, I'm a bit skeptical. Since a halt for overwhelming efficacy would require a very low p-value (preferably <0.01), which in turn would presuppose 0 or only 1 death(s) in the leronlimab arm (6 deaths in the placebo arm and 1 death in the leronlimab arm would yield a p-value of .003384), I'm not sure I see the rationale for conducting an interim analysis at 50, rather than, let's say at 100 or 150, where the chances for scoring a great p-value are higher, other than the desire to time the m/m trial and the s/c trial readout together.

Despite the populations not being exactly comparable, the slides in recent presentations [at 9:32] have indicated that even in the severe population a few eIND patients on leronlimab have died; thus, it seems not unreasonable to expect at least 10% deaths in the leronlimab group.

But let's assume Cytodyn gets a statistically insignificant or barely significant p-value at n = 51 already: what do these results actually tell? They indicate a trend, nothing more, nothing less, and to convince FDA, the trial will still need to continue until all 390 patients are recruited (or - if permitted - an additional interim analysis is conducted that, if successful, triggers a halt for efficacy), simply because the final and full analysis of the full sample size might show a different result.

Thus, for me, the most likely scenario is that the trial will be recommended to continue without modifications and that the interim analysis will yield inconclusive results. Nonetheless, it will be most interesting to compare the performance of the two groups and see if a favourable trend for leronlimab can already be observed, as well as to extrapolate the final results at n = 390 based on those numbers.

In any case, Cytodyn was right to choose a clinically meaningful and in fact the most hard-to-hit primary endpoint in a very difficult population (severe AND critical; all-cause mortality at Day 28) and stick with it, while a certain well-known BP recently switched its primary endpoint to an easier one shortly before the readout of its NIH-funded trial.

The chances of the mild-moderate trial

In contrast, I believe the over-enrolled m/m trial (85-90 patients as per the latest video update, which significantly enhances the power of the study), to offer a high chance of success and reaching its primary endpoint (change on a 12-point total symptom scale compared to placebo), though even here an unexpectedly high recovery rate at Day 14 in the placebo arm (at least for the patients fitting into the "mild" category) poses a risk even if leronlimab works (an excellent overview and analysis of studies on the mild-moderate population, their disease progression and recovery time has been compiled by user Coocooburra on IH and is available here).

This risk, however, is mitigated by the fact that the recruitment of hospitalized patients will likely ensure that more patients of the "moderate" category are recruited, who are less likely to fully recover after two weeks on placebo alone. The over-enrollment of the study (85-90 patients instead of 75) will significantly enhance the power of the study.

If leronlimab is as effective as Dr. Patterson, who has seen the immunological benefits and restauration present in the eIND patients whose blood samples he analysed, and Cytodyn suspect, there should be a considerable difference between the two arms visible on the symptom scale. A plausible and relatively conservative simulation, kindly provided by TechGuru on IH, which assumes 46.7%, 63.3%, 43.3%, and 16.7%, respectively, for the percentage of patients with fever, cough, dyspnea, and myalgia, respectively, an average baseline of 3.067 in both groups, a worsening of the placebo group to 3.567 after 14 days, while the leronlimab arm improves to 2.75, yields a p-value of 0.0094.

It will also be interesting to take a close look at some of the secondary endpoints like "change from baseline in the patient's health status on a 7-category ordinal scale at Day 3, 7, 14" and see whether leronlimab will succeed on them as well and separate from placebo at different points of time.

Conclusion

Even if the Phase 2 m/m trial is a success, there is no guarantee that the FDA won't require a larger Phase 3 trial, as the CEO pointed out in the CC. On the other hand, given the stellar safety record of leronlimab in more than 800 patients and the high need of effective corona treatments in the face of the pandemic, I can see that the FDA will approve leronlimab for COVID-19 based on stellar Phase 2 results, perhaps with the requirement of conducting a larger Phase 4 trial, especially if a favourable trend in the s/c trial is observed too.

The first half of July will definitely be an exciting month for shareholders; if the readouts are positive, the stock will likely jump significantly and Cytodyn will have a big competitive advantage over other components still being tested, while it might drop 50% on disappointing results, closing the gap at 1.37.

Risk-tolerant traders and short-term investors can use the expected volatility to their advantage, speculating on what they believe to be the most likely outcome. In the case of a negative outcome, long-term investors banking on HIV approval for combination therapy and future potential indications in e.g. HIV monotherapy, metastatic cancer, GvHD and NASH will be provided with an attractive entry-point.

Success should also open the door to government funding, to uplisting and awareness and recognition both by the public and the scientific community, which will immensely help with enrolling future trials for all the other indications the company will be exploring.

Either way, I will be holding onto my shares: as a long-term shareholder, I view leronlimab as a future pipeline-in-a-drug with massive potential across a variety of indications, and I invested into the company roughly two years ago on the HIV and cancer potential alone. I thus see any temporary setback as an opportunity to accumulate more shares.

Due to the statistical reasons outlined above, I am cautiously, but not overly optimistic on the success of the COVID-19 trials, while I hope for the best possible outcome based on the MOA (calming the cytokine storm and acting as an immune modulator, i.e. a holistic approach rather a "piecemeal approach" like targeting/inhibiting IL-6, an approach that has failed as negative data from Actemra and Kevzara seem to suggest), as well as the anecdotal clinical and stunning biomarker evidence generated by the eIND patients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own 82,000 shares of CYDY at about .48 average.



The proceeds of this article will go to the DKMS ("German Bone Marrow Donor File"), an international non-profit organization focused on helping blood-cancer patients.