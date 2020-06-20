Following the transaction, the stock price dropped by more than 40%. I discuss why investors should still avoid the stock.

Existing shareholders will get only 7% of the proposed equity, and the debt load will diminish.

Over the last two years, I wrote several articles that described Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF) as a risky bet on higher oil and gas prices. Therefore, given the difficulties of the Canadian producer because of its huge debt load in the context of depressed commodity prices, the recapitalization transaction announced last Friday didn't surprise me.

Since existing shareholders would own a small share (7%) of the proposed equity, the stock price dropped by more than 40% after the release of the news. In addition, the recapitalization will reduce the company's debt load, making Bonavista less risky. Yet investors should still avoid the stock.

Why recapitalizing?

During the last quarter, adjusted funds flow decreased by 55% year over year to C$27.2 million despite a stable production volume of 66,805 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d).

That significant drop in adjusted funds flow was due to the strong decrease in realized gas and NGL prices.

Compare that annualized adjusted funds flow of C$27.2 * 4 = C$108.8 million to the company's net debt of C$880.8 million at the end of last quarter and you understand its debt load was hardly sustainable, with a net debt-to-adjusted annualized funds flow ratio of 8.1.

Even worse, an important part of that debt involves short-term maturity dates: US$160 million and US$150 million in November 2020 and October 2021, respectively.

Because of that debt wall, creditors negotiated a recapitalization transaction that is expected to complete by mid-August.

What does the recapitalization mean for shareholders?

In simple words, existing shareholders will get only 7% of the proposed equity. Lenders have accepted to give up an important part of the debt in exchange for most of the new equity.

As a result, the company's debt load should drop from C$920.9 million to C$381 million with the following main components:

New second lien notes: 8.0%, due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of C$250 million.

New Convertible PIK Notes: 10.0%, due 2035 in an aggregate principal amount of C$125 million (conversion price of C$3.50).

A three-year revolving covenant-based first secured credit facility of C$150 million.

Following the unfavorable transaction for existing shareholders, the stock price plunged by more than 40%.

Given the drop in the stock price and the proposed reduced debt load, does the stock now represent an opportunity for investors?

An investment opportunity?

Before considering any long-term investment opportunity, shareholders run the risk of having to sell their shares at C$0.05. That cash election option will apply to all existing shareholders under the following conditions:

"The resolution approving the Cash Election Option must be passed [...] by an affirmative vote of: (i) at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast in respect of the Shareholders' Cash Arrangement Resolution at the Shareholders' Meeting in person or by proxy by the Existing Shareholders; and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by Existing Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Shareholders' Meeting excluding the votes required to be excluded for majority of the minority approval[...]" - Source: Press release recapitalization transaction

The outcome of that vote, which will take place on July 30, remains uncertain.

In any case, let's assume shareholders will vote to keep their shares and the proposed transaction completes as expected in August.

The net debt-to-annualized adjusted funds flow ratio would drop to C$381 million/C$108.8 million = 3.5.

That leverage ratio remains elevated, but the proposed debt profile would improve compared to the current situation:

Bonavista won't face any debt maturity before 2025 (except the credit facility);

Despite the much higher interest rate of the new notes compared to the company's unsecured notes at a weighted average rate of 4.1% during the last quarter, cash annual interest payments should drop by approximately C$16 million thanks to the lower debt load.

However, with no asset transaction and no change in operations, Bonavista will still produce at higher costs than some of its peers; the company needs higher commodity prices to generate free cash flow and reduce its debt load.

As an illustration, Bonavista generated negative total netbacks (profit per barrel after all cash costs and sustaining costs) during the last quarter. In contrast, ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), two Canadian producers that operate a similar product mix, generated positive total netbacks thanks to their larger scale.

Even with interest cost savings that should represent approximately C$0.7/boe, the company would still generate negative total netbacks at Q1 commodity prices.

Bonavista will become less risky after the recapitalization takes place thanks to its reduced debt load and lower interest costs. The company will be able to operate a few more years at depressed commodity prices before facing again refinancing issues.

But it remains a leveraged bet on higher commodity prices. And the proposed recapitalization involves the risk of shareholders being forced to sell their shares at C$0.05.

Thus, despite the company's improving financial position after the recapitalization materializes, I prefer to stay on the sidelines at any price.

