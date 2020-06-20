Valuation does not appear to be too excessive when looking at a normalized level of adjusted EBITDA.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) reported a strong Q1 last month and followed up with updated Q2 revenue guidance, which is ~$31 million above their previous expectations. The company has experienced strong demand trends and has been able to significantly increase their product supply, thus resulting in the raised revenue guidance for the quarter.

The company noted that it remains unclear how much of the Q2 sales increase will push forward to the entire 2020. However, management noted that they expect the higher revenue to drive higher adjusted EBITDA for the year. In my base case described below, I think the company can generate adjusted EBITDA for the year of $25-30 million, which is above their current 2020 guidance range of $9-14 million. Using my assumed base, valuation is only ~7.3x a normalized adjusted EBITDA rate.

The stock has been up nearly 25% since the company reported their new Q2 revenue guidance. Investors applauded the new guidance range as it reaffirmed a broad theory that the gaming market was poised to significantly grow, given the increased number of consumers gaming. The combination of both the global pandemic forcing people to stay at home and the rise of eGaming could cause the headset market to grow over the next several quarters, if not the next few years.

Even with the company's stock up quite a bit over the past few days, I believe long-term investors could still be rewarded as long as the gaming market remains healthy, and the company is able to deliver on their adjusted EBITDA over time.

For now, I have become less bullish on the name, though remain on the sidelines until the company is able to show their adjusted EBITDA expanding as a result of increased sales. Given Q4 is their seasonally strong quarter, some investors could start to build a position in the name now. However, I will wait until the company reports Q2 and better demonstrates their ability to generate increased profitability this year and going forward.

Brief Q1 Earnings and Guidance Update

During Q1, Turtle Beach reported a better than expected quarter, with revenue of $35 million, which came in ~$5 million above expectations. Remember, the company's main revenue quarter is Q4, which generated nearly $102 million of revenue last quarter. Revenue during the quarter continued to demonstrate the strong trends within the eGaming industry as the global pandemic has caused more consumers to stay at home, and well, what better thing is there to do at home all day than play video games.

Gross margins during the quarter were 30.8%, which was lower than the 33.0% in the year-ago period. The company noted gross margins were impacted by tariffs and reduced volume-based fixed cost leverage.

The recent acquisition of ROCCAT led to increased operating expenses, though with the acquisition being completed in May 2019, that means Q2 will be the last quarter before the acquisition impacts lap. This led to negative adjusted EBITDA during the quarter of -$2.7 million, down from $4.3 million in the year-ago period.

Recent Q2 Update

Not too long after reporting Q1 results, the company was quick to provide an update to their Q2 guidance metrics. Given the continued strong demand trends and significant increases in their product supply, Turtle Beach was able to impress investors only six weeks after reporting earnings.

The company's updated guidance includes revenue of $74-77 million, which represents growth of 79-86% growth compared to the $41.3 million of revenue in the year ago period. This new guidance is above the company's previous Q2 revenue guidance range of $42-47 million. While some of this revenue growth during Q2 is likely from the company's recent acquisition, the company did not note this as one of the attributing factors for raising guidance.

Management also noted Q2 guidance would exceed the company's previous record of $60.8 million in revenue reported during Q2 of 2018, which benefited from the demand stemming from Fortnite and other battle royale games. During this year's Q2, consumer demand has increased significantly for console and PC gaming headsets and accessories. I believe a lot of this demand can be attributed to the global pandemic forcing people to remain in their homes during this unprecedented time. While this demand has been very strong in the market for the past few months, Turtle Beach noted they have been able to increase their supply, which means they can fulfill more demand.

The above chart shows management's previous 2020 guidance, which was before they made their Q2 updated revenue guidance. Given the company's new Q2 guidance is ~$31 million above their previous guidance range, I think it is safe to assume their full year guidance could be pushed higher. Management also recently made commentary on how this increased revenue could translate to adjusted EBITDA (company press release).

We expect to enter July with channel inventories still needing significant replenishment. We also expect the higher revenues to drive higher adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and the year, partially offset by higher expediting costs incurred to achieve the incremental sales."

The company's previous adjusted EBITDA guidance range was $9-14 million, which represented ~5% margin at the midpoint. Management noted that the higher revenue will translate into higher adjusted EBITDA, which I take to mean adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be higher than originally expected. This could ultimately end up resulting in adjusted EBITDA closer to $25-30 million for the year.

Valuation

Given the company is currently going through their acquisition of ROCCAT and the global pandemic has caused some supply issues, it is challenging to understand the company's true adjusted EBITDA run rate and ongoing growth. However, given the company's recently increased Q2 guidance, I believe Turtle Beach could end up with adjusted EBITDA closer to $25-30 million for the year.

When solely looking at the company's adjusted EBITDA multiple in the chart above, it may appear that the company is overvalued. However, we can dig further into the company's valuation to better understand.

The company has a current market cap of $210 million, and with cash of ~$10 million and less than $1 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$200 million. Using my above assumption of ~$25-30 million of adjusted EBITDA, this could mean the company is currently trading ~7.3x forward EBITDA at the midpoint, which does not seem unreasonable.

Turtle Beach will continue to benefit from the strong consumer demand of eSports and gaming, given the global pandemic has forced many people to spend a lot of their time at home. The company may reach adjusted EBITDA of $25-30 million during 2020, which could become their new base for the following year of growth. The strong gaming trend could also persist for the next few years as consumers may take longer to return to pre-pandemic lifestyles, which could mean more gaming for longer.

While I had previous been bearish on the company due to valuation, management's recently raised guidance for Q2 could result in further upside to their 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA, thus making valuation look much more reasonable. I believe the company could string together a few strong quarters of better than expected growth, especially during Q2 and Q3, in which sales are historically seasonally weaker.

Risks to the company include supply constraints which may be caused by the global pandemic or supplier not being able to ship product in time. While demand remains high, if the company is not able to maintain enough investors, consumer demand could fall to competitors. In addition, the company could experience increased competition as more players are likely to enter the eGaming market over the next few years as demand rises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.