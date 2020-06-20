The company is also profitable and producing substantial amounts of cash flow, which makes the shares surprisingly cheap.

Nevertheless, there are considerable revenue and cost synergy opportunities and pockets of growth in both.

The company merged with TiVo. Neither company has a solid growth history, and the combined net debt is substantial.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) closed its merger with TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) at the beginning of the month, and the combined company is actually surprisingly cheap, given the cash flow and earnings.

While neither of these companies are high growers, and there is a really quite substantial net debt of $777M, there seem to be enough pockets of potential growth, as well as cost and revenue synergy opportunities for the combined company to thrive financially.

There is a slide from the TiVo acquisition announcement deck that gives a nice overview of the company:

The company has two segments, product licensing and IP licensing, with products comprising a host of imaging and audio solutions for the home, mobile and car entertainment market and direct and hybrid bonding technology solutions for the semiconductor industry.

The below graph shows GAAP figures, not yet including TiVo:

Quarterly revenues can be rather volatile, which is the nature of its business (and one of the items the merger with TiVo is supposed to ameliorate).

TiVo acquisition

The company has proposed a merger with TiVo (December 2019) in an all-stock transaction, and this closed on June 1, 2020. Xperi shareholders will own approximately 46.5% of the combined business with TiVo shareholders owning the rest.

At first sight, there is an excellent fit between the companies as TiVo's revenues are split evenly between product revenue and IP revenue. From the merger deck:

There are a number of revenue and cost synergies, more specifically:

Xperi's IP license business lacked scale and continuity, which rendered both investment and visibility problematic at times. Combining it with TiVo's IP business which is based on recurring revenues, these problems are greatly reduced. Together this creates the largest public IP company with (at the time of the Q4CC) a combined estimated $500M in revenues and $350M in EBITDA for 2020.

The companies' combined strength in consumer electronics generates an estimated $588M in revenues and $74M in EBITDA for 2020 (although that guidance has now been withdrawn as a result of the pandemic, but it's unlikely to deviate too much; see below) in product business with management claiming $125M+ in revenue synergies are possible by 2024.

TiVo's data business (its TV content discovery and direct advertising) is not only attractive as such, but there are leverage opportunities.

Management has identified $50M annual cost synergies from 2021 onwards.

Management expects to preserve the $900M in NOLs from TiVo's balance sheet.

On the latter (Q4CC):

Given the tremendous profitability of the combined IP business, we expect to be able to utilize this asset to generate significant cash flows for the business. If one assumes a blended U.S. tax rate of approximately 23%, this tax asset translates to approximately $200 million in value alone.

The company is separating the (joint) IP and product businesses as they each have a different profile, and this enables the pursuit of a focused strategy for each (and, dare we say, a spin-off that could be highly attractive for shareholders).

TiVo products and finances

Some notes on TiVo's product business, which once produced the famous TiVo set-top box. It has reinvented itself as a streaming solution with:

TiVo+ an ad supported streaming service launched in October last year exclusive for TiVo users

TiVo Stream 4K, an Android TV dongle

The Stream 4K integrates video streaming services from the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google Play (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Prime Video with Sling TV live TV streaming and the company's TiVo+ content.

This is a crowded field, and it remains to be seen what position it can carve out against the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Google. The value is supposed to be in its AI capabilities in advertising and content suggestion.

One might be inclined to think its platform is a decelerating business. While product revenue was indeed down 5% in Q1 (y/y), even if that is due to the lapping of a perpetual license closed over a year ago, its platform is still expanding. From the Q1 earnings PR:

The Company continues to expand its Android TVTM-based IPTV version of TiVo User Experience 4. The Company now has eleven North American operators who have entered into agreements to deploy this solution, up from nine last quarter. In the quarter Cincinnati Bell selected TiVo's IPTV Platform for their next generation video solution and will deploy our solution starting later this year. In the last 90 days TiVo has moved from the sales win stage to actual deployment of our IPTV/Android platform at three major operators: Liberty Latin America, RCN and TDS Telecom.

And there are some reasons to expect this to continue. From the Q1CC:

We are working closely with our customers to help them adapt to the new environment as well, including developing a self-install process for our cable operators so that they no longer have to go into customers' homes to set up an entertainment viewing platform. As a result, we expect our Android TV based IPTV deployments to fuel footprint growth for 2020.

Then there are opportunities for international expansion where it already has three customers (Liberty Latin America, RCN and TDS Telecom) starting to deploy the platform.

Viewership has gone up 58% since the lockdown, but this is likely to be a temporary process. Also notable is that the company won its case against Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the Federal Circuit court, subjecting Comcast to the ITC jurisdiction and the latter affirming that Comcast has violated another of the company's patents (technically, those of parent company Rovi).

As a result, "Comcast has been forced to remove important features and functionality from their X1 offering" (Q1CC), and the final verdict will be in October this year. Revenues have actually been a bit riskier the last couple of years (from SA):

But this also contains its profitable IP business, which is still growing (+10% in Q1 y/y). Overall Q1 GAAP figures were marred by a gigantic goodwill impairment of $171.6M "driven by a decline in the trading price of TiVo's common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2020" (earnings PR).

The company has reduced cost, non-GAAP total COGS and OpEx by $19.1M, or 16% to $101.7M. This resulted in an increase of adjusted EBITDA of 55% to $51.2M, and there is more to come (Q1CC):

In the last three completed quarters we took actions that will produce 27 million in annualized cost savings and we anticipate taking actions in the second quarter of 2020 that will produce an additional 8 million in annualized savings.

Without the impairment loss, the company would have produced an operating profit of $14M, but this is wiped out by the interest cost ($17M) and a $5.1M loss on interest swaps.

The company has a fairly weak balance sheet with $625.8M in long-term debt plus current debt of $66.4M and $108.5M in cash. The company did repay $295M of convertible notes in Q1 despite a negative operational cash flow of $20.3M.

One could argue that from the merger perspective, the NOLs provide substantial compensation.

Xperi's Q1 results

The last quarter without TiVo produced pretty good results which the 10-Q splits out:

Of interest is also the geographical dispersion. Also from the 10-Q:

Most of the demand comes from Asia, which isn't a surprise given the concentration of semiconductor and other tech companies, as well as car manufacturers there.

Both revenues (+8.1% to $112.79M beating by $8.56M) and GAAP EPS ($0.39 beats by $0.64) beat by a wide margin. Xperi has a history of beating earnings expectations; only Q4 2016 was an exception. The company also settled its litigation with Toshiba in the quarter.

Home market

Billings were down 9% to $24.3M due to weakness in gaming consoles as the next generation is upcoming, although we might see this reverse in Q2 as gaming was popular in the pandemic. The company did sign two new multi-million DTS decoder and audio post-processing licensing deals with Chinese TV brands.

The IMAX Enhanced market is a growth story in both devices as well as content with the company adding more than 60 new certified TV models in the quarter. With respect to content (Q1CC):

Sony has committed to release hundreds of new and never-before-released titles over the next 2 years, including all upcoming Sony and IMAX theatrical releases.

The company is working with 20 different hardware partners, so there seems to be considerable room for expansion here. From the Q1CC:

Clearly we're beginning to see an acceleration of revenue related to IMAX. I would say in the scheme or the grand totality of our businesses, you'll see it show up more meaningfully in '21 and '22.

IP licensing and Semiconductor

Billings were up 29% to $56.2M and the company experienced (Q1CC)...

...strong interest in our direct and hybrid bonding technologies for a wide range of applications, including image sensors, time-of-flight sensors, stacked RF devices, high-performance memory and 3D NAND.

Automotive

While billings were down 5% in the automotive market in Q1 to $20.5M, the company is investing in HD radio and working with multiple Tier-1 partners here and is on track to launch its connected radio later this year.

The company is also working with a European automotive company for development of its first-generation occupancy monitoring platform, a deal that was signed a couple of quarters ago and it is working with several OEMs developing its next-generation driver monitoring system.

Mobile

Billings declined 19% to $5.6M as a result of a contract interpretation issue with a key customer, but there are some bright spots with the launch of the BF5G phone with DTS.

Perceive

In March, the company launched its edge-based AI solution business called Perceive with its first product, the Ergo chip. The general idea here is edge computing using AI capabilities without having to resort to sending large amounts of data to the cloud. From the Q1CC:

Ergo improves key device features by enabling comprehension and intelligent reactions to surroundings without compromising consumer privacy.

From the Q4CC, we know that the company is already working with a leading customer in the home security space which is sampling the chip. The first target market is home cameras where there is increasing awareness of privacy issues which edge computing solutions can lessen. The company could be onto something (Q4CC):

This is a large and growing market, where security and monitoring products represent the vast majority of the current $12.4 billion smart home device market. Additional market opportunities, including other smart home electronics, wearables, mobile, enterprise, industrial and automotive applications are expected to follow as connected devices continue to proliferate and increasingly require intelligence at the edge... Given incredibly strong customer interest, we plan to focus more of our investment dollars on this initiative during 2020 to support commercialization and product roll-out.

This seems a promising development well worth following.

Covid-19 impact

While the pandemic has created enough uncertainty for the company to withdraw its annual guidance, some 70% of its revenues are not really affected as these are the result of fixed contracts.

The other 30% depend on unit sales at its customers, and there is some weakness in autos (down 15-20% per industry reports). But given the long lead cycle, even in cars, much of the revenue isn't affected as much of the solutions for advanced auto infotainment systems and in-cabin monitoring systems are for models coming out in subsequent years. From the Q1CC:

For HD Radio, Connected Radio and then monitoring solutions remain on track at this time. And as Jon noted much of the work we are doing today is for car platforms in the 2021 to '23 time frame.

The impact on mobile and home solutions will be more muted, so management expects the overall impact of the pandemic this year in a worst-case scenario is 10%.

Guidance

While guidance was withdrawn for the year, Q2 is still on. From the Q1CC:

We expect Xperi's second quarter billings to be between $85 million to $90 million and non-GAAP operating expense to be sequentially lower from Q1 2020 by approximately 8% to 10%.

This doesn't include TiVo, for which it couldn't speak at the time and TiVo's management didn't provide guidance.

Margins

The license model affords the company sky-high gross margins. No surprise there, but you see that the operational margin is quite variable, but this is mostly due to the vagaries of GAAP accounting and one-off factors. If you look at cash (see below), the picture changes for the better, and it's a much smoother experience. OpEx is going to be reduced by 8%-10% in Q2, according to management.

Cash

We think this is a hugely underappreciated development:

Cash is king in the present uncertain climate, and it gives the company options. In Q4 last year, the company generated $169M in operating cash flow, which enabled it to pay down $150M in debt and another $40M in dividends.

In Q1, the company generated another $32M in operational cash flow, and it ended with $142M in cash on its balance sheet and $335.3M in long-term debt or a net debt of $193.3M.

Combining with TiVo, the balance sheet deteriorates considerably as the latter has a net debt of $583.7M, which would be $777M for the combined company.

However, given the cash flow of Xperi, this should still be manageable, and as we argued above, there is compensation from the $900M+ in NOLs from TiVo.

And for most of the past quarters, TiVo has actually been cash flow positive, as the graph below depicting free cash flow per share shows (from SA):

Only the last quarter was a bit of an exception and due to an unusually large decrease in accounts payable of $41.6M and a $9M increase in accounts receivable. Without these working capital changes, the company would have produced solidly positive cash flow of $30M rather than the operational cash outflow of $20.7M reported.

Xperi's shareholders might not be too happy as management turned down a $1.16B cash offer from Metis Ventures LLC in February, which would have amounted to $23.30 per share, nearly double where the shares are trading today. The shares jumped on that news, but the party was soon over:

The merger has more than doubled the number of outstanding shares, but before that, there was little if any dilution:

Valuation

The shares are not terribly expensive given the amount of cash the company generates:

Analysts expect an EPS of $2.58 this year rising to $2.77 next year, in which case the shares would be very cheap, especially given nearly 6%+ dividend yield.

The company has an EV of $2.26B (110M shares x 13.50 + $777M in net debt) and combined 2019 sales of ($668M + $280) = $948M, so the graph above isn't actually correct as EV/S is just 2.4x.

Conclusion

We see a good deal of logic in the merger, and we were surprised to see that there is more life in the TiVo platform than we expected. The company's new edge inference business holds a considerable promise.

The Covid-19 pandemic has clouded the outlook a bit, but with the decline in the share price since March, that should be well priced in unless the whole situation drastically deteriorates.

The combined company's debt is quite high, but Xperi's cash generation has been pretty solid and rising, and that should be well enough to deal with the debt.

We find the shares really quite cheap, which is a bit of a surprise in the present environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XPER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.