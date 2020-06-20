It's not yet in the clear, but its financial footing will be a lot sounder than it has been for the past few months.

On the very day earlier this month that I published here on Seeking Alpha my piece De La Rue: A Lot To Prove Before It's Investable, shares of De La Rue (OTCPK:DELRF) almost tripled in value. At first blush - and blush is an apposite term - I took that dramatic increase as the market taking a very different view to that I had put forward. On the other hand, such a sharp movement in a day actually lent some support to my contention that although there was a lot to like about the company, it was more a speculation than an investment.

In the time since that article, several factors have improved the chance of survival for De La Rue.

Trading Update

On 1 June, the company published a trading update for the period from the end of the financial year on 28 March. This was what sparked the uptick in share price. Key points were:

Expectations for the financial year 2019/20 remain unchanged from the guidance given in the trading update on 31 March 2020.

It signed a five-year agreement to supply polycarbonate data pages for the new Australian passport.

It struck a deal with an international customer to authenticate and protect its COVID-19 testing kits that are being shipped around the world.

"In this financial year, De La Rue's Authentication division has been awarded contracts with total lifetime value exceeding £100m, which further underpins the Company's expectation of Authentication division revenue of £100m by financial year 2021/22, with strong operating margins."

It said it continued to experience strong demand during COVID-19 and has been awarded contracts representing approximately 80% of its available full-year currency printing capacity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has to date had only a limited impact on the company's operations, most notably an eight-week shutdown of its Sri Lankan factory.

The market reacted gleefully to this news, which I interpret mainly to be an affirmation that no further nasties had emerged after the end of the financial year. This significantly reduced concerns about the ability of the company to function as a going concern. The guidance given in the trading update of 31 March to which it refers had been: "The Board expects De La Rue adjusted operating profit for financial year (FY) 2019/20 to be between £20m and £25m, as previously guided."

Annual Results 2019/20

On 17 June, the company published its results for the financial year 2019/20. This had been trailed in the announcement and delivered the key goods of 2019/20 coming in no worse than earlier suggested. Key highlights are:

Importantly the balance sheet is already stronger than it was. Cash on hand remains small at £14.6m, but current liabilities are down versus year ago, helped by a £42m inflow from the sale of the international identity solutions business. Pension obligations have fallen for a number of reasons, but those include factors such as market moves and reduced inflation forecast which could change again at short notice.

Overall, though, the strengthened balance sheet is a very positive development. It will be further strengthened by another development announced alongside the results, a raise of new capital.

New Capital Raise

Announced alongside the results was a plan to raise £100m gross of new capital by way of a firm placing and placing and open offer of shares (roughly half of each, slightly tipped to the latter), fully underwritten by a trio of banks. Net proceeds will be £92m, so 8% of the raise has gone before a penny hits De La Rue. The issue price will be 110p per share. The company's shares are currently trading at around 160p.

This goes hand in hand with the plan to extend the terms of the company's revolving credit facility. Without the capital raise, the company warned that it could breach its banking covenants in September:

At the balance sheet date, net debt was £102.8m and none of the committed bonds and guarantees facility was utilised. However, in addition there were £61.5m of bonds and guarantees in place under bilateral uncommitted bonding facilities, where certain of the lending banks have the ability to request, at their sole discretion, that outstanding and futures bonds issued under those facilities are cash collateralised. If such cash collateralisation were to be requested under the uncommitted bonding facilities in any scenario where the Company continued to operate under the existing terms of the RCF, there would likely be a breach of the leverage covenant in the existing RCF agreement at the next testing date in September 2020.

This is the most interesting development from a shareholder's perspective. The fact that the raise basically relied in large part on the share price jump earlier this month for its pricing shows that the company continues to be financially fragile. Without the share price jump, it could have continued to be at risk of breaching its banking covenants. However, the capital raise changes that and will help the company strengthen its balance sheet. That is a very positive development.

It comes at the cost of dilution: the company currently has 104 million shares outstanding, and this new raise will likely add 91 million, a significant dilution. Still, a smaller part of a viable company is more valuable than a larger part of a bankrupt one, unless it's Hertz!

Each of the directors has irrevocably undertaken to take up in full their Open Offer Entitlements to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares and the directors also intend to subscribe for an aggregate of 1,068,180 New Ordinary Shares through the Firm Placing, representing an aggregate investment of approximately £1.2 million (source). On the day of the announcement, there was significant director buying:

That was the first buying by any director in 2020. They hadn't bought at a much lower price during a period when they would have been allowed to buy, for example in April when the price hit 45p.

The fact that the ironically named chairman just dropped almost a million pounds for what he could have bought for around 40% of the price just a couple of months before presumably doesn't reflect his poor judgment, but rather that events of recent weeks and the capital raise have step-changed his confidence in the future viability of the company and thus its value.

Dropping of South Sudan Corruption Investigation

One cloud which had been hanging over the company when it last announced results was an investigation by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office into allegations of corruption connected to a contract De La Rue had to print South Sudanese banknotes. The company announced this week that the investigation is to end, almost a year after being announced.

The investigation is related to a time period before current management took over. However, dropping it removes the risk of any financial penalty or bar on business and also frees up some management time away from the enquiry which can be used towards rebuilding the business.

The Future: Looking More Stable

The announcements taken together are a mixed bag. The key takeaway, which is positive, is that the company has bought time to sort itself out (which it shows signs of doing operationally, something I haven't explored here) so it looks more viable as a going concern. The director buying and the price at which it took place are a strong indication of that. The future remains uncertain if for example the shareholders were to vote against the new raise - which I would not expect them to as it serves their interest in the company's survival - but it looks a lot more rosy than just a few weeks ago, and the doubt over the company's survival as a going concern is now substantially reduced albeit not yet eliminated.

On the downside, the new raise will represent a substantial dilution for existing shareholders. Allowing for that, at the current price of 160p, the forward P/E is around 9, which isn't cheap for a company whose future remains in some question albeit much less than a month ago.

Conclusion

De La Rue isn't out of the woods yet, but it can see the light to guide it there, in my opinion. In less than a year, its new management team has grappled with its existential crisis as a going concern and come up with a viable path forward.

