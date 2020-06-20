Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended June 14, 2020

Red Chris is looking more and more like Cadia.

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: opaxe)

1) Cue gold-copper project in Australia

The Cue project of Musgrave Minerals (OTCPK:MGVMF) topped the charts for the second week in a row with a drill interception of 42m @ 77.3g/t Au from 30m in hole 20MORC037. This is equal to 3,247(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

A weak ago, Musgrave delivered 12m @ 112.9g/t Au from 36m in hole 20MORC033, which is equal to 1,355(AuEq.)m.

The drilling is focused on infilling and extending the high-grade Starlight lode where mineralization has been confirmed over a strike length of over 115m and remains open down dip and along strike. Diamond drilling at Starlight is set to start this week.

The Cue project is situated in the Murchison district in Western Australia and includes the Cue gold and Hollandaire copper area. It's located in a gold belt with more than 20 million ounces of historical production, and there are several large gold mines and mills nearby.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

Musgrave has a JV with gold mining major Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), under which it can earn 75% in Cue by investing A$18 million ($12.5 million) in exploration over a period of five years.

The most significant deposits at Cue include Break of Day, which has a mineral resource of 868kt @ 7.15g/t Au for 199koz Au, and Lena, which holds 2.682Mt @ 1.77g/t Au for 153koz Au.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

2) Red Chris copper-gold mine in Canada

On June 10, Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) released an exploration update for the Red Chris mine and the best drill result was 232m @ 2.6g/t Au and 1.5% Cu from 598m in hole RC623. This is equal to 963(AuEq.)m, and this hole was drilled to intersect the high-grade pod 100m above RC611.

(Source: Imperial Metals)

Red Chris is a copper-gold porphyry with an operating open-pit mine located in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. It's 70:30 owned by gold mining giant Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) and Imperial Metals.

(Source: Newcrest)

In Q1 2020, Red Chris produced 22.5 million pounds copper and 17,427 ounces gold. The mine life runs out in 2043 and it has mineral resource of 14 million ounces of gold and 4.1 million tonnes of copper.

In February 2020, the JV company between Newcrest and Imperial inked an agreement for the acquisition of the nearby GJ copper-gold property for $7.5 million. The latter has a pre-tax 8% net present value of C$$546 million and a 27% internal rate of return based on a preliminary economic assessment from 2017.

Newcrest's strategy to unlock the true potential of Red Chris includes block caving, which is a mining method developed by the company in collaboration with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and Chilean state-owned copper major Codelco. This method is very useful in some copper-gold mineral systems due to rock structure, and it can open access to deep and uneconomic deposits. According to some engineers, the cost of mining with block caving is around 10% of the cost of conventional underground mining.

3) Havieron gold-copper project in Australia

On June 11, Newcrest released an exploration update for its Havieron project and the best drill result was 109m @ 6.3g/t Au and 0.71% Cu from 668m in hole HAD059. This is equal to 767(AuEq.)m and is the best drill interception at the project to date.

Havieron is located in the Paterson region of Western Australia, and the company operates it through a farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold (OTCPK:GRLGF). Newcrest can earn to 70% of the project by spending up to $65 million in exploration.

(Source: Greatland Gold)

Havieron is around 45km east from Newcrest's Telfer gold-copper mine, which has an annual output of around 450,000 ounces of gold.

(Source: Newcrest)

Newcrest plans to deliver a maiden inferred resource for Havieron in the second half of 2020.

Drilling so far has demonstrated continuity of mineralization over 450m of strike, up to 150m wide and more than 600m in vertical extent. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

Conclusion

Musgrave delivered another batch of high-grade gold results from the Starlight link-lode at the Break of Day of its Cue project. It's a relatively small gold project, but infrastructure in the region is very good. I think Musgrave is likely to be bought by Westgold (OTC:WTGRF), which currently has a 16% interest in the latter and also owns the Tuckabianna mill near Cue.

Red Chris has porphyry geology that looks similar to the one at Newcrest's Cadia mine, with significant similarities in intrusions, mineralization zonation, alteration, intrusive petrology, and preservation. I think Newcrest's experience with block cave mining will eventually allow the company to convert Red Chris into a Tier 1 copper-gold mine. Imperial provides direct exposure to this project as its 30% in it is its main asset.

Newcrest released its best drill result at Havieron to date, and I look forward to reviewing the maiden resource estimate once it comes out. I think the project is likely to become a satellite deposit for Telfer in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.