Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is arguably the market leader in U.S. government services contracting. The company is also an under-the-radar dividend growth stock. The dividend has been raised for 8 consecutive years. Since Booz has not yet made it to Dividend Contender status, most dividend growth investors are not tracking this stock yet. There is a lot to like here from the perspective of dividend safety, dividend growth, market leadership, and backlog. Granted, debt was elevated, but the leverage ratio is improving. The market has recognized the positives and the stock is arguably overvalued at this point. Further, the stock is trading near its 52-week high. Hence, I am largely neutral on Booz at the moment. Investors should wait for a better entry point.

Source: BAH

Overview of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton traces its founding to 1914. The company was privately held until the IPO in late-2010. Booz is a leading provider of professional management and technology consulting services to the U.S government. Technology consulting services include information technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and engineering services. The company basically provides staffing to U.S. government clients. Booz has over 27,000 employees of which over 24,000 are consultants. About 96% of revenue was derived from contracts with the U.S. government. Revenue was 49% defense, 26% civil, 21% intelligence and 4% global commercial in Q3 FY 20 as seen in the chart below. The company had ~$7.5B in revenue in FY20.

Source: Booz Allen Hamilton Q3 FY 2020 Investor Presentation

Booz Allen Hamilton Revenue and Margins

Booz is a services company that derives its income from revenue by providing staffing to the U.S. government. Essentially, higher consulting headcount leads to higher revenue. From this perspective, Booz has been wildly successful, especially since the 2015 time period. The federal budget was relatively stagnant between 2009 and 2014. But since then, U.S. government spending has increased significantly. This is seemingly translated to higher spending on services by the U.S. government.

Source: Statista

We can see that revenue has increased from $5,274.8 million in FY 2020 to a high of $7,463.8 million in FY 2020. But the story at Booz is not all about the top line. Booz has also successfully raised operating margins and net profit margins since 2015. This demonstrates the company’s ability to control costs while raising revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

Booz has also been successful in winning recompetes and new contracts. The current total backlog is $20.7 billion. Of this, about $3.4 billion is funded, $4.5 billion in unfunded, and $12.8 billion is priced options. The total backlog has come down some since its peak in Q2 FY 2020. With that said, there is some cyclicality to the backlog as the company wins more contracts in second quarter compared to the other three quarters. The book-to-bill ratio at end of FY 2020 was 1.19X, which is down from 1.49X at end of FY 2019. But one can see that in FY 2019, Booz won a greater than normal number of contracts in the second quarter. One concern, though, is that book-to-bill ratio has been trending down for the past six quarters and is lower than in Q1 2018.

Source: Booz Allen Hamilton FY 2020 Earnings Presentation

Risks for Booz

Booz faces several risks to the top line. First, its revenue stream is not completely in its control. Changes in administration or control of the U.S. Congress can impact the federal budget. In turn, this could have an effect on U.S. government contractor revenue. Booz also faces increasing competition. Several product-based defense contractors are growing their services business units. For instance, General Dynamics (GD) has expanded its Technology Services business segment through the $9.7 billion acquisition of CRSA. Other defense contractors including Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) also have a growing presence in technology and engineering services.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Safety

Booz initiated a dividend in 2011. The dividend has grown very rapidly since then. Currently, the regular quarterly cash dividend is $0.31 per share. The annual dividend is $1.24 per share. The annual yield is low at approximately 1.6%. This is much lower than the S&P 500’s average dividend yield of about 1.9%. The dividend has grown at a double-digit rate each year back to 2012.

The dividend safety is rock solid based on both earnings and free cash flow. On an earnings basis, the payout ratio is roughly 35%. This is an excellent value and below my criterion of 65%. This is based on consensus forward earnings for FY 2021 of $3.59. In FY 2020, operating cash flow was $551.4 million. Capital expenditures were $128.1 million giving free cash flow of $423.3 million. The dividend required $146.6 million in cash. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was approximately 34.6%. This too is an excellent value and below my target threshold of 70%.

The dividend is also seemingly safe from the perspective of debt. Debt was a little high for Booz, but rising EBITDA combined with higher cash on the balance sheet has lowered the leverage ratio to roughly 2.2X at end of FY 2020. Booz has about $742 million in cash on hand, offsetting $196.7 million in current long-term debt and $2,045.8 million in long-term debt. Interest coverage is about 7X. So, debt is not an issue from the perspective of the dividend.

Valuation for Booz Allen Hamilton

With a very secure a dividend and a high dividend growth rate, let’s take a look at valuation for Booz. The consensus FY 2021 earnings per share is now $3.59. At a stock price of $79.51, the earnings multiple is 22.7. This is higher than the trailing multiple since the IPO of about 17X.

We will use 18.0 as the earnings multiple due to market leadership and operational execution to determine a fair value of $63.00. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair value range from $59.50 to $66.50. The current stock price is ~120% to ~134% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$79.51, suggesting that the stock is very overvalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $59.50 $63.00 $66.50 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 134% 126% 120%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $70.67. We won’t use the Gordon Growth Model here since the extrapolated dividend growth rate is so high due to increases from a low base. An average of these two models is ~$66.84, suggesting that Booz is very overvalued at the current price.

Booz is a reasonably safe stock. The U.S. government will probably always need to outsource for technical services and staffing. The stock is not that volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of ~0.95. Morningstar gives the stock a wide economic moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of ‘3’, financial strength rating of ‘B++’, a stock price stability of 80, and an earnings predictability of 70. Moody’s gives Booz a ‘Ba1’ and Standard & Poor’s gives Booz a ‘BB+’ credit rating. These are all decent scores but not top ranked.

Final Thoughts

Booz is the market leader and continues to grow the top and bottom lines on the strength of U.S. government spending. This has translated to robust double-digit dividend growth since 2012. The stock is somewhat off the radar for dividend growth investors since it has only raised the dividend for 8 consecutive years and is not yet a Dividend Contender. But dividend growth investors should take a look at the stock. The divided is well covered by earnings and cash flow. Further, debt is reasonable. There is some risk to the top line if federal government spending slows or even declines due to an administration change. The main issue for the stock at the moment is high valuation. Hence, I am currently neutral on the stock.

