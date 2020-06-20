We expect the uptrend in DBB to continue in the months ahead. Our Q3-20 target for DBB is at $15/share.

The strength in DBB is primarily driven by copper. In addition to positive macro forces, copper has enjoyed positive fundamental forces, resulting in a positive shift in sentiment.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

DBB has moved a little higher since our last update, mainly because the base metals market remains in a “buy on the dips” mentality. Like other risk assets, base metals are sensitive to global financial conditions.

Given the Fed’s commitment to do whatever is possible to support the economic recovery after the negative shock in Q1, investors have been willing to reassert upside exposure to commodities, pushing DBB higher in the process.

Refined market conditions have improved noticeably in China (the largest consumer of base metals) because the country was the first to ease its lockdown measures. The combination of tighter refined output trends (driven by mine supply disruptions in Latin America) and a pick-up in refined metal consumption in China has been supportive of prices so far in Q2.

We expect the uptrend in DBB to continue in the months ahead. Our Q3-20 target for DBB is at $15/share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals ETF

The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper, aluminium, and zinc have rebounded well since the start of June. Copper is the best performer, up nearly 8% MTD, while aluminium and zinc are up 3.4% MTD and 3.0% MTD respectively.

Nevertheless, base metals prices are still posting a negative YTD performance. Aluminium has dropped the most (-11% YTD), followed by zinc (-10% YTD). Copper is the most resilient, down “just” 6% YTD.

We think that copper’s fundamentals are relatively the strongest, especially against aluminium’s fundamentals. The fundamental weakness in aluminium is due to the sticky supply nature of the market.

The recent strength in DBB has been mainly driven by positive macro factors, most notably very easy financial conditions due to breathtaking global monetary policy easing.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Open interest has begun to increase in LME copper since the start of June, suggesting that the recent rebound in prices is driven by new longs added to the market.

We view this as a bullish signal because it suggests that financial players are confident enough to open outright long positions in the complex.

In contrast, the strength in zinc prices is still driven by short-covering, judging by the persisting decline in open interest in LME zinc.

Open interest in LME aluminium has been little changed of late, making us neutral.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The most bullish aspect of this chart is the substantial decline in global copper inventories since the start of Q2.

The decline seems to go beyond the seasonal effect. In other words, there is a clear and meaningful tightening of the refined market, which is due to China. When we take a closer look at metal outflows, we find that they emanate from China.

The marked tightening of the Chinese refined copper market is due to a combination of factors, including a pick-up in economic activity, some restocking activity, import arbitrage opportunities, and deep tightness in the scrap market.

This suggests that copper prices are not only driven by positive macro factors but also by positive fundamental forces from China. This should push copper prices higher, thereby exerting upward pressure on DBB, all else equal.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Our physical premiums index has stabilized since the start of Q2, although it has not yet picked up meaningfully.

An increase in physical premiums would suggest that demand conditions are improving, a signal that would make us more bullish.

At least for now, we are happy with the fact that premiums are not falling, suggesting a relatively balanced physical market.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Speculators have turned net long in LME copper for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis. This shows a positive shift in sentiment in favor of copper. Copper enjoys positive macro, fundamental, and momentum forces. This makes us relatively more bullish on copper than aluminium and zinc.

Nevertheless, speculators have continued to cover their net short exposure to aluminium and zinc. If current conditions prevail, specs could eventually turn net long.

This would be very positive for DBB.

Closing thoughts

DBB continues to push higher, in line with our expectations.

The strength in DBB comes primarily from copper, which has enjoyed a meaningful shift in sentiment. This is the result of positive macro and fundamental forces. In contrast, aluminium and zinc have shown a relatively more modest price performance.

We think that sentiment toward the base metals will continue to improve. On the macro front, financial conditions are due to remain very easy, which is a positive tailwind for all risk assets, including base metals. On the fundamental front, the global economic recovery should lead to a rebound in consumption, not only in China but also in the rest of the world, which, in turn, should elicit tighter refined market conditions and firmer prices.

We expect DBB to reach a high of $15/share at some point in Q3.

