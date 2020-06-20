Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome P.S. Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

The recent stock price fall has presented an opportunity to invest in Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY), a firm with a stable outlook, but this is a long-term play with expected solid, if unexciting, returns.

I would like to split my analysis of the company into sections which hopefully allow the information to be understood in a more structured way.

Firstly, I will introduce the company, then talk about its recent past, examining investor relevant changes as well as its financials. Then we take a look at the situation today, again focusing on the two areas of company development perspective and financials, and then finally covering these two areas, but forward-looking.

My last section will cover the dividend policy of the company and conclude the analysis as per the thesis.

The company

It probably needs no introduction, but for those who do not know the walk in fridge advert, Heineken N.V. is an internationally positioned alcoholic beverage company. Under its roof, it has over 300 global brands and is active in over 190 countries. The most well-known of its brands being the eponymous Heineken as well as other household names such as Amstel, Coors, Strongbow and Lagunitas to name a few.

Heineken is the largest beer producer in Europe and the world's second largest brewer (behind Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD)).

Source: Heineken Q1/2020 financials

The recent past

Here I will take a look at past performance, show its steady growth and how, if you invest, you would need to hold this stock for the long term. Additionally, I will show you how Heineken has been growing its market opportunities to sustain this steady growth into the future.

The most recent past has seen Heineken focus on its expansion through acquisitions or increases in production capacity (the latter mainly in developing markets). In 2017 the Heineken N.V. finalized the acquisition of Brasil Kirin (thereby positioning itself as the second largest beer company in Brasil) and finalized its full ownership of Lagunitas, thereby giving it entry into the growing craft beer segment.

Most notably, 2018 saw the strategic partnership with CRE China, owners of CR Snow, the largest brewing company in China, a sizeable investment. This has permitted access into a highly coveted market where foreign brewers faced restrictions. Heineken's stake in CR Beer is currently 20.6%

Throughout the recent past, the company has seen growth of the Heineken brand as well as its cider and non-alcoholic offerings.

This investment and growth landscape has led to the firm having active interests across the globe:

Source: Heineken Q1/2020 financials

Financials

Let's take a look at some select metrics for Heineken N.V., showing the growth of revenue, earnings per share, operating cash flow and finally return on invested capital over the last 10 years:

Source: Created by author using data from Morningstar

Source: Created by author using data from Morningstar

Source: Created by author using data from Morningstar

What we see here in each case is stable if unspectacular growth. This can be expected from such a mature firm.

This stability and consistency in small percentage growth could be more appealing to those looking for a less riskier equity asset.

Indeed, if we analyze the share price of Heineken N.V. based on a holding period of 5 years and 10 years respectively since the end of 1996, then we can see that apart from during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, a holding period of 10 years always showed a gain against the time of purchase.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

How does this all stack up against SPY? If we take the percentage gain of HEINY versus SPY on the 5-year and 10-year holding periods, then we see this:

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

What this shows is that for the holding periods of 10 years, Heineken outperformed SPY until very recently. The 5-year holding period proved to be closer in result to SPY. Analyzed statistically, the 10-year holding period outperformed SPY 77% of the time and the 5-year 64% of the time. Of course, the most recent trend seems to indicate the beginning of an outperformance by SPY.

Lastly, given the large investments made by Heineken in recent years, I would like to take a look at the return on invested capital (ROIC). This metric will show how successful the invested capital has been on improving the growth of the company. As we can see, the figure hovers around 8% in the most recent past. This number is comparable to its peers, and with a WACC of under 4%, it shows that Heineken N.V. is making worthwhile investment decisions that continue to provide growth.

Source: Created by author using data from Morningstar

The present

In this section, I would like to detail the recent price fall and why any investment would need to be held for the long term.

Here we have to begin with the story of the nascent decade, which of course being SARS-CoV-2 - better known as coronavirus. Looking at the Q1 2020 results, we see beer volume declines across the board:

Within these overall declines, we see that the Heineken brand still did manage to flourish as a whole due to strong growth in the Americas, where it grew 50%.

Source: Heineken N.V. Q1 Trading

The response of the beer maker to the pandemic threat has been to batten down the hatches:

All discretionary expenses are being reduced… international travel, corporate events and hiring for all positions have been suspended. All non-committed CAPEX has also been suspended, unless absolutely necessary for the immediate business continuity or safety. Projects and technology upgrade programmes are being temporarily paused or scaled down and will be revaluated. Furthermore, bonuses for 2020 will be cancelled for Senior Managers, including the Executive Board and the Executive Team.

Like many others, the company removed guidance for the full year.

How the coronavirus will affect Heineken, I deal with more in the outlook section.

This most recent month has seen the exit of the CEO to Vodafone with his replacement named as Asia-Pacific Chief Dolf van den Brink. A swift naming of a replacement in these testing times is welcomed, and the choice of an internal candidate who previously dealt with Asia-Pacific can be interpreted as a signal of where the company sees its future importance.

The postponement of high-profile sporting events for which Heineken was premium sponsor (UEFA Champions League, Euro 2020, Formula 1) would negatively affect its exposure, but should not be have long-term consequences.

Financials

In terms of the financials, I would like to analyze the debt situation of the company. Similar to many other organizations, Heineken has taken on a fair share of debt over the years. The servicing of the acquisitions outlined previously (especially in China) has been a source of this increased liability.

I want to take a look at the debt situation and the ability of the firm to cover these costs.

At year-end 2019, Heineken had 15.3 billion euros of interest-bearing debt. Net debt/EBITDA was 2.9, which could be considered quite high. The long-term aim is to get this figure under 2.5x.

The cash conversion ratio is 80%, which isn't the best out there, but around expected in this industry.

The long-term debt profile is pictured below, graphically illustrating the large sums needing to be serviced until 2047.

Source: Heineken N.V. Debt Maturity

With Seeking Alpha now showing negative forward revenue and EBITDA growth, we can see the slightly precarious nature the company is in. The relevant debt metrics at the end of 2019 were not the best, but within limits. The expected fall in EBITDA would only worsen the ability of the company to service its debts. This could explain the immediate response of the firm to suspend or cut outgoings.

Heineken is a behemoth with a market capitalization of 47 billion euros, meaning its ability to raise more cash if needed should not be an issue. However, the size of the debt if then coupled with longer-term COVID-related issues could easily become a matter where investments in growth are sacrificed to cover these costs. Not an outcome that investors would like to see, but that exposure is there.

Outlook

Again here I want to show how the market positioning could provide future growth opportunities in the coming years.

The coronavirus-related shutdowns of on-premise sites could linger longer than we currently envisage, but given recent findings that off-premise sales of alcohol rose, and that during times of prohibition in the 1920s, people risked their freedom for a brew, there seems little evidence so far that a thirst for alcohol will dissipate post pandemic. The salient question is rather how quickly normality resumes and if this timescale fits your requirements.

"Consumption of beer, other alcoholic beverages… is closely linked to general economic conditions, such that levels of consumption tend to rise during periods of rising per capita income and to fall during periods of declining per capita income."

Although Heineken is well placed with brands across all value ranges and a global presence, the fact remains that prolonged virus-related shutdowns or lockdowns and their subsequent economic effect will negatively affect results.

Financials

The forward-looking financials reflect this downturn. As you can see on SA, analysts predict negative forward growth across the board. Revenue, EBITDA, cash flow are all expected to fall this year; to me this was a given - the greater question is looking to 2021 and how quickly normality returns. I have little doubt that over the very long term, Heineken will find a way to return to previous earnings, but this is not a situation where the company can bring the turnaround. This is one of those unfortunate cases where external factors rule how quickly Heineken can bounce back.

Dividend Policy

Taking a look at the dividend development over the past years, we again see in general steady, stable increases:

Source: Heineken N.V.

Heineken suspended its payout of its interim dividend, but paid out the full dividend at the beginning of May.

The dividend yield is just over 2% and the payout ratio under 40%. Looking historically, the yield has never been especially enticing, but now with interest rates falling, the picture changes. At the beginning of 2009, the yield rose to around 3% and since then has hovered between 1% and 2%. The payout ratio shows that the dividend is easily covered and its consistent growth shows that over time the dividend should increase. That means that for those more interested in reliable dividend payouts, this one could provide that need.

Conclusion

We see a company here well positioned in emerging and developed markets. The new markets in Asia and Africa are those that will propel the growth of Heineken N.V., but we will see stagnant, if not, declining sales in Western markets, especially given the rise of the craft beer segment. The biggest current headwind is the effect the corona crises will have on the world economy, and a global recession or further social distancing measures in on-premise sites will directly impact sales and prolong underperformance.

This is a company positioned to deliver stable, unspectacular growth with a reliable rising dividend, but you would need to be prepared to be in it for the long haul to realize its advantages. Those with a long time horizon and a preference for reliable, steady gains could take the current discount to jump on board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.