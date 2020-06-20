Zscaler's valuation remains elevated. Regardless, investors with the faith in its new bets can prepare for another cycle of value creation.

Zscaler isn't slowing its pace of innovation. Zscaler is using this strategy to pull away from competitors in the network security space.

Source: Zscaler

Zscaler's (ZS) valuation has been rewarded for its preparedness for the demand-side tailwinds it currently enjoys. Zscaler doesn't have the time to celebrate this victory due to pressure from competitors. Innovation is not new to Zscaler, and it will tap this power to create more cloud security solutions before competitors spot them. Investors with an abundant risk appetite should focus on the huge potentials in the cloud security space. Zscaler's potential to drive more growth from its new products and solutions will continue to propel its growth factor.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Globalization-Billings-ARR-ACV-SASE-Cloud-Latency

Zscaler outperformed last quarter. Its offerings are used by companies in over 158 countries across the globe. With more companies migrating to public and private cloud platforms, the deployment of its products has been accelerated. Its ability to spin up new cloud VMs (virtual machines) using public cloud platforms, in addition to its network of data centers strategically located across the globe, means extending the breadth of its reach will be easy. This will ensure Zscaler can leverage its expertise to make the trade-off between the speed of deployment and quality of service after deployment to provide the best service to its customers.

Revenue came in above expectations last quarter due to the huge demand for ZIA (employees accessing internet apps) and ZPA (employees accessing private). Existing customers without ZPA and new customers buying both ZPA and ZIA drove demand. Because of the ease of deployment, Zscaler was able to win a lot of new deals, expand existing deals, while getting customers to make long-term commitments. As a result, metrics like ARR (reflects future growth least likely to churn), ACV (reflects up-sell and cross-sell), and RPO (reflects long-term service and support commitments) came in above expectations. Billings also outperformed as Zscaler was able to get more cash to shore up its liquidity.

Going forward, a mix of favorable near- and long-term trends (WFH, network transformation, cloud adoption) will drive sustainable growth. This will be assisted by Zscaler's ability to provide the best of breed security solutions and its significantly improved brand posture after the recent DoD win.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Platform-Land & Expand-ZTNA-Margins-FCF-Liquidity

Products

Zscaler is a cloud-focused security platform. Its land and expand strategy has been accelerated by the adoption of cloud platforms. This has enabled it to cross-sell ZPA to employees accessing private networks. Like most cloud platforms, the returns investors are enjoying today are outcomes of strategic bets that were made with the conviction that "cloud will eat the world." Software did it first. Mobile is set to grab the next bite.

In its usual innovative way, readers will observe that Zscaler is adding more capabilities to its cloud products and platform. This will expand the breadth of its solutions. New features include remote browser isolation for ZIA, and cloud security posture management (from the acquisition of Cloudnetti). RBI is like a sandbox for serving web content to eliminate web-based threats. CSPM is for assessing the security posture of cloud assets. As more companies migrate workloads to the cloud, the complexity of those workloads will grow. This will provide an opportunity for Zscaler to offer cloud security solutions for cloud workloads. ZPA supports the two biggest cloud infrastructure providers (Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN)). With time, Zscaler will expand its coverage to more cloud platforms to help customers protect their cloud deployments.

Going forward, Zscaler's cloud platform will help it leverage its capabilities to provide tons of cloud security solutions that are yet to be imagined. It will also fast track easy partnerships with cloud providers. For example, Zscaler is able to partner with VMware (VMW) VeloCloud to power its SD-WAN capabilities. This partnership would have been tough without an extensible platform.

Financials

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Zscaler's gross margin was impacted by the necessity to provide cloud security services in short notice as the WFH trend gathered steam. Going forward, margins will return to the historical rate as Zscaler normalizes these deployments. Zscaler now has tons of solutions to sell to its installed base. Hiring will assist greenfield wins and upsell. Its DoD project win will provide an easy sales pitch for its sales reps. This is also a nice brand advantage for marketing to leverage going forward. I see Zscaler winning deals that would have been tough to land due to the DoD win.

Zscaler has a debt-free balance sheet. Deferred revenue will continue to drive asset growth and operating cash flow. This will be assisted by share-based compensation. Share-based compensation transfers the huge early-stage cost of capital problem to the EPS line. In a market with significant multiple expansion, potential EPS dilution isn't much of a concern. Zscaler has a lot of favorable factors to accelerate its growth factor — the future points to more partnerships and innovation of products to provide more solutions.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Integrations-Acquisitions-Partnerships-International Expansion

Zscaler's extensibility has driven the ease of its integration with other platforms. Zscaler has benefitted from some of the integrations forged from partnerships with platforms like Azure. Competitive worries from partnerships can be de-emphasized when businesses are in their growth stage. Integrations with competitors like the recent CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) partnership helps platforms growth-hack each other while improving customer satisfaction/retention when customers prefer to combine capabilities from different platforms. Zscaler hasn't hesitated to acquire capabilities where it deems it fit. Adding more capabilities in areas like threat intelligence, EDR, and SD-WAN will reduce its reliance on the partnership strategy.

Going forward, Zscaler will continue to face competitive pressure from network security vendors like Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Top network security vendors have acquired the technical capabilities to provide cloud security at scale. They have also acquired capabilities beyond cloud security to cross-sell to their installed base. The result of this could lead to pricing pressure to land new deals.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Network Effect-Economies Of Scale-Switching Cost-Momentum-Analysts

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Zscaler's expertise in deploying cloud security solutions will give it an edge as more enterprises focus on latency and QoS (quality of service). This capability and advantage will fuel its growth factor, which has helped its momentum.

Analysts are less optimistic after the billings outperformance due to its expensive valuation. Compared to its peers, Zscaler is fairly valued. Though, its strict cloud focus means its new innovations will be tough to compete with. Its product retention and expansion are attractive.

Risks

Source: Author

The biggest risk factor with Zscaler is competition. There are enough network security players interested in cloud security. Network security players have the expertise to deliver excellent security services. They have the ability to provide attractive security bundles to win new customers. This explains Zscaler's speed of innovation to improve its platform while adding more features to ZIA to drive customer retention. Another near-term challenge to its growth factor will come from EMEA deals with long sales cycles. Zscaler's liquidity position has improved due to the recent billings outperformance. Investors should also watch the tech sector oversubscription risk. Cloud stocks are overvalued by historical measures.

Source: Author (using data from YCharts)

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

In periods of favorable demand-side tailwinds, Zscaler will win because it has the right cloud security capabilities. However, competition from network security players can slow its momentum. Its valuation ratios are tough to justify. Therefore, it's better to stay on the sidelines.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.