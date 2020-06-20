Despite the gloom and doom, we believe stronger mall REIT players (e.g. Simon) will survive and will be a source of attractive income potential for investors during and after the pandemic.

Clearly, the coronavirus pandemic has made a bad situation worse for most of Simon Property Group's brick-and-mortar retail tenants which were already suffering from the rise in online shopping.

Retail REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) recently announced that it would not be cutting its dividend by more than 50%. And considering the company's robust balance sheet, it probably won't need to. Clearly, the coronavirus has made a bad situation worse, as the shift to online shopping (and away from brick-and-mortar retailers) has accelerated. Despite the gloom and doom, we believe stronger mall REIT players such as SPG will survive and will be a source of attractive income potential for investors during and after the pandemic.

Overview

SPG is a self-managed real estate investment trust that operates 234 shopping properties comprising of 191 million square feet located in the US, Europe, and Asia. The multi-use destination properties are fully owned as well as held in operating partnerships with third parties. The shopping centers are classified as Malls, Premium Outlets, and Mills. Additionally, SPG owns a 22% interest in Klepierre, a Europe-based shopping center operator. SPG's income-producing properties, as well as their share of NOI is presented below:

Source: SPG, Supplementary Information, Q1 FY 20

SPG generates 82% of its revenue primarily in the form of fixed base minimum rentals from its tenants, while the remaining 18% includes revenue as a percentage of sales volume made by tenants, as well as reimbursement of operations and management expenditures including property taxes.

The revenue sources are well diversified, and no tenant accounts for more than 3.5% of the total base minimum rent. The top 5 tenants are listed below:

Source: SPG, Supplementary Information, Q1 FY 20

COVID-19 made an already difficult situation worse

There has been a structural shift in the retail landscape over the last few years as online retail has continued to garner increasing market share from the traditional brick and mortar retail stores. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented disruption in most sectors but that is especially true in retail due to the social distancing norms and lockdowns. These lockdowns have accelerated the shift towards e-commerce. The rise of online retail has led to bankruptcies of various big-box retail names such as Forever 21, Fred's, Toys R Us, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and JCPenney.

As a result, investor sentiment in the retail REIT space has turned negative and valuations have compressed considerably. As evident in the chart below, the spread between dividend yields of retail REITs and REITs in general has significantly expanded since COVID-19.

We certainly believe that weaker mall REITs should be trading at a heavy discount due to uncertainty surrounding the near-term revenue streams as tenants face survivability challenges due to store closures and thinning of cash flows. Several retail tenants have defaulted on rent payments or have requested restructuring of contracts with rent concessions.

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL), a mall REIT, has defaulted on interest payments because of substantial rent in arrears. It was able to collect only 27% of the rent payments in April. The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is also struggling under the burden of high leverage coupled with bankruptcy of large anchor tenants. It has considerably reduced capital expenditures and is now looking to divest non-core assets to generate required liquidity. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) offered 100% interest-free rent deferment for April and May to all of its tenants and has suspended dividends to conserve liquidity. Also, Federal Realty REIT (NYSE:FRT) which operates 104 shopping centers in the US reported that it has collected 57% and 54% of total rents for the month of April and May 2020 respectively. More recently, Mall of America, which is the largest shopping mall in the US has likely missed three successive $7 million debt repayment on its $1.4 billion mortgage. The shopping center is owned by The Triple Five Group and features 500 stores, indoor theme park, movie theaters and restaurants. Triple Five's other property, "The American Dream Mall," is also believed to be facing financial difficulties due to high debt levels. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is a debtholder in American Dream Mall and Mall of America is likely collateral against that debt.

"As is the American Dream Mall loan. You shouldn't even think of that as a retail loan. When we underwrote that, as never opening a retail store and we underwrote it as, it's a theme park which it has indoor skis and whatever, Ferris wheels. And we also have the Mall of America's collateral." - Barry Sternlicht, CEO STWD on Q4 2019 call

While we expect SPG to fare much better than the average mall player in the space, it is also feeling the heat. SPG's largest non-anchor tenant "The Gap" (NYSE:GPS) has already defaulted on $65.9 million of rent dues. SPG sued Gap for recovery of pending dues. The outcome of the legal battle is more likely to be in favor of SPG since Gap has not filed for bankruptcy and has over $1 billion of cash available on its balance sheet.

"This is not easy, but I just think it's better to have our discussion directly with the retailers. And the bottom line is we do have a contract and we do expect to get paid."- David Simon in Q1 FY 20 earnings call.

L brands (NYSE:LB), which operates Victoria's Secret stores and is the second largest tenant of SPG, reported a 37% YoY decline in sales in Q1. The company has announced that it is set to close 250 out of its 1,070 stores in North America this year. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), which is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the world and operates 364 stores at SPG's properties, reported a 40% decline in same store sales in Q1 with an operating loss of $291 million. Further, SIG has temporarily suspended all dividends and has delayed its 10-Q filing with SEC owing to business uncertainties.

Another large tenant Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is also considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of high leverage and significant disruptions in business resulting from the coronavirus.

But don't ignore the early signs of recovery

While March, April and May were difficult months for the industry as detailed earlier, the situation appears to be improving as states relax lockdowns and consumers learn to live in the "new normal". At a recent virtual conference organized by NAREIT, most of the shopping center executives indicated that customers are returning to retail stores in larger numbers than anticipated. Steven Tanger, CEO of Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), stated that customer traffic was back to 80% of pre-COVID levels at its properties in South Carolina. SPG reopened 77 of its US properties by May 11th after relaxation of stay at home orders by some of the local and state authorities. Since reopening, customer response has been positive and sales at many tenant stores have been better than initial expectations even though a substantial recovery is needed to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Not surprisingly, after record declines in April 2020, US retail sales saw record growth of 17.7% in May 2020. While strong growth was observed in all the sectors, apparel sales at retail stores reported the strongest jump of 188% sequentially. While significant uncertainty remains and returning to pre-COVID levels will take time, early signs of recovery look promising.

SPG is the best vehicle to play a recovery in brick and mortar retail

Given the disruption in the industry, mall REITs with strong balance sheets will be the winners medium to long term. SPG's debt to FFO at 6.6x is one of the lowest among its peers, and FFO to interest expense at 5.4x is one of the highest. The company has nearly $8.7 billion of liquidity at its disposal in the form of cash and undrawn credit facility, which provides management with considerable room to manage through the current market turbulence. Further, SPG has suspended $1 billion of capital expenditure owing to near-term challenges and plans to fund only those construction projects which are nearing completion.

Please note that SPG has announced its decision to terminate its merger agreement with Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO). The merger agreement was entered in February 2020. Simon was supposed to pay $3.6 billion in cash to acquire 80% of the shares of TCO. Although the merger would have added well-located properties to SPG's portfolio, its decision to walk away from the deal makes sense as the underlying economic assumptions of the deal have changed substantially post-COVID. TCO is pursuing all legal means to enforce merger agreement with SPG and/or claim monetary damages. We believe that SPG may get to move away from the deal by paying some damages or the deal could happen on renegotiated terms. Regardless of whether the deal happens or not, SPG will still have adequate liquidity to manage through this downturn.

In terms of business quality, SPG consistently achieved industry-leading occupancy rates of more than 90% and above-average sales per square feet on its assets. While COVID-19 impact makes historical trends less meaningful, SPG reported strong performance for Q1 FY 20. The base minimum rent increased from $54.34 per sq.ft in Q1 FY 19 to $55.76, representing a YoY growth of 2.6%. TTM lease spread was positive at $2.8 per sq.ft, reflecting an increase of 4.6%. Further, TTM retailer sales per sq.ft increased by 2.1% on a YoY basis to $673. As evident in the charts below, the company's sales and rental per sq.ft showed a consistent increase over the last few years before COVID-19 hit.

Appealing income potential despite expected distribution cuts

Given the significant economic uncertainties and low earnings visibility, most retail REITs have cut or suspended dividend payments in order to preserve capital and liquidity. While Tanger Factory Outlet has suspended dividends in its entirety, Macerich reduced dividends from $0.75 to $0.50, majority of which will be paid in stock. SPG has not yet decided on its dividend payments for the coming quarters; however, the CEO on the recent earnings call alluded that in the worst-case scenario, the maximum dividend cut would be not more than 50%. A 50% dividend cut leads to an outflow of just under $1 billion in the next three quarters, which given the available liquidity of $8.7 billion is hardly a challenge for SPG even if the rent collection remains suppressed for the rest of the year.

"Let me turn to the dividend. The Board will declare a second-quarter dividend before the end of June and that dividend will be paid in cash. We expect to pay out at least 100% of our taxable income in 2020 in cash. As a point of reference, there have been over 175 public companies who have either suspended or reduced their common stock dividend by 50% or more. We will not be one of those companies." - David Simon in Q1 FY 20 earnings call.

SPG's valuation has taken a major beating in the last two months. The stock is currently trading at a trailing dividend yield of 11.3%. Even in the worst-case scenario of a 50% dividend cut, SPG would still yield 5.8% which would be attractive given the record low-interest rates in the US as well as potential for capital appreciation and dividend increases as the global economy normalizes over the next two years. Not surprisingly, significant insider buying took place in the company's stock in March and is indicative of management's belief in the story despite the unfortunate turn of events.

Risks

Prolonged Slowdown: A prolonged recession or an L-shaped recovery from the pandemic led slowdown may result in more-than-expected financial difficulties in the retail space. A higher-than-expected increase in retail bankruptcies will lead to higher vacancies at SPG's mall properties which will cause a decline in rentals. Having said that, SPG's current valuation is baking in a difficult retail climate already.

Second-wave: A second wave of coronavirus may substantially derail the reopening efforts across the world. Even though governments might not have the appetite for nationwide lockdowns, consumers may remain cautious if coronavirus cases see a major resurgence.

Conclusion

While no one questions the difficult environment for retail REITs at the moment, we believe high quality assets, such as SPG's, provide opportunistic investors a superior risk-reward to play the normalization trend as the world emerges out of the worst phase of the pandemic. For these reasons, we have ranked Simon ahead of our report on Starwood Property Bonds and behind our report on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in our latest report "Forget Treasuries: Top 7 High Income Stocks and Bonds." Even in the worst-case scenario (i.e. a 50% dividend cut), SPG would still yield 5.8%, which would be quite attractive considering the current record-low interest rate environment in the US.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long Simon Property Group (SPG).