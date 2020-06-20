Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over, yet hopes for a return to normalcy and a recovering economy seem to already be priced-in, given rising global stock markets. This expectation hinges on the assumption that biopharma will soon deliver a vaccine. It is important to note, however, that many viruses are not amenable to vaccine strategies, and we believe that mounting clinical and scientific evidence strongly suggests that COVID-19 is among them. Herein, we’ll discuss why we believe COVID-19 vaccines will underwhelm, and why antivirals represent a more practical and effective line of defense against this pandemic. We also argue that antivirals directed at COVID-19 have a much wider clinical need and market opportunity than is currently appreciated, that Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) holds a significant first-mover advantage and that this is not yet reflected in Gilead’s share price.

A Primer on Immunity and Immune Responses

Our immune systems can be described as having two arms. The first is innate immunity, which as the name suggests, forms our first line of defense against foreign pathogens. Innate immunity is mostly non-specific, ranging from extra-cellular protection (e.g. mucosal membranes) to intracellular programs designed to detect and interfere with viral infection and replication. Adaptive immunity, which forms the second arm of our immune response, is what allows us to mount pathogen-specific immune responses. This involves the generation of antibodies designed to help flag and neutralize the invading pathogen if found in the blood or tissues, as well as the mobilization of additional immune cells such as T cells that help to eliminate infected cells and reduce further infection. Adaptive immunity is also responsible for immune memory formation, allowing us to mount a faster response upon future encounters with the same pathogen. Vaccines are meant to help prime our adaptive immunity to a specific viral pathogen ahead of infection so that, if the pathogen is encountered again, a protective presence of neutralizing antibodies already exists. When vaccines are effective, our bodies are able to mount a much faster adaptive immune response to the threat. It is important to note that the initiation and orchestration of adaptive immune response are highly dependent upon signals produced by the innate immune system.

The Complex Immunogenicity of COVID-19 Bodes Poorly for Vaccines

Takeaways:

COVID-19 is weakly immunogenic, as seen in asymptomatic cases. This bodes poorly for robust immune memory formation, herd immunity, and vaccination-based strategies

COVID-19 is passively immunogenic, as seen in symptomatic patients. COVID-19 can still evade adaptive immune responses through cell-to-cell fusion and other mechanisms. This casts further doubt on the effectiveness of adaptive immune-based strategies such as vaccines and antibodies.

COVID-19 infections can become chronic and lead to debilitating, long-term complications. Patients with persistent infections typically test positive for neutralizing antibodies, further suggesting that adaptive immune responses will have limited utility against controlling COVID-19 infections.

The success of vaccines against a particular virus is largely contingent on the activation and efficacy of adaptive immune responses. Some viruses, for example, do not elicit a robust adaptive immune response, and COVID-19 appears to fall strongly in this category. These types of viruses have evolved ways to circumvent innate viral detection mechanisms needed to activate intracellular anti-viral programs as well as subsequent adaptive immune responses.[i],[ii] This allows them to prevent an adaptive immune response from being mounted against them, although innate immunity may be capable of clearing otherwise poorly immunogenic viruses on its own.[iii] This is likely the case with asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, which are notable for what their absence of flu-like symptoms suggests. Flu-like symptoms typically arise when inflammatory cytokines are released into the blood by infected cells and innate immunity signals in response to a growing viral infection. When these distress signals enter the bloodstream, they are read by the brain and other parts of the body, informing it of the ongoing viral threat.[iv] This triggers humoral and cell-mediated adaptive immune responses to curtail systemic spread (e.g. via antibodies) while also directing reinforcements (e.g. T Cells) to the sites of infection. We experience flu-like symptoms because these same signals also inform the hypothalamus to trigger secondary responses such as fatigue, chills, and high temperature. The absence of flu-like symptoms suggests that at least in some patients, COVID-19 can be cleared or at least contained without systemic distress signals calling for robust adaptive immune support.[v],[vi] The absence of symptoms does not mean an absence of tissue damage, however. Current studies suggest that about 50% of asymptomatic cases do present subclinical, multi-focal damage and ground glass opacities in CT scans.[vii] It is also of concern that a lack of symptoms strongly suggests effective immune memory against COVID-19 is unlikely [viii] to have formed in the absence of robust adaptive immune activation.[ix] This may account for observed discrepancies in confirmed COVID-19 patients who also appear to test negative for neutralizing antibodies.[x]

Current records suggest more than half of all COVID-19 patients are symptomatic, however.[xi] The delayed onset of symptoms that is characteristic of COVID-19 strongly suggests this is a non-cytopathic virus. Cytopathic viruses kill their host cells after replicating inside them in order to spread further.[xii] By doing so, however, cytopathic viruses also allow for inflammatory cytokines and viral antigens to enter into circulation as dying cells release their contents. This usually causes cytopathic viruses to trigger rapid, acute responses from both arms of the immune system against them. By contrast, non-cytopathic viruses typically have less caustic replication cycles, but this can also allow them to spread undetected for longer. This likely accounts for the delayed onset of symptoms observed in most cases of COVID-19. As such, COVID-19 likely has a pre-symptomatic window of opportunity for efficient viral replication upon infection. The eventual appearance of symptoms in most patients thus points to passive immunogenicity occurring as a result of persistent infection. This likely occurs due to eventual cell death from prolonged endoplasmic reticulum stress induced by COVID-19 protein synthesis and viral replication programs.[xiii],[xiv] Whether cells are undergoing apoptosis, pyroptosis (a more inflammatory form of cell death associated with viral infection), or a mix of both warrants further investigation. However, current evidence suggests pyroptosis is a likely contributing factor to the aberrant inflammation observed in COVID-19 patients. The speed and severity of symptoms in patients likely comes down to how an individual’s genetics, lifestyle, age, and relative health affects their cells’ ability to tolerate stress induced by viral infection. For example, cell death and inflammation may be exacerbated by aged or senescent epithelial and endothelial cells that are less tolerant of viral-induced stress, as well as by underlying conditions associated with chronic inflammations such as obesity, diabetes, and/or cardiovascular disease.[xv],[xvi],[xvii] Delayed or diminished immune responses can in turn trigger excessive or maladaptive immune responses that further hamper proper viral clearance while exacerbating tissue damage and inflammation.[xviii]

Complications likely arise when innate immunity struggles to clear or contain the viral threat in the absence of an effective adaptive immune response. To complicate matters, its appears that COVID-19 can also evade active adaptive immune responses. The spike glycoprotein (S) that gives COVID-19 its “crown” appearance is a fusion protein that mediates viral entry into cells[xix]. Compared to its other coronavirus cousins, COVID-19 seems particularly adept at causing S-mediated cell-to-cell fusion[xx],[xxi]. By causing infected cells to fuse with neighboring cells, COVID-19 is thus capable of spreading from cell to cell while avoiding exposure to neutralizing antibodies in the extracellular space. The presence of large multinucleate syncytial cells is indicative of cell fusion events and is also largely associated with chronic viral infections. Published autopsy and pathology reports all confirm the presence of extensive syncytial formation in infected lung tissues of COVID-19 patients.[xxii],[xxiii],[xxiv]

In this way, COVID-19 may be more similar to Hepatitis C (another RNA virus) as it pertains to chronic, low-grade inflammation than it is to acute infections from SARS or MERS coronaviruses. [xxv] Unlike, Hepatitis C, which only infects the liver, COVID-19 is clearly a multi-organ virus and thus capable of exacerbating inflammation and exerting far more systemic damage.[xxvi] The presence of large multinucleate syncytial cells in infected tissues, as well as the many peculiar complications seen in COVID-19 strongly suggests that COVID-19’s pathophysiology is chronic and potentially systemic in many if not most patients.[xxvii],[xxviii],[xxix],[xxx] This likely accounts for why so many patients are reporting persistent COVID-19 infections or associated symptoms of over 60 days (and counting for many).[xxxi],[xxxii],[xxxiii],[xxxiv] For example, one Canadian woman has tested positive 8 times for COVID-19 in the 50 days since contracting the infection.[xxxv] This would also explain apparent “reinfections” detected in many recovered patients who test positive again for viral RNA. These have been dismissed as testing discrepancies or false negatives resulting from “dead” virus. However, we believe it’s more likely these patients are simply presenting a persistent but low grade viral infection.[xxxvi] Perhaps none is more telling than the case of US sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.[xxxvii] Sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt presented an opportunity to observe a closed cohort of young, healthy patients. What is notable about this group is that some recovered sailors began testing positive again. These sailors had spent weeks in isolation and had been cleared after testing negative again. Reinfection seems unlikely among this group, thus suggesting many “recovered” sailors likely continue(d) to exhibit a persistent, mostly sub-clinical infection.[xxxviii],[xxxix] Neither reinfection nor evidence for persistent infection support immune memory formation and/or adaptive immune responses requisite for a vaccine approach to be effective in clearing or preventing infection. Perhaps most damning to the concept of a vaccine-mediated adaptive response is the observation that current endemic coronaviruses don’t lead to long-term immunity, and thus far, evidence suggests that COVID-19 won’t either.[xl],[xli],[xlii],[xliii] Of course, the absence of evidence for COVID-19 immunity isn’t a conclusive demonstration of its absence. However, we note that, thus far, evidence of the latter continues accumulating.

Innate Immunity, Chronic Inflammation, and COVID-19 Complications

Takeaways:

COVID-19 complications are primarily due to hyper-inflammatory innate immune responses associated with underlying, often age-associated chronic inflammatory conditions.

Interpreting COVID-19 complications through the lens of “inflammaging” and innate immunity explains why children and women are less susceptible to COVID-19 complications and death, and why advanced age and male sex are the most significant risk factors.

Age-associated hyper-inflammatory innate and maladaptive immune responses complicate the utility and efficacy of vaccines and antibody-based treatments.

Adaptive immunity does not appear to play a critical role in clearing COVID-19 infection or mitigating disease progression.

Risk from viral infection typically follows a U-shaped curve with the youngest and the oldest representing the most at-risk groups across the age spectrum. Although these age groups present similar risk profiles against many viral pathogens, they do so for notably different reasons. In children, their risk of infection is typically due to their still-developing adaptive immune system. For children, continual exposure to environmental pathogens plays a key role in developing and shaping their adaptive immune system. For the elderly, the risk of infection is instead typically due to a waning immune system, also known as immunosenescence (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Age Associated Changes in the Immune System

Figure adopted from: Sato, Y., Yanagita, M. Immunology of the ageing kidney. Nat Rev Nephrol 15, 625–640 (2019).

This is also why the elderly typically derive less protection from vaccines. COVID-19 is different, however, in that younger age groups are least at risk from COVID-19-related death or complications, but not infection.[xliv], [xlv] This important difference strongly suggests that the body’s fight against COVID-19 appears to be won or lost by the state and health of our innate immune system. This would further explain why advanced age, male sex, and underlying co-morbidities associated with chronic, low-grade inflammation are the most significant risk factors for COVID-19 disease severity and death.[xlvi] In other words, the risks associated with COVID-19 are not stemming from weak or waning adaptive immune responses, but from aberrant, hyper-inflammatory innate immune responses. This also explains why women are also less susceptible to COVID-19 related mortality. The human immune system displays a profound gender dimorphism that helps explain notable sex differences in inflammatory diseases, autoimmunity, infections, and cancer (see Figure 2).

Figure from: Klein, S., Flanagan, K. Sex differences in immune responses. Nat Rev Immunol 16, 626–638 (2016). Sex differences in immune responses

For example, estrogen has potent anti-inflammatory properties, while the male immune system typically skews towards more inflammatory reactions. Age reprograms the immune system to a more inflammatory state in both sexes, but this is worse in men given the male immune system’s inflammatory predisposition.[xlvii] Recent clinical observations revealed that male patients had higher plasma levels of innate immune cytokines and chemokines including IL-8, IL-18, and CCL5, along with higher induction of inflammatory phenotypes typically associated with chronic inflammation.[xlviii] The same group also found that a poor T cell response negatively correlated with patient age and was predictive of worse disease outcome in male (but not female) patients. Conversely, higher innate immune cytokines in female patients was associated with a worse progression.[xlix] These observations strongly suggests that adaptive immune responses have minimal influence or effect on the course and severity of disease progression. For example, the T cell exhaustion typically seen in COVID-19 patients is strongly associated with chronic inflammation, while also suggesting that adaptive immune response are incapable of resolving the infection and likely contributing to excessive inflammation.[l] This casts further doubt on the utility or efficacy of vaccines and neutralizing antibodies. How effective and inflammatory our innate immune response is to COVID-19 is likely what most determines disease outcomes. This also provides a reasonable explanation for why asymptomatic or mild cases are typically younger, and also more typically female.[li] In summary, mounting evidence strongly suggests that COVID-19 infection is of a low-grade, inflammatory nature that primarily engages with and is cleared by intracellular innate immune responses. Complications arise when innate immunity is predisposed to excessive inflammation as a result of age or chronic inflammatory diseases. Furthermore, while COVID-19 is considered a respiratory virus, it’s become abundantly clear that this is a multi-organ virus.[lii] It’s thus highly likely that the extent of viral load and spread within the body also plays a critical role in the pathophysiology of COVID-19. The low-grade, but chronic inflammatory pathophysiology of COVID-19 combined with its ability to infect and inflame multiple tissues could rapidly escalate infection and inflammation to the point of substantial, systemic damage.[liii] This type of chronic, systemic inflammation would best explain the range of complications seen in COVID-19 that include pulmonary thrombosis, extensive blood clotting, stroke, and multi-organ damage or failure.[liv],[lv],[lvi],[lvii]

Vaccines, Anti-Virals, and Gilead’s Market Opportunity

Takeaways:

Anti-virals that specifically inhibit viral replication mechanisms will be most effective against COVID-19.

The presence and generation of neutralizing antibodies is necessary but insufficient to prove effective immunity. Furthermore, immunity created by viral antigens from vaccines may still fail to provide effective protection given COVID-19’s ability to evade innate and adaptive immune responses.

It’s possible that vaccines and antibody treatments may help temper symptoms but seem unlikely to help mitigate spread or provide long-term immunity.

The complex immunogenicity of COVID-19 and its potential for persistent infection and long-term complications suggests antivirals such as Gilead’s Remdesivir should be prescribed to all confirmed COVID-19 patients, including patients who have been discharged from hospitals stays but may still be experiencing mild symptoms.

Gilead’s Remdesivir has a much larger market opportunity and clinical need than is currently appreciated. We estimate Gilead has a multi-year, multi-billion dollar opportunity with Remdesivir and future iterations.

The poorly immunogenic yet highly contagious nature of the novel COVID-19 virus makes it a uniquely complex foe. The drastic measures implemented by governments around the world were necessary to reduce the loss of life, avoid the collapse of healthcare systems, and ultimately buy humanity time to understand this virus and develop the appropriate medical and pharmaceutical interventions. Although vaccines were an obvious choice and hope for mounting a successful defense against COVID-19, it is becoming increasingly clear that adaptive immune-based strategies such as vaccines are unlikely to prove effective against COVID-19. Furthermore, it has become patently clear that initial strategies to reduce COVID-19-related mortality must now expand to include reducing COVID-19 related long-term complications.

We believe that antivirals are the best, and most practical way to tackle COVID-19. Based on current clinical and experimental evidence, antivirals that specifically aim to hamper viral replication (as opposed to viral entry into cells) will be most effective. To date, only Gilead’s antiviral drug, Remdesivir, has proven effective at shortening recovery times in COVID-19 patients in a randomized controlled trial.[lviii] Another open-label study evaluating 5-day and 10-day courses of Remdesivir plus standard of care versus standard of care alone demonstrated that patients in the 5-day Remdesivir treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement at Day 11 compared with those under standard of care.[lix] The 10-day treatment group versus standard of care were favorable but did not reach statistical significance. Antivirals designed to inhibit viral replication work, but will be less effective in patients with advanced disease given disease progression has more to do with underlying conditions and complications not relating to the virus itself. Aggressive screening should be used to support early administration of antivirals in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic patients.

We want to further argue that, given the complex immunogenicity of COVID-19 and its potential for long-term complications, antivirals such as Remdesivir should be administered to all confirmed COVID-19 patients, including recovered patients (if quantities permit) given COVID-19’s apparent potential to linger at sub-clinical levels. At the time of this writing, we are only 7 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and have close to 8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases (with millions more undoubtedly unaccounted for). Billions more will get infected, and possibly re-infected, in the coming years as COVID-19 becomes endemic. This suggests that Gilead’s Remdesevir has an exponentially larger market opportunity and clinical need than is currently appreciated or reflected in its stock price. By most estimates, Gilead is expected to price Remdesivir at around $4,000. If our thesis that every COVID-19 patient should be given antivirals is correct, and we believe it is based on our extensive review of the science, then even at a far more modest price tag of $100, Remdesivir would have a market opportunity unlike any that biopharma has ever seen. Of course, new entrants are to be expected and welcomed into this space. Merck (NYSE:MRK), for example, seems like a good contender for delivering the next approved antiviral. Nevertheless, Gilead’s history and expertise in infectious diseases, and especially those that have proven difficult to vaccinate against, suggests they are strong candidates to dominate this market. From a manufacturing perspective, antivirals should also be significantly easier to produce in both scale and numbers. Because vaccines aim to prevent or at least temper infection, they would need to be administered to a majority of the world’s population. To meet the needs of just 50% of world’s population poses significant manufacturing and logistical challenges. Vaccines also require having the appropriate sites and healthcare training in place to administer them. Because antivirals would only need to be administered to confirmed COVID-19 cases, a significantly smaller number of treatments would need to be manufactured and delivered in order to meet global demand. Ideally, these could be taken orally as opposed to intravenously, likewise simplifying the administration of antivirals compared to vaccines. Gilead’s Remdesivir does currently face the problem of having to be administered intravenously, although they are working on an aerosolized version for intranasal delivery. Gilead’s biggest challenge at the moment will thus be meeting global demand, and that’s an arguably good problem to have.

We are currently long on Gilead, Merck, and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), and short on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN). We believe that Moderna’s approach to vaccine development, while elegant in principle, faces significant challenges regarding COVID-19. Moderna’s vaccine works by delivering a genetic payload into our cells that instructs them to produce a set of specific COVID-19 viral proteins. This allows our body’s cells to create specific viral antigens that serves to train our adaptive immunity. Recent early Phase I studies have shown that Moderna’s vaccine appears tolerable, and that it does prompt the immune system to generate neutralizing antibodies.[lx] While promising, it is important to note that the presence and generation of neutralizing antibodies is necessary but insufficient to prove effective immunity. For example, antibody tests are commonly used to screen for Hepatitis C (HCV) infection even though neutralizing antibodies doesn’t promote viral clearance or provide long-term protection.[lxi],[lxii] This is why HCV patients with anti-HCV antibodies can still carry a subclinical HCV infection for decades, or why recovered HCV patients can get reinfected. It is worth noting that although no vaccines exist for HCV, it is +95% curable today thanks to antivirals produced by Gilead.

Regarding COVID-19, accumulating evidence further suggests that long-term immunity fails to form or wanes quickly in recovered patients.[lxiii],[lxiv],[lxv],[lxvi] Equally troubling for vaccine strategies is that the COVID-19 virus appears capable of circumventing immune detection on several fronts as explained above. As such, our primary concern with adaptive immune-based approaches is that adaptive immunity does not appear to play a critical role in clearing a COVID-19 infection or providing long-term protection to it. However, it is possible and even likely to anticipate positive Phase II results for Moderna’s vaccines on safety alone. Nevertheless, we feel strongly that vaccines in general will not help to reduce COVID-19 spread or deliver meaningful clinical protection. Although both Moderna and Regeneron are promising companies, our thesis to short them is based on the exorbitant, billion-dollar market cap increases witnessed by both based on COVID-19 initiatives that are unlikely to deliver. On the other hand, we believe Gilead’s current market value has yet to reflect the tremendous market opportunity with a growing clinical need for antiviral therapies against COVID-19.

Additional Thoughts:

Current economic and political pressures are reason to suspect or fear that federal health agencies may move to approve underwhelming or unproven vaccines. Our belief and hope is that federal agencies will not succumb to political or economic pressures given its potential to inflict serious and longstanding damage to public perception of science and vaccines. Furthermore, because we’re dealing with a global pandemic, all vaccine approvals will be undoubtedly scrutinized by governments and scientific communities from around the world. We believe the global spotlight will help enforce accuracy in the reporting of results and transparency to approval processes.

COVID-19 will be a manageable virus. Nations around the world will best serve their populations by facilitating or establishing widely available, routine testing capabilities along with easy, affordable access to antivirals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: • We are long on GILD, MRK, and AZN.

• We are short on MRNA and REGN

• The opinions held within this article should not be taken as medical advice.