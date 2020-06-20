REITs | Editors' Picks

REITs Hit By 'Second Wave' Of Dividend Cuts

|
Includes: ACRE, AHT, AHT.PD, AHT.PF, AHT.PG, AHT.PH, AHT.PI, AWP, BHR, BHR.PB, BHR.PD, CHMI, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, CLDT, CXW, EQIX, FCPT, FREL, HD, HT, HT.PC, HT.PD, HT.PE, ICF, IGR, INN, INN.PD, INN.PE, ITB, IYR, JRS, KBWY, KRG, LEN, LEN.B, LOW, MAC, MFA, MFA.PB, MFA.PC, MFO, MORT, NHI, NLY, NRO, NURE, PFFR, PMT, PMT.PA, PMT.PB, REM, RFI, RIF, RNP, ROOF, RQI, RWR, SCHH, SKT, SNR, SRET, SRVR, STOR, TWO, TWO.PA, TWO.PB, TWO.PC, TWO.PD, TWO.PE, USRT, VNQ, VTR, WRI, XHB, XHR, XLK, XLRE, XLU, XLV
by: Hoya Capital Real Estate
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

The "reopening rally" resumed for U.S. equity markets this week as concerns of a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic were offset by further evidence of an emerging economic rebound.

Investors remain hesitant to wager against the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and unprecedented levels of monetary support with renewed hints of a forthcoming round of additional stimulus.

The reopening rally has shown signs of fading for several equity sectors, however, including several "non-essential" segments of the commercial real estate market as equity REITs dipped 2.1%.

A "second wave" of dividend cuts and suspensions hit the REIT sector during second-quarter dividend declaration season. Three more REITs cut their dividend this week, pushing the total to 57 equity REITs.

Residential real estate - along with other "essential" sectors - remains largely immune from the weakness. Mounting signs of a V-shaped recovery in the critical housing market has underlaid the broader equity rally.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

The "reopening rally" resumed for U.S. equity markets this week as concerns of a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic were offset by further evidence of an emerging economic rebound, particularly