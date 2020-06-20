REITs Hit By 'Second Wave' Of Dividend Cuts

The "reopening rally" resumed for U.S. equity markets this week as concerns of a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic were offset by further evidence of an emerging economic rebound.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

The "reopening rally" resumed for U.S. equity markets this week as concerns of a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic were offset by further evidence of an emerging economic rebound, particularly in the critical U.S. housing sector. The major indexes finished higher for the fourth week out of the past five, rebounding from sharp declines last week as investors remain hesitant to wager against the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and unprecedented levels of monetary support with renewed hints of a new round of fiscal stimulus on the way that could push the size of the coronavirus stimulus package towards $5 billion, nearly twice as large as the estimated aggregate lost economic output since the start of the pandemic.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

After snapping a three-week winning streak with nearly 5% declines last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) climbed by 1.5% on the week and closed just shy of 40% above its lows in late March. Signs of relief in tensions between the U.S. and China helped to lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ) higher by 3.5% with gains on all five trading days this week. The reopening rally has shown signs of fading for several equity sectors, however, including several "non-essential" segments of the commercial real estate market on a week that saw a "second wave" of dividend cuts from equity REITs. The broad-based Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) finished lower by 2.1% with sharp declines from retail and hotel REITs while Mortgage REITs (REM) retreated by 2.6%.

Stronger-than-expected economic data this week - highlighted by a record rebound in retail sales and homebuilder sentiment - accelerated the gains as economists and investors continue to be caught off-guard by the pace of the rebound, reflected in record-high readings on the Citi Economic Surprise Index. Another week of strong housing data, which we'll analyze below, pushed the Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of gains on strength from the home improvement and homebuilding sector. Continuing Claims data, however, did remain stubbornly high at 20.5 million which did little to quiet the skepticism of last month's nonfarm record payrolls report. Eight of the eleven GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week, led by the Healthcare (XLV) and Technology (XLK) sectors while Utilities (XLU) lagged.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Housing Continues to Lead Economic Rebound

Helping to power the "reopening rally" over the last two months has been data showing a dramatic rebound in housing market activity, perhaps the most critical sector of the U.S. economy. As we discussed in Homebuilders: Clear Signs Of V-Shaped Recovery, high-frequency housing data has foretold the emerging consumer-led rebound since late April and we saw more strong housing data over the last week. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week that mortgage applications to purchase a home rose for the 9th straight week to 11-year highs and are now 21% higher from the same week last year compared to the 35% decline in early April which followed strong earnings results on Monday from homebuilder Lennar (LEN), which expects housing to be a "significant driver of the economic rebound."

Perhaps the sharpest "V" of all has been seen in homebuilder sentiment itself. Following a record plunge in April back to the lowest levels since 2011, homebuilder sentiment jumped by the most on record in June, as the NAHB's Housing Market Index climbed back into "expansion territory" with a reading of 58. All three major subcomponents jumped by at least 20 points driven by a robust recovery in the South and West regions. Current Sales and Future Sales both jumped back above 60 while Buyer Traffic rebounded to 43 despite ongoing restrictions on home showings still in place in some areas. Meanwhile, Redfin (RDFN) reported that homebuying during the first week of June was 25% higher than it was before the pandemic.

While the sharp rebound has caught many by surprise, we've emphasized that several substantial tailwinds have helped to counteract the clear and present pandemic-related headwind of surging unemployment. Helping to stabilize the U.S. economy - and laying the seeds to the rebound in housing market activity - has been the unprecedented level of fiscal stimulus sent directly to millions of households through the combination of direct checks and unemployment benefits that grant many Americans more total monthly income than their prior salaries, confirmed by the record-surge in personal incomes in April. Combined with the unprecedented levels of monetary support that has pushed mortgage rates to historic lows, the economic environment has been far more favorable to the housing sector than many investors understood.

We also saw Housing Starts and Building Permits data this week, which showed that construction activity remained depressed in May as many regions remained under partial lockdowns, but permitting activity showed a strong rebound. Housing starts rose 4.3% in May from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 while building permits jumped 14.4% to a rate of 1.220 million units in May. The U.S. housing industry was red-hot before the onset of the coronavirus crisis with Housing Starts, Building Permits, and New Home Sales all eclipsing post-cycle highs in early 2020 and evidence is mounting that the housing industry could indeed be a source of strength to lead the post-pandemic economic rebound.

On a related note, retail sales surged 17.7% in May from the prior month, the highest month-over-month increase on record. Despite the monthly rebound, sales remained lower by 6.1% from a year earlier, an improvement from the 19.9% year-over-year decline last month. The rebound was driven by the "non-essential" retail sectors most affected by the economic shutdowns, underscored by a 188% surge in clothing sales and a nearly 90% jump in sporting goods and furniture sales. The building materials category, which includes Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), has been a notable positive standout during the pandemic, reflecting the continued resilience of the housing sector and the fact that households have exhibited a propensity to prioritize investments in home improvement amid the "work-from-home" era.

Commercial Equity REITs

As we projected last week, it's dividend declaration season in the commercial REIT sector and we did indeed see a "second wave" of dividend cuts and suspensions. Healthcare REIT Ventas (VTR) announced a reduction in its dividend from $0.79 to $0.45 per share. Kite Realty (KRG), announced a cut from $0.32 to $0.05 per share despite reporting rent collection metrics towards the top-end of the shopping center REIT sector. Perhaps most surprising was prison REIT CoreCivic (CXW), which slashed its dividend while it "evaluates corporate structure and capital allocation" and determines "how best to use its substantial free cash flow" suggesting that its days as a publicly traded equity REIT may be numbered. We have now tracked 57 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 equity REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividends.

We also saw another slate of rent collection updates from several REITs including Tanger Outlet Centers (SKT), National Health Investors (NHI), Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), Four Corners (FCPT), New Senior (SNR), and Store Capital (STOR). While the sector continues to be whipped around by broader market trends, below the surface these updates have generally been quite positive with most REITs reporting similar or stronger collection rates in May as in April while bigger-picture commentary has generally been quite optimistic, underscored by commentary from mall REIT Macerich (MAC), which reported that all of its malls are now open and "traffic numbers approaching near-normal levels." "Essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology REITs, along with self-storage and office REITs, all reported collection of more than 90% of rents in April and May.

The "non-essential" property sectors, however, were among the biggest losers this week on concerns of the dreaded "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, fears that were amplified after Apple (AAPL) announced that several of its stores in regional "hot zones" will temporarily close. Hotel REITs were among the hardest hit this week despite occupancy data from STR showing a rise to 41.7%, up from a record-low of around 20% in early April. Hotel REITs Chatham (CLDT), Braemar (BHR), Xenia (XHR), Summit (INN), and Hersha (HT) were all down 15% or more on the week.

This week, we published Net Lease REITs: Social Distancing Hits Key Tenants. Net Lease REITs had previously defied the "retail apocalypse" headwinds over the past half-decade by investing in experienced-based retail categories but these "un-Amazonable" categories including restaurants, fitness centers, and movie theaters have become liabilities amid the "social distancing" era. Rent collection has improved modestly from a low of 75% in April towards 80-90% in June as regions continue to lift "stay-at-home" orders, but a dreaded "second wave" remains a looming threat.

Mortgage REITs & REIT Preferreds

While equity REITs are still in dividend-cutting mode, we saw a blend of both dividend cuts and dividend increases in the mortgage REIT sector this week. Two Harbors (TWO) was among the leaders this week after it boosted its Q2 dividend from $0.05 to $0.14. After the close on Friday, PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) announced a 60% increase in its dividend while boosting earnings guidance as well for full-year 2020. Cherry Hill (CHMI) finished off by 2% this week after announcing a 33% reduction in its Q2 dividend while Ares Commercial (ACRE) announced a 13% cut in its dividend this week. MFA Financial (MFA) finished lower by 3% after finally announcing Q1 earnings results, confirming the sharp 38% decline in book value that it had forecast in prior interim updates, but also noted considerable improvement in market conditions over recent months. Residential mREITs ended lower by 3.2% on the week while commercial mREITs eked out a gain of 0.9%.

Signs of continued stabilization in the mortgage markets have been the driving force behind the nearly 100% rebound in mortgage REIT shares from their lows in early April. The number of Americans in active forbearance on their mortgages dropped for the third straight week according to data from Black Knight. Overall, the number of active forbearance plans is now 4.6 million, down 57,000 from last week and 158,000 from the peak the week of May 22. Encouragingly, the total number of homeowners seeking forbearance appears to have topped-out well below 5 million, which represents 8.7% of all active mortgages, which would be well below the expectations of some pundits who projected up to 25% of homeowners to enter forbearance on their mortgage.

Last month, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.5% despite a sharp decline from the preferred suite from Ashford Hospitality REIT (AHT), which plunged after the firm announced that it will suspend its dividends for its preferred stock for Q2, as the hotel REIT conserves cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.0% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, equity REITs are now lower by roughly 17.8% and Mortgage REITs are off by 44.3% compared with the 4.1% decline on the S&P 500 and 9.2% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap, although this underperformance gap has closed significantly in recent weeks. Data centers and cell tower REIT are the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year while industrial and housing REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.70%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 122 basis points since the start of the year and is 255 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be another busy week of economic data in the week ahead, highlighted by Existing Home Sales on Monday, New Home Sales on Tuesday, and Personal Income and Spending data on Friday. We'll also get the second revision of Q1 GDP data on Wednesday, which is expected to confirm a 5.0% decline in national output in the first quarter. Second-quarter GDP, when it's released next month, is expected to show a roughly 30% annualized decline - amounting to roughly $1.5 trillion in lost output. Economists are expecting a similarly-sized rebound in the third quarter, however, assuming that the country doesn't undertake a second round of devastating economic lockdowns. Continuing jobless claims data, released on Thursday, will also continue to be a focus for signs that Americans are returning to work.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding and REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.