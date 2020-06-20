Going forward, distribution suitability and NAV performance will be very sensitive to the nature of the economic rebound.

Author's note: This article was initially released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 31, 2020, with certain numbers updated for public release.

This month, I'd like to revisit the KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO), the top-ranked DxYxZ fund from last's month Chemist's "High-High-Low" Closed-End Fund Report. As of June 19, KIO closed with a discount of -9.49%, a one-year z-score of -1.1 and a yield of 11.91% that was 95% covered. The fund uses 33% leverage (as of 3/31) and charges a baseline expense ratio of 2.04%.

Portfolio

Both CEFConnect and CEFdata have KIO classified as a high-yield bond fund. However, KIO is a "dynamic" credit fund that can allocate between different fixed income sectors:

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non- U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to seek to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

In fact, KIO currently has more allocated to senior loans than high-yield bonds. Hence it should behave more like a senior loan fund rather than a high-yield fund.

(Source: KIO Factsheet)

Valuation

KKR's position as the top ranked DxYxZ fund in the "high-high-yield" report is due to its high yield, wide discount, low z-score, as well having >90% coverage. In terms of valuation, the current discount of -9.49% is quite attractive relative to its one-, three- and five-year average discounts of -4.69%, -6.29%, and -8.01% respectively.

(Source: CEFConnect)

As an aside, what was KIO doing trading near par just a few short months ago? I've had members ask me about KIO, and my response was that it was overvalued compared to other "dynamic" credit funds, such as the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) and Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities (NYSE:VTA).

It turns out that the suggestion to rotate to ARDC and VTA was proven to be quite correct. Since February 7, although all three funds have suffered share price declines, KIO has performed the worst, underperforming ARDC and VTA by around -3%. It's not a huge differential, as the discounts for the other two funds have widened as well, but KIO's discount widened by the most during the pandemic. This is also despite the fact that ARDC's NAV actually performed worse than KIO, due to ARDC's CLO exposure. This is why I always stress about valuation: you get a larger margin of safety when buying funds at a discount.

Distribution

Is KIO's discount deserved? One attraction for KIO is that it has never reduced its distribution since inception in 2013, whereas ARDC and VTA have both had cuts in their histories.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The earnings numbers for KIO have also been relatively steady, and the changes in NII are not too substantial over the last five years.

(Source: KIO Annual Report)

However, looking at the earnings numbers when the 4/31 Semi-Annual Report comes out will be critical, as this would cover the period after the crisis started. This report should be due later this month (last year's was posted on June 24) and investors who hold KIO should be on the lookout for it. If the earnings do not show too great a decline, this would bode well for the distribution safety going forward. Yet, it should be noted that last year, the distribution was only 95% covered from NII. Given the declining NAV, the managers may reduce to trim the distribution anyway, like ARDC did despite having >100% coverage.

Performance

Performance-wise, KIO's recent performance has not been stellar. Over the past one year, KIO's NAV return of -20.86% ranks 60 out of 66 high-yield and senior loan funds. ARDC and VTA have similar returns to KIO, but because they have some CLO exposure, we can understand their weaker performance. However, KIO does not have any CLO exposure. The reason it underperformed the peer group is because its credit profile is incredibly junky, with over 40% of the fund rated CCC.

(Source: KIO Factsheet)

We can see that while BB and B credits have recovered substantially from the market crash in March, CCC and below securities are still lagging far behind. This would account for the weak NAV performance of KIO versus the peer group. On the positive side, the fund's five-year NAV performance is strong, ranking 17th out of 52 funds.

Data by YCharts

One other negative is that KIO's baseline expense ratio of 2.04% is relatively high, ranking 16th out of the 66 funds in the data set.

Going forward, what should an investor expect? I believe it will strongly come down to how quickly corporate environment recovers. Remember, KIO has 41% in CCCs and another 49% in Bs, making its credit profile highly junky vs. the peer group (not counting the funds with CLO exposure which are even riskier). If the economy stages a V-shaped rebound and widespread defaults are avoided, then the mark-to-market losses in KIO's portfolio could very well be erased and investors could see continued distributions as well as capital appreciation as a result. On the other hand, if the economic conditions worsen, then the weaker credits in KIO's portfolio could default, thus creating losses for the fund.

Summary

Overall, the 12.95% yield and -10.75% discount of KIO are undoubtedly attractive. At the same time, members should be aware of the fact that although KIO does not own CLOs, it still has higher risk compared to other funds in the high-yield/senior loan peer group due to its very low-quality credit profile. Hence, both the sustainability of the yield and future NAV performance will be very sensitive to the nature of the economic rebound going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.