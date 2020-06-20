In the near-term, the outlook for Axiata Group is challenging, as evidenced by the fact that the company has chosen to withdraw its FY2020 guidance.

Axiata Group is looking at potential acquisitions in Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, as it believes that industry consolidation will be positive for the company and the industry.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating for Malaysia-listed regional telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK].

This is an update of my prior article on Axiata Group published on March 6, 2020. Axiata Group's share price has declined by -14% from RM4.04 as of March 4, 2020 to RM3.47 as of June 18, 2020 since my last update. Axiata Group trades at consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 5.3 times, 18.0 times and 34.7 times, respectively. Axiata Group is valued by the market at a discount to its Malaysia-listed telecommunications peers based on forward EV/EBITDA, which is justified by its relatively higher revenue contribution from prepaid subscribers and voice revenue as detailed in a subsequent section of this article. The stock offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 2.7%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.6%. Notably, Axiata Group is not as attractive as a dividend yield play, compared with its Malaysia-listed telecommunications peers which offer relatively higher dividend yields.

In the near-term, the outlook for Axiata Group is challenging, as evidenced by the fact that the company has chosen to withdraw its FY2020 guidance. Considering the company's significant mix of price-sensitive prepaid subscribers and voice revenue, Axiata Group's FY2020 earnings could potentially fall short of market expectations, if the economic fallout as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is more severe than expected, and a larger number of people become unemployed.

In the medium term, Axiata Group is looking at potential acquisitions in Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, as it believes that industry consolidation will be positive for the company and the telecommunications industry in the market that it operates in. Such M&A activities could be value-accretive for Axiata Group's shareholders, if the deal terms are right and post-deal integration is executed well.

Considering the near-term headwinds, and the potential gains from industry consolidation in the medium term, I think a Neutral rating for Axiata Group is justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Axiata Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker AXXTF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker AXIATA:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5.5 million and market capitalization is above $7.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Axiata Group shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

All Eyes On Industry Consolidation In Indonesia

On May 23, 2020, Reuters published an article titled "Malaysia's Axiata in talks to buy smaller Indonesia telecom rival" based on an exclusive interview with Axiata Group's CEO. Jamaludin Ibrahim, Axiata Group's CEO, told Reuters that the company is in discussions with a number of Indonesian telecommunications companies on potential acquisitions or mergers. Axiata Group sees industry consolidation in Indonesia as a means to "cut costs and competition" as "COVID-19 hammers businesses."

Indonesia's PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] is a 66.4%-owned subsidiary of Axiata Group, and it is the second largest player in the Indonesian telecommunications market after market leader Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ]. XL Axiata has earlier been rumored to be interested in doing an M&A deal with Indonesian mobile operator PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia last year. There was also speculation involving a merger between PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] and PT Smartfren Telecom in 2019.

A key motivation for Axiata Group looking at potential M&A in the Indonesian telecommunications industry is the consolidation of the respective players' spectrum holdings to derive cost synergies from scale economies. According to a May 28, 2020 sell-side research report published by Danareksa Securities, Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology "strongly supports market consolidation under certain conditions" and "spectrum needs of the resulting merged telco (telecommunications operator) will be determined in view of "the business plan with respect to the network to be built and expected subscribers." This suggests that regulatory hurdles associated with industry consolidation activities in the Indonesian telecommunications market can be overcome, with the blessing of the regulatory authorities.

Moving away from Indonesia, Axiata Group is a regional telecommunications company with controlling stakes in multiple Asian telecommunications companies in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Nepal, and Bangladesh. In the interview with Reuters in May 2020, Axiata Group's CEO Jamaludin Ibrahim emphasized that "COVID-19 makes it more a necessity to consolidate, even more than before" and the company is "looking for deals in Malaysia and Sri Lanka too."

Earlier, Axiata Group announced in May 2019 that it was in discussions with Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) on a potential merger of both companies' telecommunications and infrastructure assets in Asia. Mergers talks were subsequently terminated in September 2019.

In the May 2020 interview with Reuters, Axiata Group's CEO updated that the company does not rule out further discussions with Telenor with respect to M&A opportunities in the future, but there is nothing on the cards at the moment. Nevertheless, this is a strong signal that Axiata Group is a firm believer in the positives associated with industry consolidation, and the company is keen to pursue any such opportunities.

Notably, Axiata Group highlighted at the company's 1Q 2020 earnings call on May 21, 2020 that the company's focus in FY2020 is to "build a good strong balance sheet and capitalize on the opportunities (in the) new normal, which hopefully should come in some period of time." Axiata Group plans to strengthen the company's balance sheet by targeting an additional RM0.9 billion in cost savings and deferring 15% of its planned capital expenditures this year.

On the flip side, industry consolidation and M&A activities are only value-accretive for Axiata Group's shareholders, if the deal terms are right (e.g. acquisition price) and post-deal integration is executed well.

In summary, Axiata Group could create significant value for its shareholders in the medium term, if the company can be a successful consolidator in the Asian telecommunication markets without overpaying for acquisition targets in future deals.

2020 Guidance Withdrawn

On May 21, 2020, Axiata Group announced its 1Q 2020 financial results, and the company withdrew its FY2020 guidance. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Axiata Group had earlier guided for revenue (excluding device sales) and EBITDA growth of +3.5%-4.5% and +4.0%-5.5%, respectively in FY2020. Market consensus currently expects Axiata Group's top line to grow by a marginal +0.5% YoY in FY2020, and the company's EBITDA to decrease by -0.9% YoY this year.

At the company's 1Q 2020 earnings call on May 21, 2020, Axiata Group acknowledged that a "fair bit of our revenue is prepaid customers, voice revenue and so on." The company added that if unemployment in the markets that it operates in turns to be higher than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, Axiata Group could be negatively impacted due to its significant mix of price-sensitive prepaid subscribers.

Specifically, Axiata Group's telecommunications businesses in Bangladesh (Robi), Nepal (Ncell) and Sri Lanka (Dialog Axiata) derive a relatively higher proportion of their sales from prepaid subscribers and voice revenue, which are more vulnerable in a weak economic environment. As opposed to relatively stable recurring revenue from postpaid subscriptions, prepaid top-ups are likely to decline if the economy is weak and people lose their jobs.

The key downside risk for Axiata Group is lower-than-expected earnings going forward, if the company's revenue growth falls short of expectations given economic weakness, and it is not able to deliver on its cost savings target (an additional RM0.9 billion as highlighted above). This could in turn lead to lower dividends for Axiata Group in FY2020, and result in investors potentially favoring other higher-yielding Malaysia-listed telecommunications companies over Axiata Group.

Valuation And Dividends

Axiata Group trades at 6.6 times trailing 12 months' EV/EBITDA and 5.3 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM3.47 as of June 18, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 7.2 times and 7.4 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 18.0 times and 34.7 times, respectively.

Axiata Group offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 2.7%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.6%. Market consensus expects Axiata Group's dividends per share to decline by -5% YoY from RM0.095 in FY2019 to RM0.090 in FY2020.

Axiata Group trades at a discount to its Malaysia-listed telecommunications peers based on forward EV/EBITDA, which is justified by its relatively higher revenue contribution from prepaid subscribers and voice revenue as highlighted above. More importantly, Axiata Group's forward dividend yield is the lowest among Malaysia-listed telecommunications companies, making it a less attractive yield play compared with its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Axiata Group

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] 6.2 13.9 17.6 2.8% Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK] 12.0 19.0 26.9 4.0% Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] 13.6 21.0 32.4 3.3%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Axiata Group are future acquisitions which are not value-accretive for its shareholders, and weaker-than-expected revenue contribution for the company's price-sensitive prepaid segment due to economic weakness brought about by COVID-19.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Axiata Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.