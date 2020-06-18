Conference Board Leading Economic Index Sees Partial Recovery In May

the LEI has historically dropped below its six-month moving average anywhere between 2 and 15 months before a recession.

The latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index for May was up 2.8% from the April final figure of 97.1.

By Jill Mislinski

The latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for May was up 2.8% from the April final figure of 97.1.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. declined 0.3 percent in June to 111.5 (2016 = 100), following no change in May, and a 0.1 percent increase in April. "The US LEI fell in June, the first decline since last December, primarily driven by weaknesses in new orders for manufacturing, housing permits, and unemployment insurance claims," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "For the first time since late 2007, the yield spread made a small negative contribution. As the US economy enters its eleventh year of expansion, the longest in US history, the LEI suggests growth is likely to remain slow in the second half of the year." The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased 0.1 percent in June to 105.9 (2016 = 100), following a 0.2 percent increase in May, and no change in April.

Here is a log-scale chart of the LEI series with documented recessions as identified by the NBER. The use of a log scale gives us a better sense of the relative sizes of peaks and troughs than a more conventional linear scale.

For additional perspective on this indicator, see the latest press release, which includes this overview:

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020…The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased 2.8 percent in May to 99.8 (2016 = 100), following a 6.1 percent decline in April, and a 7.5 percent decline in March. "In May, the US LEI showed a partial recovery from its sharp decline over the previous three months, as economic activity began to pick up again," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "The relative improvement in unemployment insurance claims is responsible for about two-thirds of the gain in the index. The improvements in labor markets, housing permits, and stock prices also buoyed the LEI, but new orders in manufacturing, consumers' outlook on the economy, and the Leading Credit Index™ still point to weak economic conditions. The breadth and depth of the decline in the LEI between February and April suggest the economy at large will remain in recession territory in the near term."

For a better understanding of the relationship between the LEI and recessions, the next chart shows the percentage-off the previous peak for the index and the number of months between the previous peak and official recessions.

LEI and Its Six-Month Smoothed Rate of Change

Based on suggestions from Neile Wolfe of Wells Fargo Advisors and Dwaine Van Vuuren of RecessionAlert, we can tighten the recession lead times for this indicator by plotting a smoothed six-month rate of change to further enhance our use of the Conference Board's LEI as a gauge of recession risk.

As we can see, the LEI has historically dropped below its six-month moving average anywhere between 2 and 15 months before a recession. The latest reading of this smoothed rate-of-change suggests no near-term recession risk. Here is a twelve-month smoothed out version, which further eliminates the whipsaws:

The Conference Board also includes its Coincident Economic Index (CEI) in each release. It measures current economic activity and is made up of four components: non-agricultural payroll, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing and trade sales, and industrial production. Based on observations, when the LEI begins to decline, the CEI is still rising. Here's a chart including both the CEI and LEI.

Here is a chart of the LEI/CEI ratio, which is also a leading indicator of recessions.

