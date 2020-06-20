Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Fed does it again

The central bank on Monday said it would begin buying individual corporate bonds, on top of the ETFs it's already snapping up, expanding its operations into the secondary market. Details were also given on how it plans to implement its buying strategy - a diversified market index of U.S. corporate bonds specifically created for the facility. It marks the latest step by the Fed to reassure investors that it will continue to support financial markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Big drop, big bounce

"In sporting terms, the 2020 oil market is now close to the half time mark," the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report. Demand is expected to drop by 8.1M barrels per day in 2020 - slightly less than forecast in May - before rebounding by a record 5.7M bpd in 2021. "So far, initiatives in the form of the OPEC+ agreement and the meeting of G20 energy ministers have made a major contribution to restoring stability to the market. However, we should not underestimate the enormous uncertainties."

COVID-19 treatments

The FDA rescinded emergency use authorization of malaria drugs chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, saying there was no longer a reason to believe that they "may be effective." The agency also issued a warning to healthcare providers, saying it doesn't recommend co-administering the malaria meds with Gilead Sciences' (GILD) remdesivir for COVID-19 patients. Some optimism was seen with corticosteroid dexamethasone, however, which reduced coronavirus deaths in hospitalized patients by up to one third during a U.K. trial.

Wearables to fight COVID-19

Starting with its facility in Kent, Washington, Amazon (AMZN) began deploying devices - shaped like clear plastic sleeves - that emit a loud beeping noise and flashing lights when workers are too close to one another. Covid-detecting "smart rings" are also being trialed by staff at Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and by the NBA, which it looking to restart the 2019-2020 season at Disney's (DIS) Wide World of Sports complex. The products, made by Finnish startup Oura, can reportedly predict the onset of coronavirus symptoms, such as subtle changes in temperature, sleep patterns and heart rate.

Standards are critical to technologies

Washington amended prohibitions on American companies doing business with China's Huawei to permit them to work together on setting standards for 5G networks. "The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, outlining that participation will influence the "future of 5G, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies." The blacklisting of Huawei in May 2019 had previously created confusion as to whether U.S. firms could be involved in standards setting discussions and organizations where Huawei was also a participant.

Trouble brewing over digital taxes

Things escalated quickly on the digital tax front after the U.S. pulled out of international talks on the matter, saying the talks had failed to make any progress. France called the withdrawal a "provocation" and said it would apply the duties regardless, increasing the likelihood of a fresh trade and tariff dispute. Paris suspended its national digital tax earlier this year as part of a truce with the U.S., and in return, Washington held off on sanctioning French imports. At issue are current rules that base taxation on where a company’s value is generated, not where its customers are located, which can prove tricky in the digital age.

Hertz halts share plan

Bankrupt Hertz (HTZ) suspended a controversial plan to sell up to $500M in shares after the SEC voiced concern and launched a review of the deal. The rental car company wanted to use the sale to leverage interest in its stock, which had seen volatile trading since its bankruptcy filing. Hertz felt it was a better option than obtaining debtor-in-possession financing, a loan that the company would need to pay back.

Spotify adds a Kardashian

Following a 7% advance on Wednesday, Spotify (SPOT) shares hit $200 per share for the first time ever, and kept climbing for the rest of the week. The company signed with Kim Kardashian West for a criminal-justice podcast, a topic that has come to the fore of the national conversation, just weeks after locking down Joe Rogan in a deal worth more than $100M. It's part of a broader push by Spotify to fortify its business with nonmusical content, in part by investing in exclusive deals.

Juneteenth spreads to corporate America

Spurred by weeks of protests for racial justice, many companies marked Juneteenth this year, the oldest known holiday honoring the end of slavery in America. Some 200 firms made the day a paid holiday, including Twitter



, Nike

and Spotify

, as well as Adobe

, Altria

, Lyft

and Uber

. JPMorgan Chase

closed bank branches early on Friday, while the Detroit Three - GM

, Ford

and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) - held moments of silence.

Brand names and logos

As a debate over racial inequality ensued nationwide, PepsiCo (PEP) retired the Aunt Jemima brand due to its racial stereotype that dates back to 1889. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough," the company wrote in a statement. It's possible the clock could be ticking for ConAgra Brands' (CAG) Mrs. Butterworth's, while Mars Inc. said it will be "evaluating all possibilities" for its Uncle Ben's brand.