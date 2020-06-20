Xeris Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data for Insulin Trial

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) reported positive data for its Phase 2 clinical trial for diabetes. The drug candidate XP-3924 is an o-formulation of pramlintide and insulin and the trial aimed to assess its potential in treating adults suffering from type 1 diabetes. The drug candidate aims to decrease post prandial glucose excursions and variability. It also aims to improve glycemic control.

The data showed that the drug candidate was able to bring 62.3 percent decline in hyperglycemia after the glucose challenge in comparison to Humulin R. XP-3924 also showed comparable postprandial glycemic control vis-a-vis co-administered injections of Humulin R and Symlin. The drug candidate showed lower mean absolute change in blood glucose in comparison to Humulin R and co-administered injections of Humulin R and Symlin, succeeding the oral glucose challenge.

XP-3924 also demonstrated lower glucose variability than both Humulin R and co-administered injections of Humulin R and Symlin. The variability was measured comparing the coefficient of variation of all plasma glucose readings across the 6-hour duration of study treatments. Paul R. Edick, Xeris’ Chairman and CEO, said, “Pramlintide has many patient benefits yet is underutilized because of its additional daily injection burden. We believe our XP-3924 co-formulation can reduce this burden and may improve long-term pramlintide treatment adherence and persistency.” The company expects to carry out an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA sometime later this year.

XP-3924 demonstrated safety profile to be comparable across all treatment cohorts. The overall number of hypoglycemic events during dosing visits were also comparable. No incidences of edema were reported while there were minimal incidences of gastrointestinal side-effects in any treatment arm. The drug candidate was thus found to be well tolerated and safe. The study did not report any serious adverse events.

The data suggests that the co-formulation of insulin with pramlintide may help in decreasing postprandial hyperglycemia as well as curtailing iatrogenic hyperinsulinemia. The co-formulation may deliver the benefits of pramlintide therapy while removing the shortcomings such as the clinical administration and additional injection before each meal.

The Phase 2 study was an open label, randomized, three-period crossover trial which was active comparator controlled. The trial involved 18 adult patients suffering from type 1 diabetes. The main aim of the study was to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and the safety and tolerability of a single dose of XP-3924 in comparison to co-administration of regular insulin in the form of Humulin R) and pramlintide through Symlin, and to an injection of regular insulin alone using Humulin R.

Pramlintide is an analog of amylin, which is known for its ability to control glucagon secretion and delay gastric emptying. It is also known to help increasing satiety. Pramlintide is prescribed to patients suffering from type 1 or type 2 diabetes and who use mealtime insulin but have not responded favorably to optimal insulin therapy for controlling glycemic levels. Pramlintide inhibits the movement of food through the stomach and inhibits the spike in blood sugar level. When used with insulin, Pramlintide may elevate the risk of severe hypoglycemia, especially in patients suffering from type 1 diabetes.

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company and it uses its novel technology for developing therapies for a wide range of ailments. The technology aids the formulation of ready to use, room temperature stable infusible and injectable therapies. Gvoke is the company’s first commercial product. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies also have strong potential ahead.

Eloxx Restarts Cystic Fibrosis Study, Kicks Off Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) announced that it has restarted enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of ELX-02 for treating cystic fibrosis. The company had decided to suspend the trial in response to the pandemic outbreak. The trial is now being resumed in Europe and Israel.

Eloxx had earlier stated that the decision to temporarily pause the recruitment was taken to avoid unnecessary exposure of at-risk population and to maintain the integrity of the study data. Patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, especially the ones with nonsense mutations have impaired lung function.

ELX-02 is the company’s lead drug candidate and is currently being developed for treating cystic fibrosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations on one or both alleles. Dr. Gregory Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx, said, “We have thoughtfully re-engaged with our clinical sites and investigators in Europe and Israel, and we continue to work closely with our clinical sites and investigators in the U.S.” The company is looking to complete the enrollment and report top line data at the earliest.

Eloxx’s Phase 2 program has been granted a score of “High Priority” by the European Cystic Fibrosis Society-Clinical Trial Network. The IND for Phase 2 clinical trial is open in the United States. The company has received partial funding from The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for its US Phase 2 trial. Eloxx completed an interim CMC review meeting with the FDA in October 2019. The drug candidate is also being developed for treating CYSTINOSIS and is currently in Phase II for the indication.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Reports Disappointing Data for ADS-5102

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) announced the completion of its assessment of drug candidate ADS-5102 for treating multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment. The analysis of the INROADS Phase 3 data was in line with the top line data reported in December 2019. The company stated that it will not start further Phase 3 development in MSW patients.

ADS-5102 was evaluated under INROADS Phase 3 clinical study for MSW patients. The drug candidate is already approved by the FDA for treating dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is being marketed under GOCOVRI trade name and is the first and only FDA approved therapy for the condition. However, it is not FDA approved for treating multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment.

The data showed that the patients administered 274 mg ADS-5102 showed a statistically significant improvement in response rate at 21.1%. However, the drug candidate failed to exhibit any significant impact on the secondary walking measures at either dose. Neil F. McFarlane, CEO, said, “We remain focused on maximizing the opportunity for GOCOVRI to benefit Parkinson’s disease patients, which includes our recently filed sNDA for a label revision to include OFF episodes.”

The INROADS study was a 12-week, three-arm, multi-center trial and it enrolled 594 eligible patients in the United States and Canada. The proportion of responders, defined as the patients showing minimum 20 percent improvement in Timed 25-Foot Walk from baseline, at week 12. Key secondary endpoints include the mean change in the Timed 25-Foot Walk, the Timed Up and Go, and the 2-Minute Walk at 12-week post-treatment at both the 274 mg and 137 mg dose.

