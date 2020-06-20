U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Albertsons' Billion-Dollar IPO Finally Hits The Shelves

Several companies could join the IPO calendar early in the week, such as PolyPid, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, ArcherDX, Akouos, Lemonade, and Dun & Bradstreet.

Two IPOs and one SPAC are expected to raise $1.4 billion in the week ahead, led by grocery giant Albertsons.

Two IPOs and one SPAC are expected to raise $1.4 billion in the week ahead, led by grocery giant Albertsons (ACI). Chinese tech platform Agora (API) could price this coming week as well.

Albertsons Companies plans to raise $1.3 billion at an enterprise value of $19 billion. Founded in 1939 and held by a private equity group led by Cerberus Capital since 2006, Albertsons previously pulled an IPO in 2015 due to market conditions. The fourth-largest grocer in the US, Albertsons has a leading market share in most of its markets. Its same-store sales growth has accelerated over the last several quarters, particularly during the coronavirus period, though overall growth has been impacted by store closures. All of the IPO proceeds are going to insiders, and it will remain highly levered post-IPO.

Ebang International Holdings (EBON) plans to raise $106 million at a $721 million market cap. A global leader in the crypto space, Ebang designs application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips and fabless integrated circuits (IC) for Bitcoin mining machines. Bitcoin prices have been stable and rising, and while that could help demand, close peer and November 2019 IPO Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) has not performed well and last closed 79% below issue.

SPAC Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) plans to raise $40 million. The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Peng Jiang, who currently serves as a VP at Ning Sheng Enterprise and Principal of Greater Hangzhou Bay Fin-Tech Research Institute.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Brilliant Acquisition

Shanghai, China $40M

$53M $10

4,000,000 EarlyBird Blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business. Albertsons

Boise, ID $1,250M

$9,102M $18 - $20

65,800,000 BofA

Goldman US grocer operating under Albertsons, Safeway, and other banners. Ebang International

Zhejiang, China $106M

$721M $4.50 - $6.50

19,323,600 AMTD Global

Loop Capital Markets Makes equipment for cryptocurrency mining in China.

One company's lock-up period will be expiring: Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) on Thursday, 6/25.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/18/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 3.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 16.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 10.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Adyen.

