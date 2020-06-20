Superdry (OTCPK:SEPGF) was a struggling retailer when the virus took a grip on the market. The company had already been suffering for years with declining profitability, eventually reporting a loss for full-year 2019. I believe that issues remain prominent with Superdry, and it will prove difficult to turn the sinking ship around. Although the share price has stabilised in recent weeks, further poor news could send shares spiralling lower again.

Source: Askattest.com - Superdry store

From March 18 to May 5, the company burned £7.2 million in cash as disclosed in its May trading update. This is relatively high considering that Superdry had a net cash position of just £39.8 million on the 5th May. The company's cash position remains weak when considering that this crisis may continue to drag on consumer retail spending even as stores actually start to reopen. Although the company continues to have a shrewd management of cash flows such as a proposed 10% workforce cut recently announced, there is only so much costs that can be controlled. Cash burn will continue to be an issue going forward, as the company's turnaround requires capital to execute.

Superdry had already previously struggled with declining profitability and issues resonating with consumers. This led to a large amount of cost slashing and heavy discounting on items, hindering Superdry's previous "premium" brand image. In 2019, it booked total losses of £98 million across the year. Due to this, although cash burn rates have been controlled well throughout the period, Superdry's lack of profitability means it may look to come to the market in the near future in order to secure a new capital injection. The company unlike majority of other retail chains has not as of yet received any new capital injection over this period. Superdry has however secured rent deferral requests worth over £20 million, which gives it some breathing room.

In April 2019, the company underwent a huge board restructuring, with the CEO, CFO and chairman all stepping down. This paved the way for the founder of Superdry (Julian Dunkerton) who had originally built the company up to return. This was largely a positive step for the company which had already been in a large downward spiral since the start of 2018. A huge overhaul of the board was necessary and bringing someone back with previous experience and knowledge of what made Superdry successful was a huge bonus. However, eight months after the appointment, in January 2020, Superdry re-entered a down-spiral as the company gave an extremely disappointing January trading update. The trading update proved that Superdry was going to be a large and difficult ship to turn around as summer sales were poor. Julian Dunkerton had also already warned investors that the turnaround strategy would take two to three years to bear fruit.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown - Superdry one-year chart

This turnaround strategy involves Superdry focusing on full-price sales and therefore rebuilding the brand image which has suffered over the last couple of years from persistent discounting. Discounting although boosted short-term sales ate into the company's profit margins and damaged the brand's "high end" appearance. The truth is, although Superdry's business used to be hugely successful, consumer trends have and are changing and the loss of traction that the company has seen over the last couple years will be difficult to get back. The new full-price stance proved difficult for the company with people happy to snap up clothes at steep discounts, but once prices hike again, Superdry's clothing became less attractive.

The company's e-commerce platform has performed well throughout the period, doubling the total amount of sales to £3.7 million over the last four weeks. However, this has done little to mitigate the loss in physical store sales with fourth quarter revenue still down 36.9%. This in turn affected full-year revenues which were down 19.1% from the previous year. The crisis is going to continue to hinder and delay Superdry's turnaround plan and couldn't really have come at a worse time for the company. Although e-commerce sales have accelerated recently, the sales are actually down 8.2% in 2020 from the prior year. When majority of e-commerce sales are accelerating, Superdry's sales are actually declining. This is particularly poor considering the growing importance of online sales going forward as consumers may show reluctance to return to physical stores in relation to the crisis.

Superdry has now just announced that it will be exiting China. All of the company's 25 owned and 41 franchise stores will be closing. This was necessary in my opinion, as the company attempts to streamline the business. It is unnecessary to continue operating unprofitable stores half way across the world, particularly when the business and shareholders have been suffering for such a substantial period of time. Superdry needs to streamline, not expand, and that is the strategy going forward. Although I believe the strategy of Superdry is in the right place, executing this strategy is already going to prove difficult. This crisis has now exacerbated these pressures and made a turnaround significantly more challenging as cash burn increases.

Conclusion

Although it's clear to see that CEO and founder Julian Dunkerton's strategy is in the right place with the right focus, executing it will prove difficult. Over the last two years, heavy discounting has damaged the brand image, and as consumer trends change, Superdry will struggle to rebuild this image. I'm currently bearish due to the risk of future fundraising, and I would wait to see positive steps taken in terms of a turnaround before initiating any position.

