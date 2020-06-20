During the period analyzed, if you invested in SUSL instead of IVV, you would have had an alpha of 2.4%.

If an investor chose to invest in iShares' industry-specific ETFs instead of investing in the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, they would have gotten almost the same return.

While I was gathering the data necessary to analyze the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL), I argued with myself if I should publish this data or not. The ESG vs. non-ESG discussion can become one of those controversial discussions that never ends. You know, the same thing that happens when you discuss religion or politics.

I hope to answer two questions with my analysis. My first question is, is it better to invest in SUSL or just match SUSL's industry weights without focusing on ESG criteria? My next question is, did SUSL provide its investors with alpha during the period analyzed in my study?

The Detail Behind The Data

SUSL is an ETF that focuses on stocks that meet iShares' ESG criteria and are companies based in the United States. I used iShares' SUSL Prospectus to find the by sector allocation, and I used Seeking Alpha to find the prices needed to perform the study. I limited the comparison ETFs to only iShares ETFs since SUSL is an iShares ETF; it only makes sense to compare it to other iShares ETFs in my opinion.

My risk-free rate used in this study is 0.73%, the ten-year US Treasury note. My analysis period was from 05/31/2019 until 06/16/2020. SUSL was launched on May 7th, 2019, and I wanted to give it a couple of weeks of operating time while still being able to analyze a whole year. The beta that I used for SUSL was from Seeking Alpha. The beta was for only 12 months and not 24 months, which is less than optimal for an alpha calculation.

Invest In SUSL Or Match Its Portfolio's Industry Weights

In this part of the analysis, I am not taking into consideration the amount of money or time necessary to invest in eleven ETFs instead of just one ETF. For sure, you should consider that before choosing a strategy, but my analysis is more focused on just the return aspect. Later you will learn that the money or time need to invest in eleven ETFs does not matter.

Figure 1 - SUSL Vs. Industry-Specific ETFs

Source: Seeking Alpha and SUSL Prospectus

Figure 1 demonstrates that if an investor chooses to invest in iShares' industry-specific ETFs instead of investing in SUSL, they would have gotten almost the same return as SUSL. The 0.12% loss could be the result of the rounding of portfolio weights, or me not having the by sector allocations when the ETF was launched. My thoughts are this, why waste your time buying eleven ETFs when you could buy just one? Do not forget that if you purchase these ETFs instead of SUSL, there will be occasions when you have to rebalance the portfolio.

Did SUSL Provide Investors With Alpha

Figure 2 - Alpha Calculation Using S&P 500 As Market Return

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 12.80% iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders 14.24% alpha % 2.40%

Source: Seeking Alpha and Analysts' estimates

During the period analyzed, if you invested in SUSL instead of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), you would have had an alpha of 2.4%. Considering that investing in SUSL is basically like investing in an index, a 2.4% alpha is excellent.

Conclusion

I do not like eating crabs because it is a lot of work for a little meat. I prefer going to a steak house and getting full with less effort. If ESG investing is important to you, SUSL would be equivalent to going to a steak house. SUSL is well-diversified (holds 290 companies) and its top 10 investments account for about 30% of the portfolio. The ETF has a significant position in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (9.73%), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (6.38%), so be sure that you do not already have exposure to these companies if you decide to invest in SUSL.

A quick thanks to Morningstar for the report that sparked my curiosity.

