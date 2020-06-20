Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 21

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF) 0.0275 0.0175 -36.36% 15

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)

None

Tuesday, Jun. 23 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 7/6 0.75 126.09 2.38% 17 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 7/15 0.385 43 3.58% 14

Wednesday, Jun. 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 7/10 0.3425 64.28 2.13% 16 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/17 0.58 93.91 2.47% 43 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 7/10 0.3 82.9 1.45% 15 Sempra Energy (SRE) 7/15 1.045 117.25 3.57% 17

Thursday, Jun. 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 7/15 0.41 43.3 3.79% 18 FedEx Corp. (FDX) 7/13 0.65 137.63 1.89% 18 Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 7/20 0.16 21.89 2.92% 16 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/10 0.46 67.72 2.72% 10

Friday, Jun. 26 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1.06 165.84 2.56% 10 BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 7/15 0.32 39.75 3.22% 26 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 7/15 1.22 121.49 4.02% 10 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 0.83 93.51 3.55% 10 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 7/15 0.28 30.23 3.70% 10 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 7/15 2.0775 233.78 3.55% 26 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.27 20.79 5.19% 10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/31 0.625 380.76 0.66% 10 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 7/15 1.07 170.88 2.50% 45 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7/9 0.22 15.82 5.56% 10 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 7/15 0.49 83.51 2.35% 25 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 0.77 221.78 1.39% 10 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 7/15 0.445 40.68 4.38% 50 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 8/3 0.52 59.81 3.48% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 8/7 1.1025 59.93 7.36% 18 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 8/11 0.4025 42.7 3.77% 47 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.12 29.1 4.95% 10 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 7/10 0.25 27.17 3.68% 10 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 7/31 0.575 187.11 1.23% 27 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 7/14 0.4 113.31 1.41% 10 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.042 68.96 6.04% 23 York Water Company (YORW) 7/15 0.1802 46.38 1.55% 22

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 6/25 0.95 1.4% Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 6/25 0.255 1.7% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 6/23 3.63 2.6% CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 0.85 1.9% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/25 0.26 0.8% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 6/26 0.2025 3.2% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 6/26 2.4 2.6% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 6/25 0.63 6.0% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 6/26 0.56 5.3% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/25 0.65 2.9% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/23 0.35 1.3% Steris plc (STE) 6/26 0.37 1.0% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 6/26 0.65 2.5% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/25 0.26 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

