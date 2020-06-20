Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 21

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 6/29 7/10 0.09 0.095 5.56% 2.80% 7 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 6/29 7/15 0.475 0.4875 2.63% 6.91% 5 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 7/2 7/20 0.085 0.09 5.88% 1.38% 9

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Ventas Inc. (VTR) 0.7925 0.45 -43.22% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 7/31 0.44 138.91 1.27% 5

Tuesday, Jun. 23 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/9 0.37 30.32 4.88% 8 Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 7/15 0.09 11.19 3.22% 5

Wednesday, Jun. 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 7/10 0.6 67.48 3.56% 8 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 7/10 0.5 76.67 2.61% 7 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 7/31 0.18 172.95 0.42% 7 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 7/7 0.14 13.7 4.09% 7 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 7/10 0.1 43.62 0.92% 8

Thursday, Jun. 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 7/6 0.24 11.16 8.60% 6 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 7/14 0.34 39.09 3.48% 6 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 7/13 0.13 27.58 1.89% 8

Friday, Jun. 26 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 7/22 0.18 88.73 0.81% 9 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 7/15 0.3 9.67 12.41% 8 AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 7/15 1.59 155.09 4.10% 9 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 7/30 0.475 24.36 7.80% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.25 18.22 5.49% 7 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 8/3 0.15 26.34 2.28% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/24 0.3275 60.17 2.18% 9 EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 7/15 0.75 117.55 2.55% 8 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 7/20 0.25 38.19 2.62% 8 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 7/7 0.165 101.06 0.65% 6 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 7/14 0.285 52.56 2.17% 8 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 8/6 1.13 118.72 3.81% 5 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 7/15 0.4875 28.24 6.91% 5 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.215 40.99 2.10% 7 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 7/15 0.295 51.87 6.82% 9 STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 7/15 0.35 24.5 5.71% 5 TowneBank (TOWN) 7/10 0.18 18.57 3.88% 8 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 7/14 0.27 53.84 2.01% 9 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.42 38.87 4.32% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 7/15 0.68 188.85 1.44% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 6/26 0.27 1.8% Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC.PK) 6/26 0.18 2.9% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.12 3.1% CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 6/29 0.235 2.1% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 6/26 0.19 1.0% Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 6/26 0.21 7.7% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 6/29 0.68 3.5% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) 6/29 1.25 2.5% IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) 6/26 0.47 4.0% Independence Holding Company (IHC) 6/29 0.22 1.5% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/26 0.49 1.6% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 6/26 0.16 0.2% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/26 0.22 3.2% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6/23 0.28 7.6% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 6/26 0.08 2.3% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.24 2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

