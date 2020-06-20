Seeking Alpha
Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 21

|
Includes: A, ABR, ABR.PA, ABR.PB, ABR.PC, ADC, AMSF, AVB, BAC, BAC.PA, BAC.PB, BAC.PC, BAC.PE, BAC.PK, BAC.PL, BAC.PM, BAC.PN, BACRP, BGS, BHLB, BML.PG, BML.PH, BML.PJ, BML.PL, CCMP, CNO, CONE, CSGS, CTRE, DDS, DHR, DHR.PA, DOX, EGP, EXPO, FFIC, FMBI, FR, FSV, GILD, GS, GS.PA, GS.PC, GS.PD, GS.PJ, GS.PK, GS.PN, GSBC, GTY, HCKT, HURC, IBBRL, IBKC, IBKCO, IBKCP, IHC, KBAL, MDLZ, MED, MGP, NDAQ, NVDA, REXR, REXR.PA, REXR.PB, SCVL, SLG, SLG.PI, STOR, TCBK, TFSL, TOWN, TRNO, UNTY, USB, USB.PA, USB.PH, USB.PM, USB.PO, USB.PP, VTR, WLTW, WOR, XRAY
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which changed their dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

The Hackett Group Inc.

(HCKT)

6/29

7/10

0.09

0.095

5.56%

2.80%

7

MGM Growth Properties LLC

(MGP)

6/29

7/15

0.475

0.4875

2.63%

6.91%

5

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

7/2

7/20

0.085

0.09

5.88%

1.38%

9

Decreases:

Company

Symbol

Old Rate

New Rate

Decrease

Years

Ventas Inc.

(VTR)

0.7925

0.45

-43.22%

9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 22 (Ex-Div 6/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(CCMP)

7/31

0.44

138.91

1.27%

5

Tuesday, Jun. 23 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Getty Realty Corp.

(GTY)

7/9

0.37

30.32

4.88%

8

Kimball International Inc.

(KBAL)

7/15

0.09

11.19

3.22%

5

Wednesday, Jun. 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Agree Realty Corp.

(ADC)

7/10

0.6

67.48

3.56%

8

CyrusOne Inc.

(CONE)

7/10

0.5

76.67

2.61%

7

Danaher Corp.

(DHR)

7/31

0.18

172.95

0.42%

7

First Midwest Bancorp

(FMBI)

7/7

0.14

13.7

4.09%

7

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

(XRAY)

7/10

0.1

43.62

0.92%

8

Thursday, Jun. 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

(BHLB)

7/6

0.24

11.16

8.60%

6

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

(GSBC)

7/14

0.34

39.09

3.48%

6

Hurco Companies Inc.

(HURC)

7/13

0.13

27.58

1.89%

8

Friday, Jun. 26 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Agilent Technologies Inc.

(A)

7/22

0.18

88.73

0.81%

9

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

(ABR)

7/15

0.3

9.67

12.41%

8

AvalonBay Communities Inc.

(AVB)

7/15

1.59

155.09

4.10%

9

B&G Foods Inc.

(BGS)

7/30

0.475

24.36

7.80%

9

CareTrust REIT Inc.

(CTRE)

7/15

0.25

18.22

5.49%

7

Dillard's Inc.

(DDS)

8/3

0.15

26.34

2.28%

9

Amdocs Limited

(DOX)

7/24

0.3275

60.17

2.18%

9

EastGroup Properties Inc.

(EGP)

7/15

0.75

117.55

2.55%

8

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

(FR)

7/20

0.25

38.19

2.62%

8

FirstService Corp.

(FSV)

7/7

0.165

101.06

0.65%

6

Mondelez International Inc.

(MDLZ)

7/14

0.285

52.56

2.17%

8

Medifast, Inc.

(MED)

8/6

1.13

118.72

3.81%

5

MGM Growth Properties LLC

(MGP)

7/15

0.4875

28.24

6.91%

5

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

(REXR)

7/15

0.215

40.99

2.10%

7

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

7/15

0.295

51.87

6.82%

9

STORE Capital Corp.

(STOR)

7/15

0.35

24.5

5.71%

5

TowneBank

(TOWN)

7/10

0.18

18.57

3.88%

8

Terreno Realty Corp.

(TRNO)

7/14

0.27

53.84

2.01%

9

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

7/15

0.42

38.87

4.32%

9

Willis Towers Watson plc

(WLTW)

7/15

0.68

188.85

1.44%

9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Amerisafe Inc.

(AMSF)

6/26

0.27

1.8%

Bank of America Corp.

(NYSE:BAC.PK)

6/26

0.18

2.9%

CNO Financial Group Inc.

(CNO)

6/24

0.12

3.1%

CSG Systems International Inc.

(CSGS)

6/29

0.235

2.1%

Exponent Inc.

(EXPO)

6/26

0.19

1.0%

Flushing Financial Corp.

(FFIC)

6/26

0.21

7.7%

Gilead Sciences Inc.

(GILD)

6/29

0.68

3.5%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(NYSE:GS.PK)

6/29

1.25

2.5%

IBERIABANK Corporation

(IBKC)

6/26

0.47

4.0%

Independence Holding Company

(IHC)

6/29

0.22

1.5%

Nasdaq Inc.

(NDAQ)

6/26

0.49

1.6%

Nvidia Corp.

(NVDA)

6/26

0.16

0.2%

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

6/26

0.22

3.2%

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

6/23

0.28

7.6%

Unity Bancorp Inc.

(UNTY)

6/26

0.08

2.3%

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

6/29

0.24

2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.