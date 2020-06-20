As flight traffic starts to pick up across the United States and the economy also starts to reopen, there is a significant amount of opportunity in the airline space, and I believe that not many offer a better opportunity at current prices than Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The South Florida based budget carrier company is well-positioned to potentially increase their market share once flight traffic ramps up.

Worst case scenarios and bullish CEO predictions

As is crucial through this turbulent period, it is important for airlines to maintain ample liquidity and Spirit Airlines has put a priority on ensuring this. The recent injection of $335 million from an equity raise and convertible loan notes has given the company a further liquidity boost, and this combined with other capital drawn from the revolving credit facility give the company a significant runway over the coming months. The company also continues to have the option to access another $741 million under the loan program from the US Treasury. The company therefore continues to maintain a broad range of options to maintain or even improve liquidity.

Previously, in the company's first-quarter results, Spirit Airlines had addressed traffic and capacity levels in their future forecasts:

"Reduced capacity for April 2020 by approximately 75 percent, and for May and June by approximately 95 percent. However, the situation is very fluid and actual capacity adjustments may be different than what the Company currently expects..."

Recent developments and updates in terms of TSA traffic have proven that these predictions were conservative to say the least and highlights the Board's ability to prepare the company for the worst outcomes with a ‘just in case’ mindset. The company has already started to see an increased load factor as the CEO outlined that on 'future travel experience', 'we will be a little bigger in June than we thought we would be'. This increase in traffic also reduces the risk of further ‘worst case scenarios' coming to fruition. And the worst of these would be the double whammy of low passenger numbers and a significant hike in costs associated with employee costs coming in late October. The risk of this squeeze is now diminishing as traffic statistics start to pick up.

Spirit is now planning to operate around 550 flights a day in July according to the CEO who spoke to TSG, which is 70% of what was planned before the pandemic took a hold on the industry. This will allow the current cash burn rate of $4 million per day to be reduced and mitigated to a certain extent as the company ramps up operations.

I strongly believe that Spirit Airlines is one of the better positioned airlines currently. Passenger demand in the next few months is likely to be predominantly leisure based with a focus on domestic travel rather than international, which fits well with Spirit Airlines' offering.

Previous performance

Spirit Airlines is also well-positioned as the business had shown strong performance prior to the crisis taking a hold. There is an opportunity to get a normally well-performing airline at a steep discount during this crisis. Spirit Airlines has seen their year-on-year revenues continue to improve over the last 9 years. The company booked total revenues of $3.8 billion in 2019, representing an increase of circa 8% from the prior year, while net income also remained strong at $335 million, giving an EPS of $4.90. This puts Spirit Airlines on a P/E ratio of around four on last year’s results. Of course, things have now materially changed as the company booked a net loss of $27.8 million in Q1 2020, therefore it makes sense for many airlines to trade at lower valuations. However, this also offers an array of opportunities, and if Spirit can weather the short-term storm, they can unlock material shareholder value over the long run. This looks like a very cheap entry point currently.

2020 results will be materially affected in line with the rest of the industry, with Spirit likely to report reduced revenues of at least 40% compared to 2019. However, I believe that the share price and market will start to be far more optimistic as conditions stabilize. This was shown recently where the share prices have picked up as TSA traffic has also increased. If Spirit Airlines can prove this stability through increased load factors, then greater share price recovery can be seen over both the short term and long term.

Passenger confidence

One of the things that this recent uptick in air traffic has shown is that much of the passenger confidence still remains, as many people are still willing to go travelling. Recent surveys of passengers show that health and safety on planes will be an important factor in getting people back in the air and many airline CEOs suggest that leisure and regional travel will be quickest to return.

The domestic market is more likely to recover ahead of international travel, due to restrictions including quarantines that exist in several countries in the world. For example, the UK has just introduced a 14-day isolation period for all visitors arriving from outside the country which will make vacations or business trips for US visitors virtually impossible. While in Australia, Simon Birmingham, the country’s tourism and travel minister, highlighted the effect the pandemic will continue to have on international travel in certain areas:

"It's sadly very unlikely that our health crisis is likely to facilitate an opening of international travel this year."

Domestic travel has also seen improvement recently as sites like Airbnb (AIRB) increasingly promote more domestic holidays for Americans.

More passengers may also start to turn to budget airlines, following the COVID-19 pandemic. With the large amount of economic strain the virus will continue to place on Americans, they will come out of this crisis generally poorer not richer. Spirit Airlines as a leading ultra low budget airline will be well-positioned to pick up these customers, allowing them to potentially increase their overall market share. Companies may also look to save money following the pandemic as cash positions diminish and companies exercise tighter control of their cash budgets. This also has the potential to lead to a greater number of companies turning to budget airlines like Spirit for their domestic business travel needs.

Conclusion

Spirit Airlines’ strong market position as an ultra low budget domestic air carrier, combined with its existing liquidity and access to future funds, puts Spirit in good stead to weather the current crisis. Spirit has already started to see a small recovery in terms of demand, which is ahead of their original predictions and I feel this is a good share available at a great entry price.

