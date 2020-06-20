Any recovery of industry activity is likely to be restrained by the variable outcomes of the current situation.

EQT Corp.'s (EQT) management has been on the job for less than a year when the coronavirus challenges and the OPEC price war changed industry prospects overnight. The OPEC price war may have actually done the company's natural gas prospects some good. But very little good has come from the coronavirus demand destruction. In the meantime, natural gas may profit from the lower industry activity levels first.

Any oil and gas industry recovery is likely to be conservative as there will be a fair number of balance sheets that need repairing and companies are very unsure about future demand at the current time. All of this is bullish for natural gas prices because supply has been contracting for a while. In addition, any supply additions coming from oil basins is likely to be somewhat restrained or conservative until future visibility clears up.

In the meantime, this company had some refinancing that needed to be done long before now. The new EQT management has been scrambling from the minute they took over. No one saw the current situation develop. But the new management is far more conservative than the one that was replaced. Therefore, management began tackling finances immediately.

When the "shelter in place" began and industries began to shut down, much of the financing was already complete. Therefore, only a little more needed to be done. This management, to its credit, has kept improving the debt due profile of the company despite a more restrictive credit environment.

That meant issuing convertible bonds rather than risking a "debt due wall approaching". Those convertible bonds minimized the cash outflow for interest payments while pushing out the due date for debt due. That is probably a wise move given the uncertainty surrounding the coming recovery.

Free Cash Flow

The non-GAAP measure free cash flow can be very easily manipulated by managements. There is really no standard for this measure, therefore free cash flow can be anything management wants it to be as long as it is properly defined to shareholders.

Source: EQT Corporation First Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Most likely the changes above are a sign of conservative management. Anything that can be remotely considered capital expenditures (as opposed to the more common sustaining or maintenance capital expenditures) was subtracted from cash flow. This way of doing free cash flow is far more useful as it shows the cash actually available to save or pay debt.

Most companies in the current industry atmosphere prefer to clear any and all bank lines as quickly as possible. Banks are among the most nervous lenders in the current environment. Therefore, the minimal (or no) use of bank lines is probably smart financial management.

Source: EQT First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The result so far is that the term loan due in the future has been reduced to a far more manageable level. For those investors wondering how energy companies can roll over debt due in the current environment, EQT and a few others are providing a model for just that process. The equity dilution involved is often far better than doing nothing and allowing the debt due to approach during a very uncertain time like the present.

The result of these moves is that free cash flow can easily handle the remaining term loan balance. This also gives management some time to allow the future to settle into a more predictable path before deciding the refinance of the 2022 debt due.

The current free cash flow annualized appears to be able to handle all the debt coming due through 2022. But wise managements usually demand a considerable safety cushion in an industry as volatile as oil and gas. Therefore, investors should expect more financing as the fiscal year progresses. A strong cash position is paramount during uncertain times like the present. Because this management "hit the ground running," the strong financial position is clearly within reach.

Operations

Any existing suppliers of natural gas benefit from the known rapid declines of first year unconventional wells as well as the declining rig count.

Source: EQT First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The rig count has dropped tremendously as worries about oversupply have mounted. Furthermore, the uncertainty about the length, duration, and strength of the demand recovery will probably ensure a muted increase in industry activity initially.

The unconventional business can ratchet up activity quickly or ratchet down activity relatively fast. The whole process from the initial drilling to the final completion can be done in a few months. Therefore, there is no need to commit to an activity level for long periods of time when industry conditions would indicate otherwise.

Natural gas pricing is therefore likely to strengthen for some time during the economic recovery process. This company should be among the first to begin drilling as the costs are low and going lower.

(A) Certain in-basin transportation expenses previously recorded in Transmission have been reclassified to Gathering to provide additional clarity into costs associated with transporting EQT's gas outside of the Appalachian Basin and to align with the reporting of such expenses in EQT's financial statement disclosures. (B) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section for the definition of, and other important information regarding, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release, including reasons why EQT is unable to provide a projection of its 2020 net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, or a projection of its 2020 net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to projected adjusted EBITDA.

Source: EQT Corporation First Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The importance of the guidance is that investors wonder how management can report the great drilling cost decrease and other operations improvements without that improvement fully reflected in the guidance. The main reason is that it takes time to drill for the more efficient wells in enough numbers that their more efficient production will lower costs. This company has years of wells drilled under various assumptions that were probably the best possible techniques at the time they were drilled. However, when the assumptions change, you cannot go back redo all the wells that are in production.

Instead, all management can do is either plug or abandon the high cost wells or sell them. On May 26, management announced the sale of some high cost production that also got rid of some plugging and abandonment liability. This is why it is so important to establish a reasonable profitability of the well in the early years. The continuing technology changes tend to encourage previously unforeseen reworks and premature production ends (or the sale of now unprofitable production). As long as technology continues to improve, the current well profitability forecast are just that (the best guess on well profitability that management has at the present).

The Future

This Marcellus producer intends to pursue the future as an aggressive low cost leader. That is very good news for shareholders. The previous management was obviously a little less rigorous on both the financial and the operations. The current issues caused by the coronavirus and the OPEC price war are liable to cause the industry to operate very different in the future. This is the second time since 2008 that the economy has taken a very serious blow to "business as usual".

Investors really need conservative management to come out with decent long-term results. The leverage companies generally cannot withstand events beyond their control that cause them to miss important milestones. Companies like this one with the investment grade goal tend to be able to try again when unfortunate things happen. That is exactly what is needed in an industry like the current.

This stock price will recover nicely as the natural gas price rally progresses. Natural gas will always be a very volatile. But an aggressive low-cost leader should treat shareholders well long term and short term. Some shareholders are willing to hold through industry cycles while others want to trade. In any event, this should be a quality holding going into the future.

