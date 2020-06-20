It's time to discuss one of my dividend holdings. I added Norfolk Southern (NSC) during the first-quarter sell-off. The stock continued to sell off and caused me to think if it might be a mistake. Good thing the stock has recovered nicely as earnings got a massive boost from efficiency gains. This has led to a strong shareholder return and a strong outperformance compared to other transportation stocks. While I expect stocks to run into resistance, I believe Norfolk Southern continues to be a go-to transportation stock. In this article, I will elaborate on that call.

Source: Norfolk Southern

Operating Efficiencies Supported Strong Q1 Earnings

As we are approaching the end of the second quarter from the calendar year 2020, I normally don't discuss first-quarter results anymore. However, in this case, it makes sense as these earnings were boosted by a force that mentioned to be one of the company's biggest tailwinds: operating efficiencies.

Before we go into any detail, let's take a quick look at the bottom line. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.58. This is up 3% compared to the prior-year quarter and yet another positive quarter despite the weakening economy in 2019 and the COVID-19 related weakness that started at the end of the second quarter. Note that GAAP earnings per share were at $1.47. The difference is based on a $385 million locomotive disposition charge that caused income from operations to fall to $568 million instead of the adjusted value of $953 million.

Source: Estimize

3% earnings per share growth isn't a lot. However, it is a lot given the circumstances. For example, volume was down across the board. Merchandise volume declined by 5%. Automotive carloads suffered from plant shutdowns late in the quarter as a measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Steel volumes were down as well and frac sand faced severe headwinds from falling energy prices. Intermodal was even worse as volumes were down 11% due to a loose truck market. Coal continues to be a tough market driven by international secular and cyclical headwinds impacting both volumes and pricing. As a result, total volume growth was negative 11%. However, total revenue was down 8% as pricing offset some of the volume headwinds while revenue per unit (adjusted for fuel) was up in every segment - even coal.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q1/2020 Earnings Presentation

With this in mind, let's look at operating income. In the first quarter, adjusted operating income came in at $953 million. This is a decline of $13 million compared to the prior-year quarter. This translates to a decline of just 1%. The reason the company was able to achieve this is a massive decline in its operating ratio. In Q1 of 2019, the company had an operating ratio of 66.0%. This number has declined to 63.7% in the first quarter of 2020.

While sales were down 8%, total operating expenses declined by $202 million, or 11%. Most of these savings came from lower employment and incentive pay costs ($105 million). As part of the TOP21 program to enhance operations, the company reduced crew starts by 19% in the first quarter of 2020. This 19% decline is outperforming an 11% decline in total volumes. In Q4 of 2019, crew starts were down 15% while volume declined 9%. While I hate for people to lose their jobs, this is one way for railroad companies to reduce costs - and in the case of Norfolk Southern, it is working really well. Adding to that, prices and consumption of fuel was down due to higher operating efficiencies, lower volume, and lower energy prices. Material costs were down 13% while purchased services and rents were down 5%. As of March 31, Norfolk Southern has disposed of 703 locomotives that were previously inactive. The company also reduced the number of active locomotives from 2,884 in Q4 of 2019 to 2,801 in the first quarter of 2020. Overall, the number of locomotives compared to one year ago is down 22%. Additionally, the company has reduced the number of models in its fleet in order to simplify its operations. The number of models has declined from 19 to 10.

Shareholder Value Creation Was Strong In Q1

While Q1 was challenging, investors were rewarded (excluding the stock price slump, which is not something management can influence directly).

In the first quarter, Norfolk Southern repurchased shares worth $466 million. While this is slightly below the prior-year quarter value of $500 million, it is a massive sign of confidence given the uncertainty in the market. Dividend payments were $12 million higher compared to the prior-year quarter at $242 million.

The graph below shows dividend payments and share repurchases since 2013. I also added net change in cash (net income after cash from operations/investing/financing). As you can see, the company has managed to generate net cash in almost every single quarter while constantly raising dividend payments and adjusting repurchases according to the strength of its operations.

Source: TIRK.com

Right now, the dividend yield is 2.2%. It's not worth buying the stock because of this yield, but it is a good payout while waiting for capital gains. As you can see below, the stock has crushed the S&P 500 since the bottom of 2000. Only economic headwinds are able to cause underperformance - as we are currently witnessing.

Data by YCharts

With that said, there is another factor that could technically ruin the party.

Financial Strength? Check

In times of COVID-19, companies are focusing on liquidity like never before, especially airlines and retail companies. Norfolk Southern has a good balance sheet. Let's start by mentioning that the current ratio is 0.90. This means that 10% of current liabilities are not covered by current assets. While it is not a best-case scenario, one has to acknowledge that Norfolk Southern is operating in a somewhat stable business. Yes, it is very cyclical, but railroad transportation is a core part of the domestic economy. While sales in Q2 will without a doubt be worse than Q1 sales, the company will always be able to generate billions in quarterly sales. Adding to that, if needed, liquidity can be enhanced rapidly. Right now, the company has $608 million in cash. However, the company has an issuance authority of $2.4 billion and an undrawn facility & COLI loan capacity of $1.8 billion.

Additionally, the company's capital expenditures are down 25% to $1.5 billion in 2020 (expected) while most mid-term debt maturities occur next year. Adding to that, total liabilities are valued at 60% of total assets while EBIT is covering interest expenses 6.4x. Net debt is valued at 2.3x EBITDA.

Here's What's (Likely) Next

The second quarter will be bad. Expectations are that adjusted EPS will be down 42%. That said, it's priced in. Everyone knows Q2 results will be a mess across the board. However, right now, the stock is down just 10% year-to-date. Since I bought it, the stock is up 8%. Right now, I am not advising to go 'full ham' on the stock. Economic risks are elevated and stocks are implying a V-shaped economic recovery. While I am not known to be a bearish investor, and I am not going to change that, I expect volatility to persist. That's why I marked a wide trading range of $150 to $200 in the graph below. I am not ruling out another sell-off to account for a sloppy economic recovery.

If you want cyclical exposure, buybacks, and dividends, I think you can start buying now to avoid timing the market. However, keep your position small and add on a regular basis. Again, to avoid market timing.

Regardless of what you do, stay cautious, and focus on quality stocks like Norfolk Southern.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.